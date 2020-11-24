Idaho Statesman Logo
The all-state soccer teams are out. These were the 119 best players in Idaho.

Clockwise from top left, Rocky Mountain’s Kelsey Oyler, Boise’s Nick Liebich and Caldwell’s Damian Arguello were voted the state players of the year for their classifications by the state’s coaches.
Clockwise from top left, Rocky Mountain’s Kelsey Oyler, Boise’s Nick Liebich and Caldwell’s Damian Arguello were voted the state players of the year for their classifications by the state’s coaches. Idaho Statesman

The Idaho all-state soccer teams are chosen by the Idaho High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) and United Soccer Coaches (USC).

Rocky Mountain senior Kelsey Oyler was voted the 5A Girls Soccer Player of the Year by the state’s coaches. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

5A ALL-STATE GIRLS SOCCER TEAM

Player of the Year: Kelsey Oyler, sr., Rocky Mountain

Coach of the Year: Donal Kaehler, Rocky Mountain

First team

Kasey Wardle, sr., Rocky Mountain

Kali McKellips, sr., Lake City

Annie Liebich, so., Boise

Grace Fisher, jr., Highland

Madeline Bean, sr., Timberline

Sammy Smith, fr., Boise

Kendra McDaniel, sr., Boise

Violet Rademacher, jr., Rocky Mountain

Kayzee Vaughan, jr., Highland

Logan Smith, jr., Boise

Hayden Wilsey, jr., Timberline

Nadia Kinkaid, jr., Rocky Mountain

Lexy Haws, sr., Kuna

Abbie Lyman, sr., Coeur d’Alene

Honorable mention

Avery McBride, jr., Mountain View

Mary Meeks, sr., Rocky Mountain

Sandree Bell, jr., Highland

Samantha Wind, jr., Kuna

Kaydree Rapp, sr., Mountain View

Sophie Hills, so., Boise

BOI_1026boiseeagleboys04
Boise’s Nick Liebich (17) was voted the 5A Boys Soccer Player of the Year by the state’s coaches. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

5A ALL-STATE BOYS SOCCER TEAM

Player of the Year: Nick Liebich, sr., Boise

Coach of the Year: Mike Darrow, Boise

First team

Roark Looney, sr., Centennial

Jordan Sykes, sr., Skyview

Caden Zierenberg, sr., Rocky Mountain

Alan Lizarraga, sr., Thunder Ridge

Jack Goode, sr., Boise

Carlos Comacho, jr., Borah

Nate Thompson, sr., Thunder Ridge

Griffin Teuber, sr., Centennial

Justin Smith, sr., Timberline

Grant Embree, sr., Eagle

Aidan O’Halloran, sr., Post Falls

Sawyer Luthy, jr., Boise

Keegan Oyler, sr., Rocky Mountain

Honorable mention

Issac Poole, sr., Rocky Mountain

Toby Caldara, sr., Boise

Adam Hernandez, sr., Madison

Zach Owen, sr., Boise

Christopher Torres, jr., Centennial

Austin Hoopes, sr., Thunder Ridge

4A ALL-STATE GIRLS SOCCER TEAM

Player of the Year: Kylie Laren, sr., Preston

Coach of the Year: Brandon Lyon, Preston

First team

Sydnee Marlow, sr., Preston

Andie Bell, jr., Preston

Lexi Chatterton, so., Bishop Kelly

Zoey Beebe, sr., Canyon Ridge

Emma Thielbahr, jr., Sandpoint

Peyton Dion, sr., Columbia

Ali Chatterton, sr., Bishop Kelly

Kaylin Bailey, jr., Twin Falls

Elisabeth Plouy, sr., Twin Falls

Addison Moser, sr., Preston

Mia Cartwright, sr., Bishop Kelly

Jordie Breeden, sr., Sandpoint

Sophia Schmautz, fr., Bishop Kelly

Honorable mention

Hattie Larson, sr., Sandpoint

Josie Brence, sr., Middleton

Piper Frank, jr., Sandpoint

Tasha Miller, jr., Skyline

Kaylin Bailey, jr., Twin Falls

Kimberly Castillo Zamora, sr., Canyon Ridge

BOI_1007soccerarguelloLEAD
Caldwell senior Damian Arguello was voted the 4A Boys Soccer Player of the Year by the state’s coaches. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

4A ALL-STATE BOYS SOCCER TEAM

Player of the Year: Damian Arguello, sr., Caldwell

Coach of the Year: Christian Adamson, Vallivue

First team

Ryan Solis, sr., Emmett

Alex Cruz, sr., Caldwell

Dylan Vanderpool, sr., Vallivue

Will Carey, jr., Bishop Kelly

Juan Osuna, sr., Vallivue

Raoul Barragan, sr., Vallivue

Evan Oldberg, sr., Moscow

Alfredo Ortiz, sr., Jerome

Alimasi Jamari, sr., Canyon Ridge

Chuy Gonzales, sr., Caldwell

Frankie Garcia, sr., Blackfoot

Zander Moore, sr., Sandpoint

Colton Crawford, so., Bishop Kelly

Honorable mention

Nick Canceres, jr., Caldwell

Evan Yost, sr., Century

Nic Taugher, jr., Bishop Kelly

Michael Delatorre, sr., Canyon Ridge

Ubaldo Palacios, jr., Jerome

3A ALL-STATE GIRLS SOCCER TEAM

Player of the Year: Sarah Hines, sr., Coeur d’Alene Charter

Coach of the Year: Stacy Smith, Coeur d’Alene Charter

First team

Brooke Richardson, sr., McCall-Donnelly

Payton Jackman, sr., Kimberly

Caroline Estep, sr., Sun Valley Community

Riley Jo Anderson, sr., Coeur d’Alene Charter

Zoie Armstrong, sr., Marsh Valley

Sunny Bennion, sr., Sugar-Salem

Falon Hanna, sr., Sun Valley Community

Maia McSherry, sr., McCall-Donnelly

Rebekah Hines, so., Coeur d’Alene Charter

Abby Marshall, jr., Marsh Valley

Ellie Puzey, so., Sugar-Salem

Christine Estep, sr., Sun Valley Community

Naomi Connolley, sr., Grangeville

Kiley Cutler, sr., Coeur d’Alene Charter

Honorable mention

Kennedy Chambers, sr., Sugar-Salem

Maycee Lunt, jr., Marsh Valley

Abbi Roubidoux, so., Fruitland

Alondra Quezada, sr., Buhl

Kaylee Hunt, so., American Falls

Caeley Ryan, sr., McCall-Donnelly

Ava Shivers, jr., Coeur d’Alene Charter

3A ALL-STATE BOYS SOCCER TEAM

Player of the Year: Bernard Kindall, sr., McCall-Donnelly

Coach of the Year: Richard Whitelaw, Sun Valley Community

First team

Gabe Rasmussen, sr., Weiser

Caelin Bradshaw, sr., Sun Valley Community

Rafa Villa, sr., American Falls

Jordan Watkins, sr., Weiser

Adolfo Alvarez, sr., American Falls

Jimmy Ayllon, sr., McCall-Donnelly

Kai Nelson, sr., Sun Valley Community

Chris Gonzalas, sr., Weiser

Marcos Tarelo, jr., Weiser

Willie DeWolfe, sr., Sun Valley Community

Manuel Rosales, jr., American Falls

Julio Lopez, so., American Falls

Honorable mention

Bryan Juarez, so., Weiser

Jose Jaimes, sr., American Falls

Alfonso Hernandez, jr., Weiser

Edgar Ayala, jr., Weiser

