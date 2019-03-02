A Leighton Vander Esch record falls, but it’s not enough to get a local state title

We’re tracking the action on the last day of the boys basketball state tournament here. Fruitland lost in the 3A title game against Sugar-Salem — more on that to come.
Covy Kelly broke a Leighton Vander Esch record Saturday in the 1A Division II boys basketball state championship game, but the record wasn’t enough for Garden Valley, which fell short against Lighthouse Christian, 83-74.
Kelly, who is a sophomore, scored 38 points in the loss, breaking the classification’s record for most points scored in a tournament game. The record was 37, which was set by Vander Esch in 2014 — before the Salmon River product went on to star for the Boise State and Dallas Cowboys football teams. Kelly scored 90 points over the three-day tournament, falling three points short of another Vander Esch record for most points scored in a state tournament.
Garden Valley graduates one senior and returns seven sophomores next season as it continues it search for its first state title.
“I asked them just now, ‘How many of you guys thought you would be playing today?’ and there wasn’t a hand that was up,” Garden Valley first-year coach Joel Lafleur said. “Teams talk about going to state, but when the rubber meets the road, deep down, that belief inside themselves, we built on it early in the year.”
The state championship for Lighthouse Christian, the first in school history, concludes a historic season. The Lions are the first team in the 1ADII classification to cap a perfect season (26-0) with a state title. Earlier in the year, Lighthouse won its first district title while playing in its first district championship game and this weekend was the Lions’ first state tournament appearance in school history.
The 83 points scored by Lighthouse was four points shy of Dietrich’s 87-point record for most points scored in a state tournament game.
The difference in the game, according to Lafleur, was on the glass. The Lions outrebounded the Wolverines 49-26. Casper Block finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds, his second double-double of the state tournament, while sinking 14 of his 15 free throws. Tyler Munsee scored 19 points, Alex Shetler scored 14 and Collin Holloway finished with 11.
Kelly, who scored more than half of Garden Valley’s points, knocked down 15 of his 33 shots and finished with 10 rebounds. Joaquin Fuhriman finished with 11 points and was 3-of-4 from behind the arc. Devin Yearsdley had eight points and Corban Field had seven.
Neither team started a senior on Saturday.
“We didn’t quite have enough today, but the kids will be back,” Lafleur said. “We will be back. I told them not to hang their heads.”
2A: North Fremont wins in OT
North Fremont outscored St. Maries 10-2 in overtime for a 45-37 victory in the 2A championship game. Garrett Hawkes scored 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting to cap a terrific tournament performance (75 points in three games). Blake Oberhansley added 10 points for the Huskies (20-6). Dan Howard scored 12 points for St. Maries.
1A Division I: Prairie wins with balance
Prairie placed four players in double figures in scoring to top Potlatch 59-51 in the 1A Division I championship game. Spencer Schumacher (16 points), Devin Ross (12), Damian Forsmann (11) and Sam Mager (10) gave the Pirates (22-7) impressive offensive diversity, and Schumacher added 11 rebounds. Connor Akins (16 points) and Brayden Hadaller (15) paced Potlatch.
