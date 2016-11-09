Meridian shooting suspect is recent parolee, police say

A man suspected of shooting and injuring two people in Meridian late Tuesday has a prior criminal history and was recently put on parole, according to Meridian Deputy Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea.
Marco L. Romero, 33, is suspected of shooting a man and a woman around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of East Gruber Avenue, according to Basterrechea.
Both victims, who Basterrechea said are known to Romero, were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. The woman, shot once in the chest, may be paralyzed, Basterrechea said. Early Wednesday morning she was in stable condition. The male victim was shot twice and is expected to be OK. Both victims are 29 years old.
Basterrechea said Romero, the victims and several others were “at the apartment hanging out” when Romero allegedly opened fire. The deputy chief said that, according to witnesses, there was no conflict prior to the shooting.
Romero, who appears in Ada County’s court records dozens of times, has several prior convictions for drug charges. He was paroled on Oct. 3 on two charges of possession of a controlled substance, as well as a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death.
Romero fled the scene, and police are still searching for him. They believe him to be armed and dangerous, and there are currently no leads on his whereabouts. Basterrechea urged anyone who sees Romero to call police immediately.
Nicole Blanchard: 208-377-6410, @NMBlanchard
Comments