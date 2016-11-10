[Update] Melba man shot by Ada County deputies; officers identified

A 72-year-old Melba man is being treated for gunshot wounds after being shot by three Ada County Sheriff’s deputies south of Kuna, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident began Thursday night in Canyon County, when sheriff’s deputies there began pursuing the man, who was possibly suicidal and driving erratically. Ada County sheriff’s deputies took over when the chase entered Ada County at 6:20 p.m.
Deputies performed a maneuver to stop the car about 20 minutes later near Swan Falls Road and West Victory Lane.
After the stop, the man pointed a gun at deputies and three of them — Wes Bunnell, Vishal Sahni and Nolan Zorn — shot him.
Bunnell has been with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office for nine years; Sahni for three. Zorn is a new patrol officer who has been training with Bunnell since earlier this fall. This is the first critical incident for all three officers.
Investigators haven’t determined how many shots were fired and if the man fired his gun. The man was able to talk to deputies at the scene after being shot. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. None of the deputies were hurt.
An Ada County Critical Incident Task Force investigation led by Boise Police Department is underway.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for further updates as they are available.
