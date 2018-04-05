Boise’s revamped recycling program will start this month. Here’s how it affects you.

In about two weeks, homes across Boise will start receiving orange plastic bags that represent the newest phase in the city’s recycling program, city officials said Thursday.

The bags will be for plastic items that aren’t recyclable, either in the United States or internationally. It will take the city about five weeks to distribute all of them, Public Works spokesman Colin Hickman said.

The city wants residents to throw those nonrecyclable plastics — clean and dry — into the bags, tie them closed and set them inside their blue recycling bins at the curb on their regular recycling pickup days. Workers at a sorting plant in Boise will separate the bags from the recycling stream. The bags will then be trucked to a plant in Salt Lake City that will turn the plastics into diesel fuel.

What’s considered recyclable and what’s not? Check out the details right below this story.

“There are no changes to paper, cardboard or metal recycling,” the city said in a news release. “Customers can continue to recycle these items in their blue carts as usual.”

Traditionally, Boise and its contractors accepted low-value plastics like plastic water bottles and with high-value ones such as milk jugs with the rest of recyclable materials. For the past decade, low-value plastics have been sent to China to be recycled. In January, China banned the import of those plastics, forcing Boise and other cities across the western United States to change their recycling programs.

Boise reached an agreement with Renewlogy, the company that operates the Salt Lake City plant. Garden City has announced that it will join the orange bag program, and several other Treasure Valley cities might follow suit.

In February, China also banned the import of mixed paper, which includes newspaper, mail and noncorrugated cardboard. But Western Recycling, which sorts and ships recyclables out of Boise, has found other markets.

What goes where Here are the plastic items Boiseans should throw in the trash: ▪ All plastic water bottles ▪ All hinged-lid plastic “clamshell” containers for to-go food, fruit and vegetables ▪ All wax-coated containers: to-go cups, frozen dinner trays, dairy containers, juice cartons Here’s what goes straight into the blue recycling cart, loose and unbagged: ▪ Plastics: Only soda bottles, juice bottles, detergent jugs, milk jugs ▪ Metal: Aluminum and steel cans, foil ▪ Paper: Magazines, newspaper, office paper, mail ▪ Cardboard: flattened boxes Here’s what to put, clean and dry, into the orange bags: ▪ All plastic bags for bread, chips, snacks, fruits, vegetables, salads, pet food, pet treats, groceries ▪ Plastic tubs and lids for dairy items such as yogurt, butter and sour cream ▪ Squeezable plastic juice pouches ▪ Plastic single-serving snack packages for pudding, etc. ▪ Plastic dinnerware: Straws, utensils, cups, plates, etc. ▪ Foam products: egg cartons, cups, plates, bowls, meat trays ▪ Packaging: plastic food wrap, meat and cheese packaging, candy wrappers, food storage bags, plastic bottle caps ▪ Packing and shipping materials: plastic bubble wrap, air packs and pillows, shrink wrap, plastic envelopes ▪ Bathroom items: empty toothpaste tubes, empty deodorant sticks, plastic tubes for lotions and creams