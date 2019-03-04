Vote for the Treasure Valley athletes of the week (Feb. 25-March 3)

The winter sports season wrapped up with the boys basketball state tournaments, including a 12th championship for Borah.
Help us wrap up the season by selecting the top Treasure Valley performers from the state tournament.
Voting closes at noon Wednesday.
Boys basketball
- Covy Kelly, Garden Valley: The sophomore guard led the Wolverines to a runner-up finish and set a 1A Division II state tournament scoring record with 38 points in the championship game. He finished the three-game tournament with 90 points (30 ppg) to finish three points shy of the overall tournament’s scoring record set by former Salmon River standout Leighton Vander Esch.
- Ellis Magnuson, Borah: The senior point guard led the Lions to their 12th state championship, racking up 22 points and six assists in the finals. The Eastern Washington commit finished the 5A tournament averaging 16.3 points per game.
- Dylan Krogh, Cole Valley Christian: The senior forward averaged 17.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals to lead the Chargers to the 2A third-place game, where they lost to Ririe.
- Cooper Frith, Rocky Mountain: The junior guard averaged 17.3 points to lead the Grizzlies to the 5A consolation title, their fifth straight state tournament trophy.
- Amoro Lado, Vallivue: The senior guard averaged 22.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists to lead the Falcons to the 4A third-place game, where they lost to Twin Falls.
- Jake O’Neil, Fruitland: The senior forward averaged 14.0 points and 6.3 rebounds to lead the defending state champ to a runner-up finish in the 3A tournament.
- Paul Yenor, Ambrose: The junior forward averaged a double-double of 14.3 points and 11.7 rebounds to lead the Archers to the consolation title in the 1A Division I tournament.
