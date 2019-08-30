What underdogs? Nampa proves it’s for real with upset of state’s No. 1-ranked team

Nampa quarterback Donavon Estrada stretches for some extra yardage in the fourth quarter of Nampa’s 40-20 win at Bishop Kelly on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. kjones@idahostatesman.com

Respect doesn’t come easy for the Nampa High football program.

After years of losing, the Bulldogs have heard all the snipes and jabs. Even a run to last fall’s state semifinals didn’t raise Nampa’s profile as it entered the year unranked in the preseason state media poll and picked to finish fifth out of nine teams in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference by the league’s coaches.

But the Bulldogs delivered a message to the rest of the league — and the state — Friday night by knocking off No. 1-ranked and perennial power Bishop Kelly 40-20 on its home field.

“It proves that everybody should just keep an eye out,” Nampa senior receiver and safety Jace Mann said. “Don’t take your eye off (us) because it happens in the blink of an eye. One second we’re down, and one second we’re on top. We ain’t gonna stop.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Quarterback Donavon Estrada proved too elusive for Bishop Kelly’s defense to track down all night. He finished with four total touchdowns, completing 10-of-14 passes for 159 yards and two TDs and running for two more scores.

He continually ran in, around and through the Bishop Kelly defense to escape pressure, giving his receivers time to get open. He also put the final nail in the coffin with a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to double up Bishop Kelly on the scoreboard.

“He’s a special kid,” Nampa coach Dan Holtry said. “As a coach, you’re in that, ‘Oh no, oh no,’ phase. Then it’s, ‘Heck, yeah. Great job.’ He’s one of a kind.”

Nampa’s Jace Mann hauls in the second of two interceptions Friday in the Bulldogs’ 40-20 win at Bishop Kelly on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Meanwhile, Jace Mann had a hand in everything for Nampa. Last year’s 4A statewide leader in interceptions (nine) came up with two more Friday, including one he ran back for a pick-six touchdown. He had four pick-sixes last year.

Mann also turned a swing pass in the backfield into a 61-yard touchdown pass on Nampa’s second play from scrimmage. And he proved a monster on special teams, returning a punt to the 3-yard line to set up an Estrada touchdown run and recovering a late onside kick.

Estrada said he has no idea why defenses keep throwing toward Nampa’s safety.

“That kid is a ballhawk. He’s something else,” Estrada said. “All week, to get the guy pumped I was talking crap to him. I was saying, ‘You’re not the best DB in the state. You’re not good. Get off my field.’

“I was just talking trash, and I think he took it to heart. He got a little mad that day.”

Trailing 19-13 at halftime, Bishop Kelly opted for a surprise onside kick to start the second half. It backfired when Kawika DeForest recovered it, and Cade Smith capped an 11-play drive by running 7 yards untouched up the gut and into the end zone.

Mann then returned his pick-six interception 53 yards on the ensuing possession to stretch the lead to 33-14 and put the game away.

Bishop Kelly’s Ian Arellano eludes the Nampa defense Friday night. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

A wild opening night of the season also saw Kuna down No. 2-ranked Middleton, setting up another topsy-turvy season in the 4A SIC. The league went 5-0 in the first round of last year’s playoff and claimed three of the four spots in the state semifinals.

Nampa may not have the tradition and the history of programs like Bishop Kelly and Middleton. But it showed Friday night it deserves the respect of a conference title contender.

“We just always have that underdog mentality,” Holtry said. “Unless we do this year in and year out, you’re not going to get that kind of respect. We are still earning that respect.

“Games like this, we gain that respect.”