4A SIC all-conference boys basketball team: Where did your favorite player land?

Note: All-conference teams are chosen solely by each league’s coaches.
4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Amoro Lado, sr., G, Vallivue
Coach of the Year: Ryan Kerns, Bishop Kelly
First team
Jake Poulton, sr., Columbia
Brett Kern, sr., Emmett
Troy Patterson, sr., Kuna
Tyler Robinett, jr., Middleton
Justin Radford, sr., Nampa
Second team
Matt Heffner, jr., Bishop Kelly
Nick Wolter, jr., Bishop Kelly
Tripp Pugmire, sr., Columbia
Sean Austin, so., Kuna
Donavon Estrada, jr., Nampa
Honorable mention
Henry Hunter, sr., Bishop Kelly
Hayden Hicks, sr., Bishop Kelly
Jaylen Alexander, so., Columbia
Preston Chandler, sr., Kuna
Gaard Memmelaar, jr., Middleton
Taysen Johannsen, sr., Nampa
Mathew Flake, jr., Ridgevue
Gabe Gallegos, sr., Vallivue
