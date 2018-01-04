You can still recycle China-banned plastics, Boise. They’ll be turned into diesel.

Joe Yamson grabs a piece of plastic coming down a sorting line in the plastic container line at Western Recycling in Boise in April 2016. Western’s workers will keep sorting plastics from Boiseans as they have been doing until Boise updates its recycling program this spring with orange bags for consumers to recycle plastics numbered 3 through 7 as well as other plastics that were not accepted before, such as plastic bags and foam egg cartons. Idaho Statesman file