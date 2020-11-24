Varsity Extra
The all-state soccer teams are out. These were the 119 best players in Idaho.
The Idaho all-state soccer teams are chosen by the Idaho High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) and United Soccer Coaches (USC).
5A ALL-STATE GIRLS SOCCER TEAM
Player of the Year: Kelsey Oyler, sr., Rocky Mountain
Coach of the Year: Donal Kaehler, Rocky Mountain
First team
Kasey Wardle, sr., Rocky Mountain
Kali McKellips, sr., Lake City
Annie Liebich, so., Boise
Grace Fisher, jr., Highland
Madeline Bean, sr., Timberline
Sammy Smith, fr., Boise
Kendra McDaniel, sr., Boise
Violet Rademacher, jr., Rocky Mountain
Kayzee Vaughan, jr., Highland
Logan Smith, jr., Boise
Hayden Wilsey, jr., Timberline
Nadia Kinkaid, jr., Rocky Mountain
Lexy Haws, sr., Kuna
Abbie Lyman, sr., Coeur d’Alene
Honorable mention
Avery McBride, jr., Mountain View
Mary Meeks, sr., Rocky Mountain
Sandree Bell, jr., Highland
Samantha Wind, jr., Kuna
Kaydree Rapp, sr., Mountain View
Sophie Hills, so., Boise
5A ALL-STATE BOYS SOCCER TEAM
Player of the Year: Nick Liebich, sr., Boise
Coach of the Year: Mike Darrow, Boise
First team
Roark Looney, sr., Centennial
Jordan Sykes, sr., Skyview
Caden Zierenberg, sr., Rocky Mountain
Alan Lizarraga, sr., Thunder Ridge
Jack Goode, sr., Boise
Carlos Comacho, jr., Borah
Nate Thompson, sr., Thunder Ridge
Griffin Teuber, sr., Centennial
Justin Smith, sr., Timberline
Grant Embree, sr., Eagle
Aidan O’Halloran, sr., Post Falls
Sawyer Luthy, jr., Boise
Keegan Oyler, sr., Rocky Mountain
Honorable mention
Issac Poole, sr., Rocky Mountain
Toby Caldara, sr., Boise
Adam Hernandez, sr., Madison
Zach Owen, sr., Boise
Christopher Torres, jr., Centennial
Austin Hoopes, sr., Thunder Ridge
4A ALL-STATE GIRLS SOCCER TEAM
Player of the Year: Kylie Laren, sr., Preston
Coach of the Year: Brandon Lyon, Preston
First team
Sydnee Marlow, sr., Preston
Andie Bell, jr., Preston
Lexi Chatterton, so., Bishop Kelly
Zoey Beebe, sr., Canyon Ridge
Emma Thielbahr, jr., Sandpoint
Peyton Dion, sr., Columbia
Ali Chatterton, sr., Bishop Kelly
Kaylin Bailey, jr., Twin Falls
Elisabeth Plouy, sr., Twin Falls
Addison Moser, sr., Preston
Mia Cartwright, sr., Bishop Kelly
Jordie Breeden, sr., Sandpoint
Sophia Schmautz, fr., Bishop Kelly
Honorable mention
Hattie Larson, sr., Sandpoint
Josie Brence, sr., Middleton
Piper Frank, jr., Sandpoint
Tasha Miller, jr., Skyline
Kaylin Bailey, jr., Twin Falls
Kimberly Castillo Zamora, sr., Canyon Ridge
4A ALL-STATE BOYS SOCCER TEAM
Player of the Year: Damian Arguello, sr., Caldwell
Coach of the Year: Christian Adamson, Vallivue
First team
Ryan Solis, sr., Emmett
Alex Cruz, sr., Caldwell
Dylan Vanderpool, sr., Vallivue
Will Carey, jr., Bishop Kelly
Juan Osuna, sr., Vallivue
Raoul Barragan, sr., Vallivue
Evan Oldberg, sr., Moscow
Alfredo Ortiz, sr., Jerome
Alimasi Jamari, sr., Canyon Ridge
Chuy Gonzales, sr., Caldwell
Frankie Garcia, sr., Blackfoot
Zander Moore, sr., Sandpoint
Colton Crawford, so., Bishop Kelly
Honorable mention
Nick Canceres, jr., Caldwell
Evan Yost, sr., Century
Nic Taugher, jr., Bishop Kelly
Michael Delatorre, sr., Canyon Ridge
Ubaldo Palacios, jr., Jerome
3A ALL-STATE GIRLS SOCCER TEAM
Player of the Year: Sarah Hines, sr., Coeur d’Alene Charter
Coach of the Year: Stacy Smith, Coeur d’Alene Charter
First team
Brooke Richardson, sr., McCall-Donnelly
Payton Jackman, sr., Kimberly
Caroline Estep, sr., Sun Valley Community
Riley Jo Anderson, sr., Coeur d’Alene Charter
Zoie Armstrong, sr., Marsh Valley
Sunny Bennion, sr., Sugar-Salem
Falon Hanna, sr., Sun Valley Community
Maia McSherry, sr., McCall-Donnelly
Rebekah Hines, so., Coeur d’Alene Charter
Abby Marshall, jr., Marsh Valley
Ellie Puzey, so., Sugar-Salem
Christine Estep, sr., Sun Valley Community
Naomi Connolley, sr., Grangeville
Kiley Cutler, sr., Coeur d’Alene Charter
Honorable mention
Kennedy Chambers, sr., Sugar-Salem
Maycee Lunt, jr., Marsh Valley
Abbi Roubidoux, so., Fruitland
Alondra Quezada, sr., Buhl
Kaylee Hunt, so., American Falls
Caeley Ryan, sr., McCall-Donnelly
Ava Shivers, jr., Coeur d’Alene Charter
3A ALL-STATE BOYS SOCCER TEAM
Player of the Year: Bernard Kindall, sr., McCall-Donnelly
Coach of the Year: Richard Whitelaw, Sun Valley Community
First team
Gabe Rasmussen, sr., Weiser
Caelin Bradshaw, sr., Sun Valley Community
Rafa Villa, sr., American Falls
Jordan Watkins, sr., Weiser
Adolfo Alvarez, sr., American Falls
Jimmy Ayllon, sr., McCall-Donnelly
Kai Nelson, sr., Sun Valley Community
Chris Gonzalas, sr., Weiser
Marcos Tarelo, jr., Weiser
Willie DeWolfe, sr., Sun Valley Community
Manuel Rosales, jr., American Falls
Julio Lopez, so., American Falls
Honorable mention
Bryan Juarez, so., Weiser
Jose Jaimes, sr., American Falls
Alfonso Hernandez, jr., Weiser
Edgar Ayala, jr., Weiser
