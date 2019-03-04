4A SIC all-conference boys basketball team: Where did your favorite player land?

Boys High School Basketball

By Michael Lycklama

Senior guard Jake Poulton made a 3-pointer to force overtime and then made the game-winning triple in OT to give Columbia a 67-64 victory over Vallivue in the 4A District Three Tournament championship game Thursday at Vallivue High in Caldwell.
Note: All-conference teams are chosen solely by each league’s coaches.

4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Player of the Year: Amoro Lado, sr., G, Vallivue

Coach of the Year: Ryan Kerns, Bishop Kelly

First team

Jake Poulton, sr., Columbia

Brett Kern, sr., Emmett

Troy Patterson, sr., Kuna

Tyler Robinett, jr., Middleton

Justin Radford, sr., Nampa

Second team

Matt Heffner, jr., Bishop Kelly

Nick Wolter, jr., Bishop Kelly

Tripp Pugmire, sr., Columbia

Sean Austin, so., Kuna

Donavon Estrada, jr., Nampa

Honorable mention

Henry Hunter, sr., Bishop Kelly

Hayden Hicks, sr., Bishop Kelly

Jaylen Alexander, so., Columbia

Preston Chandler, sr., Kuna

Gaard Memmelaar, jr., Middleton

Taysen Johannsen, sr., Nampa

Mathew Flake, jr., Ridgevue

Gabe Gallegos, sr., Vallivue

