Defending 5A football champ put on upset alert before pulling out its 13th straight win

What would it take for Boise high schools to get their own football stadium Capital, Borah, Timberline and Boise High have shared a Boise State football venue for decades—on the blue turf, and most recently Dona Larsen Park. Many fans would prefer to have a dedicated stadium for their school. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Capital, Borah, Timberline and Boise High have shared a Boise State football venue for decades—on the blue turf, and most recently Dona Larsen Park. Many fans would prefer to have a dedicated stadium for their school.

It wasn’t pretty by any means. But it was still a win.

Borah gave the state’s defending 5A state champion and unanimously No. 1-ranked team all it could handle in Thursday’s high school football season opener. But a veteran Rocky Mountain squad showed why it sits atop everyone’s rankings, grinding with Borah for three quarters before scoring 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter for a 35-15 victory at Dona Larsen Park.

“They had some success and I don’t think we expected them to,” Rocky Mountain coach Chris Culig said. “It kind of caught us off guard, and then we settled down.”

Rocky Mountain (1-0, 1-0 5A SIC) entered the season as the heavy league and state favorite with 13 returning starters from last season’s undefeated squad. But Borah, picked to finish seventh in the 10-team 5A SIC, had Rocky Mountain on the ropes entering the fourth quarter tied at 15.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Lions sidelined Rocky Mountain’s explosive offense, milking the clock with an option offense led by quarterback Austin Bolt and capitalizing on three turnovers. Borah moved into position for a fourth-quarter lead until Rocky Mountain’s Caleb Campbell tipped a Bolt pass and Xander Nawahine completed the interception at the Grizzlies’ own 10-yard line.

“That was everything,” Nawahine said. “That changed the whole mood of the game. It was close the whole time, and it just kind of shifted the tide of the war.”

Rocky Mountain answered with a 12-play, 90-yard drive that Jordan Erickson capped with a 3-yard touchdown run to break the tie. The Grizzlies then stopped Bolt on fourth down on the ensuing drive, setting up a 23-yard TD run from Erickson, his third of the night.

Rocky Mountain running back Devon Fox runs for a gain before being tackled by Borah’s Joey Whiting in the 2019 football season opener Thursday, Aug. 29 at Dona Larsen Park in Boise. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Rocky Mountain ended any thoughts of a Borah rally when defensive end Jacob Piscione returned an interception 66 yards to the end zone with 54 seconds left, turning a nail biter into a comfortable victory. But none of the Grizzlies celebrated Thursday’s win as a blowout.

Culig has preached all summer that last season’s success doesn’t carry over into 2019. As the defending state champ, they have a mile-wide target on their back every night. Thursday proved it. So if the Grizzlies plan on repeating, this year’s team will have to earn it on their own.

“Every play we come out, we’ve got something to prove,” Nawahine said. “We are not the same undefeated team. We are a new team, and we’ve got everything to prove.”

Bolt turned in another Herculean performance for Borah. The reigning first-team All-Idaho selection in football and basketball stepped under center as the Lions’ full-time quarterback, running for 48 yards and a touchdown while completing 12-of-18 passes for 135 yards and another score.

Borah senior Austin Bolt tip toes down the sideline as Rocky Mountain’s Trevor Van Gerpen forces him out on a 49-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter Thursday, Aug. 29 at Dona Larsen Park in Boise. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

But that was only the start of his night. Bolt made two interceptions as a safety. The Lions took a shot downfield with him at wide receiver. He returned kickoffs and punts. And he served as the punter and held for the Lions’ field-goal kicker.

The only time he came off the field was on kickoff coverage.

Borah largely hit the reset button this fall with just Bolt and one returning started alongside him on each side of the ball. But despite their preseason ranking, the Lions showed they remain a factor in the 5A SIC race with Thursday’s performance.

“I like where we’re at,” Borah coach Jason Burton said. “We’ve just got to come back in and correct those mistakes. We are the SEC of Idaho. Every game is going to be tough.”

Borah hosts Skyview on Thursday at Dona Larsen Park next week, while Rocky Mountain travels to rival Mountain View on Friday.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 35, BORAH 15

Rocky Mtn 0 15 0 20 —35



Borah 7 0 8 0 —15





First quarter

BOR — Austin Baker 51 pass from Austin Bolt (Josh Rausch kick), 3:55

Second quarter

RM — Jordan Erickson 2 run (Colby Jackson to Noah Kraft pass), 5:01

RM — Erickson 1 run (Steven Stoddard kick), 0:00

Third quarter

BOR — Bolt 1 run (Bolt run), 7:05

Fourth quarter

RM — Devon Fox 3 run (Stoddard kick), 6:16

RM — Erickson 23 run (Stoddard kick), 4:01

RM — Jacob Piscione 66 interception return (kick failed), 0:54

Individual leaders

RUSHING — Rocky Mtn: Jordan Erickson 15-87, Devon Fox 4-12, Kobe Warr, 2-6, Colby Jackson 3-5. Borah: Austin Bolt 25-48, Cameron Pruitt 9-30, Tyler Phimmasone 3-6, Alec Gray 1-(-1), Isaac Niederer 1-(-1).

PASSING — Rocky Mtn: Jackson 13-21-2 146; Warr 1-1-0 8. Borah: Bolt 12-18-2 135; Gray 2-5-1 19.

RECEIVING — Rocky Mtn: Kaden Birch 3-71, Elijah Almanza 4-38, Noah Kraft 2-21, Max Nead 2-17, Erickson 2-5, Fox 1-2. Borah: Austin Baker 3-71, Pruitt 6-29, Salavador Jimenez 1-22, Niederer 2-19, Dylan Gardner 2-13.