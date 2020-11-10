The first college signing day is here. See where your favorite athletes are headed.

Boise senior Kendra McDaniel is committed to the Oregon State women's soccer program. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Local athletes dream of one day earning a chance to play in college. For many, that dream has come true.

More than 300 Treasure Valley high schools have continued their career in college each of the past two years. Will the class of 2021 live up to that lofty standard? Only time will tell. But we get an early indication with the first NCAA signing day on Nov. 11.

Use the updated database below to see who is headed where.

All athletes are 2021 graduates unless otherwise noted. The information was sent to the Idaho Statesman by coaches, athletic directors or parents.

Are we missing someone? Shoot us an email at mlycklama@idahostatesman.com.