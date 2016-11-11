Two police officers shot, injured in Boise Bench shootout with Meridian suspect

Boise police say the man involved in a shootout Friday afternoon with police on the Boise Bench is believed to be Marco Romero.
Two officers and Romero were shot during the incident, which took place at Irving and Wilson streets.
Both wounded officers are headed to a local hospital, according to Boise police. Romero is also receiving medical care, though it’s not clear if he’s also en route to a hospital.
Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies have been searching for Romero since Tuesday.
Romero, 33, a recent parolee, is sought in connection with a Tuesday shooting in Meridian that injured two people. Meridian police say Romero may also have been the man who stole a Mercury Sable from an 89-year-old woman on Thursday at a retirement community in Meridian.
According to Boise police, a search began around 1 p.m. in the neighborhoods north of Emerald Street and east of Orchard Street.
At about 3:25 p.m., many shots were reported fired in an alleyway in the neighborhood. Two police officers and the suspect were all injured. It’s unclear how many shots were fired and who fired them.
During the search, police were in communication with residents in the area through a reverse 911 system. That notification asked residents to stay inside and to report any suspicious activity to 911.
Resident Jeff Sele said he was talking with someone on the street when shots rang out.
"I heard guns and shotguns, it sounded like to me. You can definitely tell the difference between a gun and shotgun blast. It happened real fast....It was 10 to 12 shots, and then it was done."
Sele has lived on Irving for 25 years and has been home recovering from back surgery. "It's usually a pretty quiet neighborhood."
This is the third police shooting in the Treasure Valley in 24 hours. Ada County sheriff’s deputies shot a 72-year-old Melba man Thursday night after a chase leading from Canyon County to southern Ada County. Caldwell police today shot a man suspected of attempting to break into a home.
Idaho law enforcement officers have fatally shot five people this year.
Last year, Idaho police shot and killed seven people, tying the 2007 record.
Idaho officer-involved fatal shootings this year:
▪ Sept. 26, 2016: Two Boise officers and two Garden City officers approached Anthony Ray Bauer, who pointed a firearm at the officers, according to the police departments. All four officers fired shots, and Bauer drove into the building, they said.
▪ Aug. 2, 2016: Matthew Conrad, a 34-year-old Hammett man, was shot and killed by Elmore County deputies on Interstate 84 after he pointed a firearm at motorists and at them, they said.
▪ June 14, 2016: A Boise police officer shot Noel Rodriguez, a Caldwell man released on parole in February, after he reportedly rammed police vehicles in a West Boise neighborhood.
▪ April 28, 2016: Two Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot Lee Easter in his southwest Boise home after they said he aimed a handgun at the deputies. An investigation is pending.
▪ March 18, 2016: A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot David Giles at an Idaho Falls hospital after Giles grabbed the deputy’s shotgun. An investigation deemed the shooting justified.
