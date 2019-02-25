Vote now for the Treasure Valley athletes of the week (Feb. 18-24)

Wrestling crowned its state champions last weekend in Pocatello, and the boys basketball state tournaments descend upon the Treasure Valley this week.
Help the Idaho Statesman choose its athletes of the week as the stakes continue to ratchet up. The ballots and polls are below. Voting closes at noon Wednesday.
Wrestling
All nominees are submitted by coaches
- Kekana Fouret, Columbia: The senior capped his career with a 4A 160-pound state title. He’s won three state championships and set a program record for career wins at 168.
Joseph Egusquiza, Homedale: The sophomore and No. 1 seed won the 3A 120-pound state championship with a 10-7 decision.
Joel Campbell, New Plymouth: The freshman upset the No. 1 seed, a senior, in the semifinals, then pinned his opponent in the finals for 2A 138-pound state title.
Sebastian Peterson, Borah: The senior finished the season 39-2 and as the 5A 113-pound state champ with a 6-2 decision in the finals.
Josiah Lara, Skyview: The junior had never placed at state before until winning the 5A 285-pound division with a 3-1 decision.
Boys basketball
All nominees are submitted by coaches
Covy Kelly, Garden Valley: The sophomore averaged 26.5 points, seven rebounds, two assists, 3.5 steals and 1.5 blocks to lead the Wolverines to their first district title since 2009.
Randy McClure, Salmon River: The senior racked up 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and four blocks in an elimination game vs. Tri-Valley. He also scored a team-high 15 points in a state play-in game win vs. Deary.
Ellis Magnuson, Borah: The senior point guard had 31 points and seven assists to lead Borah to a 69-61 win over Rocky Mountain in the 5A District Three championship game.
Cash Cowdery, Middleton: The sophomore averaged 19.7 points in three elimination games to lead the Vikings to state.
