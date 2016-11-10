89-year-old woman carjacked, possibly by fugitive, police say

The Meridian woman was leaving a gym in the Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village retirement community late Thursday morning. As she pulled away, a man popped up in the back seat and demanded her vehicle and money, according to Meridian police.
She stopped and exited her vehicle, a Mercury Sable with license plate number 1A PX778, near Touchmark and Worth ways around 11:15 a.m. The suspect handed the woman her cane and water bottle before driving away, according to MPD.
The suspect is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic or possibly black man, around 28 to 40 years old, and about 5-foot-10 with a medium build, according to MPD.
Police say that the suspect could be Marco Romero, accused of shooting two people Tuesday.
If you see the vehicle or Romero, police encourage you to dial 911 since he is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any other information you can call Meridian police at 208-888-6678.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
Comments