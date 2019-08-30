High school roundup: Meridian runs over Skyview in 5A SIC; Vallivue coach gets 100th win

Meridian running back Chase Black, who rushed for 106 yards and two TDs, takes a hit from Skyview’s Dan Castledine on a first-down run Friday night at Meridian High School. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Meridian churned out 298 yards rushing, with 100-yard games from Blaze Tokioka and Chase Black, to cruise past visiting Skyview in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game Friday night, as high school football season began in earnest.

Tokioka rushed for 140 yards and a TD on 18 carries, and Black had 106 yards and two scores on 20 carries. QB Braden Honn attempted only four passes for Meridian (1-0), including one scoring strike, as the home team rushed the ball 47 times to control the game.

QB Clayton Franssen completed 16-of-21 passes for 204 yards and tossed a TD pass to Dan Castledine (7 receptions, 108 yards) for Skyview (0-1).

Neither team had a turnover.

Vallivue 57, Canyon Ridge 0

The Falcons, ranked No. 3 in 4A, rolled past overmatched Canyon Ridge, a Twin Falls school, to earn Vallivue coach Layne Coffin his 100th victory.

The Falcons’ star quarterback, Lan Larison, rushed for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just nine carries. His backup, Casey Cope, rushed for 81 yards on seven carries, and Gage Hernandez had 58 yards rushing and two scores.

Larison also completed 7-of-13 passes for 80 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Cope.

Vallivue (1-0) had 458 total yards, including 378 rushing on just 29 carries, and held the Riverhawks (0-1) to eight first downs and 113 yards of offense.

Kuna 34, Middleton 28

Junior QB Sean Austin threw five touchdown passes, four of them in the first half, as the Kavemen (1-0) built a 28-7 lead and held on to upend the Vikings (0-1) in a big 4A SIC contest that saw a whopping 108 pass attempts.

Austin might have a tired arm this weekend. He completed 34-of-57 passes for 384 yards to pepper the Middleton defense. Zeke Wilson had five catches for 95 yards and three scores, including a 37-yarder in the first quarter, and Mason Leatham had seven receptions for 88 yards and a TD.

Austin also had an interception returned 60 yards for a score by Miki Ah You in the third quarter.

Middleton QB Dallas Hagler might have a sore arm this weekend as well. He completed 31-of-51 passes for 279 yards and two scores, both to Jace Rodgers, who had six catches for 92 yards.

Ridgevue 26, Caldwell 13

Connor Lewis scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, including an 85-yard kickoff return to open the game, as the Warhawks (1-0) beat the Cougars (0-1) in a 4A SIC game.

Lewis also had six receptions for 130 yards and a TD, starring as the top target for QB Issas Albor, who completed 13-of-21 passes for 282 yards.

Matias Pizano had 29 carries for 191 yards and two TDs, including an 80-yard score in the third quarter that got Caldwell on the board after falling behind 20-0.

McCall-Donnelly 63, Orofino 6

In a very lopsided 2A game, the Vandals (1-0) had 449 yards of offense and limited Orofino to minus-51 yards, including minus-66 on the ground, to score a rout over the Maniacs (0-1).

Peter Knudson threw for 168 yards and three TDs on just six completions, and also rushed for 90 yards and a score on only three carries.

Homedale 48, New Plymouth 0

After a scoreless first quarter, quarterback Daniel Uranga paced the Trojans (1-0) in a rout, completing 13-of-22 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Homedale, a 3A team, had 411 yards of offense against their 2A opponent and held New Plymouth to 138 total yards.

Wilder 20, Horseshoe Bend 12

The Wildcats (1-0) rallied from a 12-6 deficit with a pair of touchdowns in the second half to win a 1A game at Horseshoe Bend (0-1).

Pablo Martinez completed 16-of-24 passes for 184 yards and two scores, both to Norman Gonzalez (9 receptions, 114 yards), for Wilder, which outgained the Mustangs, 281-148.