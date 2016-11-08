Idaho election results as of 11:30 p.m.

U.S. Senate
Ray Writz (C) 6%
Jerry Sturgill (D) 30%
Mike Crapo (R) 64%
U.S. House District 1
James Piotrowski (D) 32%
Raul Labrador (R) 68%
U.S. House District 2
Anthony Tomkins (Con) 7%
Jennifer Martinez (D) 32%
Mike Simpson (R) 61%
Supreme Court
Robyn Brody 56%
Curt McKenzie 44%
Amendment HJR5 (legislative review of agency rules)
No 46%
Yes 54%
State Senate District 8
Kirsten Richardson (Con) 14%
Steven Thayn (R) 86%
State House Seat 8A
Jocelyn Plass (D ) 28%
Terry Gestrin (R) 72%
State House Seat 8B
Ammon Prolife (Con) 11%
Dorothy Moon (R) 89%
State Senate District 9
Carol Bogue (D) 20%
Abby Lee (R) 80%
State House Seat 9A
Rejeana Goolsby (D) 19%
Ryan Kerby (R) 81%
State House Seat 9B
Allen Schmid (D) 27%
Judy Boyle (R) 73%
State Senate District 10
Ydalia Yado (D) 34%
Jim Rice (R) 64%
State House Seat 10A
Jeremy Lopett (D) 36%
Brandon Hixon (R) 64%
State House Seat 10B
Warren Stevens (D) 35%
Greg Chaney (R) 65%
State Senate District 11
Pat Hartwell (D) 21%
Patti Anne Lodge (R) 69%
Gregory Collett (I) 10%
State House Seat 11A
Edward Savala (D) 23%
Scott Syme (R) 77%
State House Seat 11B
Rita Burns (D) 23%
Christy Perry (R) 70%
John Smith (L) 7%
State Senate District 12
Chelle Gluch (D) 30%
Todd Lakey (R) 70%
State House Seat 12A
Maria Mabbutt (D) 33%
Robert Anderst (R) 67%
State House Seat 12B
Shana Tremaine (D) 32%
Rick Youngblood (R) 69%
State Senate District 13
Carl Davis (D) 35%
Jeff Agenbroad (R) 66%
State House Seat 13A
Brent Crane (R) unopposed
State House Seat 13B
Gary Collins (R) uopposed
State Senate District 14
Miranda Gold (D) 30%
Marv Hagedorn (R) 70%
State House Seat 14A
Jane Rohling (D) 30%
Mike Moyle (R) 70%
State House Seat 14B
Glida Bothwell (D) 29%
Gayann DeMordaunt (R) 71%
State Senate District 15
Laura Metzler (D) 45%
Fred Martin (R) 55%
State House Seat 15A
Steve Berch (D) 50%
Lynn Luker (R) 50%
State House Seat 15B
Jake Ellis (D) 45%
Patrick McDonald (R) 55%
State Senate District 16
Grant Burgoyne (D) 57%
Ryan McDonald (R) 43%
State House Seat 16A
John McCrostie (D) 54%
Joel Robinson (R) 46%
State House Seat 16B
Hy Kloc (D) unopposed
State Senate District 17
Maryanne Jordan (D) 63%
Robert Herrin (R) 37%
State House Seat 17A
John Gannon (D) 63%
Kreed Kleinkopf (R) 37%
State House Seat 17B
Sue Chew (D) 63%
Tabby Jolley (R) 37%
State Senate District 18
Janie Ward-Engelking (D) unopposed
State House Seat 18A
Ilana Rubel (D) unopposed
State House Seat 18B
Phylis King (D) unopposed
State Senate District 19
Cherie Buckner-Webb (D) unopposed
State House Seat 19A
Mathew Erpelding (D) 70%
Mark Patten (R) 30%
State House Seat 19B
Melissa Wintrow (D) 68%
Jane McClaran (R) 32%
State Senate District 20
Bill Rutherford (D) 35%
Chuck Winder (R) 65%
State House Seat 20A
Daniel Weston (Con) 22%
Joe Palmer (R) 78%
State House Seat 20B
James Holtzclaw (R) unopposed
State Senate District 21
Cliff Bayer (R) unopposed
State House Seat 21A
Robert Winder (D) 36%
Steven Harris (R) 64%
State House Seat 21B
Cindy Thorngren (D) 35%
Tom Dayley (R) 65%
State Senate District 22
Lori Den Hartog (R) unopposed
State House Seat 22A
John Vander Woude (R) unopposed
State House Seat 22B
Jason Monks (R) unopposed
State Senate District 23
Bert Brackett (R) unopposed
State House Seat 23A
Mary Ann Richards (D) 21%
Christy Zito (R) 79%
State House Seat 23B
Megan Blanksma (R) 78%
Bill Chisholm (I) 17%
Christopher Jenkins (L ) 6%
Ada County Commissioner District 2
TJ Thomson (D) 48%
Rick Visser (R) 52%
Adams County Sheriff
Thomas Watts (I) 36%
Ryan Zollman (R) 64%
Canyon County Sheriff
Kieran Donahue (R) 77%
Robert Muse (Con) 23.%
ACHD Commissioner District 2
Rebecca Arnold 55%
David Eberle 45%
ACHD Commissioner District 5
Sara Baker 46%
Rick Just 19%
Mike Tracy 35%
College of Western Idaho Bond
Yes 59%
No 41%
Requires a two-thirds majority to pass
Meridian Library District Bond
Yes 58%
No 42%
Requires a two-thirds majority to pass
Western Ada Recreation District Aquatics Bond
Yes 50%
No 50%
Requires a two-thirds majority to pass
