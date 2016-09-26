[Update] Man who died in Garden City shooting identified

A 52-year-old man died in an officer-involved shooting with Garden City and Boise police Monday morning in Garden City.
Anthony Ray Bauer was pronounced dead at 5:40 a.m. The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, according to Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens.
The officers from both departments who were involved with the shooting are on paid administrative leave, as is standard practice. None of the police officers were injured. They were identified as:
▪ Garden City Cpl. Scott Crimin, who has 28 years of experience as an officer.
▪ Garden City Officer Joel Ellsworth, who has 10 years of experience as an officer.
▪ Boise Police Officer Jason Green, who has 8 years of experience as an officer
▪ Boise Police Officer Joe Martinez, who has 14 years of experience as a police officer.
Bauer was known to Garden City Police, according to Chief Rick Allen. He’s a felon out on parole (grand theft), Allen said. According to a report the Ada County Coroner’s office released Monday afternoon, Bauer had no known fixed address.
The incident began just after 2 a.m. and ended when Bauer crashed a stolen white Dodge Durango into the Garden City Police Department building. No one was inside the concrete building at the time, Allen said.
Here’s what police say happened, according to releases from the Garden City, Boise and Eagle police departments.
About 2 a.m. Monday, Eagle Police responded to suspicious person on the 2300 block of Elliot St. in Eagle. When officers arrived, Bauer fled in a white Dodge Durango. Eagle officers initially chased Bauer, but called off the pursuit for safety reasons.
Boise and Garden City officers later spotted the Durango when it pulled into the parking lot at the Garden City Police Department, 301 E. 50th St.
According to preliminary reports, two Garden City and two Boise police officers approached Bauer, who pointed a firearm at the officers. Shots were fired by all four officers and Bauer drove into the building.
Investigators found the gun that officers said Bauer pointed at them.
The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Idaho State Police, and the Ada County Coroner are investigating.
The Garden City Police Department building was damaged and is considered a crime scene, according to police. Garden City Police’s normal patrol duties were not interrupted.
Allen said video of the incident will be released. He said video from the security cameras on the building captured the incident.
The two Garden City police officers involved in the incident did not have body cameras because the department is still in the process of outfitting all of its sworn officers. The department recently received a grant to help cover the costs. Allen expects all sworn officers will have the cameras by Jan. 1.
