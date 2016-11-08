Idaho, nation gets out the vote

Wanda Walker, chief judge for precinct 2002-2006 in Ada County, leads poll workers in the oath of office before opening voting at the Ustick Baptist Church in Boise on Tuesday.
The first voters of the day make their way into precinct 2002-2006 in the Ustick Baptist Church in Boise on Tuesday.
Voters wait in line at Ustick Baptist Church in Boise on Tuesday morning.
The line of voters at Ustick Baptist Church in Boise stretched out the door when polls opened Tuesday.
A voter casts his ballot at precinct 2002-2006 in the Ustick Baptist Church in Boise on Tuesday.
Voters stand in line before voting at Ustick Baptist Church in Boise.
Voters cast their ballots at Ustick Baptist Church in Boise on Tuesday.
Wearing American flag glasses he bought for the Fourth of July, William Harding registers to vote at Cynthia Mann Elementary in Boise. By 10 a.m., almost 300 voters had cast their ballots and 50 people had registered to vote, according to Alise Pemsler, chief judge for precinct 1603.
William Harding gets a piece of candy from poll worker Lezlie Ellard after voting at Cynthia Mann Elementary in Boise.
Voters cast their ballots Cynthia Mann Elementary in Boise.
Voters cast their ballots Cynthia Mann Elementary in Boise.
Voters cast their ballots at Pierce Park Baptist Church in Boise on Tuesday.
Voters cast their ballots at the Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise.
Voters cast their ballots at the Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise.
Voters cast their ballots at the Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise.
Pierce Park Baptist Church was packed with voters when polls opened Tuesday morning.
The line at Siena Elementary School in Meridian, one of the busiest polling places in the Treasure Valley, stretched the length of the school’s gym before the polls opened Tuesday morning.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump casts his ballot on Tuesday in New York City.
Surrounded by a crowd of people, Democratic Nominee for President of the United States former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and her husband former President Bill Clinton, finish casting their votes on election day morning at Douglas Grafflin Elementary School in Chappaqua, New York.
