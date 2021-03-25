Once ‘an unknown kid from Idaho,’ Destiny Slocum enters WNBA Draft. Where will she go?

Mountain View High grad Destiny Slocum, right, will enter the WNBA Draft, which will air on April 15 on ESPN. AP

Treasure Valley native Destiny Slocum declared herself eligible for the WNBA Draft on Thursday afternoon, marking the next chapter for one of the greatest basketball players Idaho has ever produced.

Slocum made the announcement on social media after her senior season ended at Arkansas — her third stop in her college career.

“It’s wild to think I was just an unknown kid from Idaho with a goal to play college basketball,” Slocum wrote. “Now, seeing that dream unfold before me has undoubtedly been an incredibly humbling and emotional experience.

“I’m grateful for my journey’s success and adversity. Through it all, I’ve grown, developed and challenged myself in ways that have prepared me for this next step.”

The WNBA will host its draft on April 15. It will air on ESPN at 5 p.m. Mountain time.

Nothing but love for the journey ️ #nextstep pic.twitter.com/5itJ8TTaLd — Destiny Slocum (@DestinySlocum24) March 25, 2021

ESPN projected the point guard as second-round pick in each of its past two WNBA mock drafts. It had her going to the Dallas Wings at No. 13 overall — the first pick in the second round — on Feb. 21. But in the latest mock draft released Thursday morning, ESPN dropped her to the Indiana Fever at No. 24 overall — the last pick in the second round.

Slocum averaged 15.0 points, 3.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game to lead Arkansas to the NCAA Tournament this season. The Razorbacks, who were 9-6 in the Southeastern Conference and 19-9 overall, were upset by Wright State in the first round on Monday.

Slocum was one of the most decorated high school athletes to ever come out of Idaho. The 2016 Mountain View High graduate won a gold medal for the U.S. at the FIBA U19 World Championship in 2015. She remains the only McDonald’s All-American nominee in state history. And she led the Mavericks to back-to-back 5A state championships, winning the state’s all-class player of the year award twice.

Slocum started her college career at Maryland, where she was named the national freshman of the year. She then played two seasons at Oregon State before ending her career at Arkansas.

At least one Idaho native previously played in the WNBA. Moscow High grad Andrea Lloyd-Curry spent five seasons with Columbus and Minnesota from 1996 to 2000 before getting inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.