You can still recycle China-banned plastics, Boise. They’ll be turned into diesel.

Boise has found a way for city residents not only to keep recycling plastics 3 through 7, which Republic Services says it can no longer use, but to expand plastics recycling to items that couldn’t be recycled until now. Those include plastic shopping bags, foam egg cartons, cereal box liners and candy wrappers.
They’ll all be converted to diesel fuel in Salt Lake City.
City officials said Thursday that they hope to roll out their updated recycling program this spring. Between now and then, Boiseans can keep putting plastics 1 through 7 into their blue recycling carts for Republic Services’ pickup, as they have been. Workers will remove plastics 3 through 7 at the Western Recycling plant in Boise, city spokesman Mike Journee said.
Boise residents’ trash and recycling rates won’t increase because of the new program, officials said. Other cities in the Treasure Valley could join this program later.
Never miss a local story.
Republic Services, which provides trash and recycling services throughout Ada County, including Boise, told some outlets this week that it would no longer accept plastics marked with the numbers 3 through 7 inside the universal triangle-shaped recycling symbol. Typically, those are lighter-weight materials. Republic is still accepting the heavier plastics, including many items marked with a 1 or a 2, which are made from higher-value material.
Boise officials on Monday quickly followed Republic’s announcement to say that the limitations do not apply to the city. It wasn’t clear why Republic did not say that in the first place and why it did not inform customers directly. Journee said the city and Republic have been talking about the change for months. The company did not respond to requests for comment Monday, and a call Thursday was not immediately returned.
When the updated program starts, residents will have to separate lighter-weight items, including plastic bags and Nos. 3-7 plastics, from the rest of the plastic and paper items they put in recycling bins.
The city will deliver orange 13-gallon bags for the lighter plastics to recycling participants. Residents will fill those bags, close them up and place them in their recycling carts for pickup. Western Recycling sorters will set those bags aside.
Later, trucks will pick up the bags and drive them to a plant in Salt Lake City, where their contents will be broken down to the molecular level and converted into ready-to-use diesel fuel.
MONEY AND EDUCATION
The program shouldn’t cost too much money to implement, city officials said. A $50,000 grant from The Dow Chemical Co., administered by pro-recycling nonprofit Keep America Beautiful, will cover some of the cost.
Happy Family Brands, a local company that makes things like fruit pouches that could be recycled in the new program, brought the Dow grant to Boise’s attention and helped write the proposal, said Catherine Chertudi, Boise’s environmental programs manager.
Reynolds Consumer Products, the company that will make the orange bags, will pay to ship the light plastics to Salt Lake City for the first two years, city officials said. Renewlogy, the company that operates the plant that turns the plastics into diesel, won’t pay Boise for the material, but it won’t charge to accept it, either.
The city might save some money by removing things like plastic shopping bags and egg cartons from the garbage the city pays to dump at the Ada County Landfill. By removing lightweight and low-value plastics 3-7 from the recycling stream, Republic can sell its recycled materials for more money, and Boise should benefit from that.
The hard part, city officials acknowledge, will be educating residents about what, exactly, can be recycled and which items go where.
Even some plastics marked with a 1 or a 2, such as plastic egg cartons and lightweight water bottles, already aren’t recyclable and must be separated from the materials that consumers recycle, Chertudi said. Other plastics, like the caps on water bottles, have no recyclable markings but will be recyclable in the revised program.
The city will use Republic’s website, announcements and other outreach to familiarize residents with these details before rolling out the new program, said Public Works Department spokesman Colin Hickman.
City officials hope these changes will encourage Boiseans to reduce waste by being more careful about what they buy. They want consumers to avoid products with bulky or unrecyclable packaging material and to re-use items whenever possible.
HOW DID WE GET HERE?
The city has known since about August that big changes were coming to plastics recycling around the world, Chertudi said.
Most recyclable materials are shipped to China, where they’re converted into a variety of products. Lighter plastics, including those marked 3-7, aren’t useful for much. In some cases, Chinese plants were simply burning them for energy production.
Some plastics are so lightweight that they get mixed up with recycled paper during the pulping process, contaminating the material.
To reduce pollution, the Chinese government recently banned imports of lightweight plastics, Chertudi said. That led to Tuesday’s announcement that Republic no longer will accept 3-7 plastics.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @SvenBerg51
Comments