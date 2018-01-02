Thanks to a new rule in Ada County, you may not be able to recycle these plastics

More Videos 1:33 Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning Pause 3:23 Watch the process of separating and sorting recyclables 1:06 Historic Nampa building (the old library) gets a new life 2:31 Struggling family enjoys the holidays in its own home through CATCH program 2:59 How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy 1:23 Idaho vs. California: What's the difference? 1:37 Passersby scramble to save a herd of elk that fell through icy Wyoming reservoir 3:33 Adventure writer explains why sexual harassment is common in outfitting 0:41 Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland 1:25 Albertsons opens new convenience store. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch the process of separating and sorting recyclables On a typical workday, about 20 trash trucks pull into a Western Recycling facility in Boise and dump about 190 tons of unsorted recyclables — cardboard, paper, plastics, aluminum and tin — onto a warehouse floor. That’s when things get hopping. On a typical workday, about 20 trash trucks pull into a Western Recycling facility in Boise and dump about 190 tons of unsorted recyclables — cardboard, paper, plastics, aluminum and tin — onto a warehouse floor. That’s when things get hopping. Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com

