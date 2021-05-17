Vote now in the Treasure Valley athlete of the week contests (May 10 to 16)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Home runs to go to state, district records and no-hitters top the highlights from around the Treasure Valley last week.

BASEBALL

Spencer Warner, Eagle: The senior threw a six-inning no-hitter and struck out 10 to lead the Mustangs to an 11-1 win over Borah in a winner-to-state game at the 5A District Three Tournament.

Carson Atwood, Nampa Christian: The junior fired a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 10 to carry the Trojans to their third straight district championship with a 10-0 win over Melba in the 2A District Three Tournament championship game.

Easton Amundson, Ridgevue: The senior went 6-for-7, hit a grand slam and drove in six runs over two games to lead the Warhawks to their first district championship and 4A state tournament berth.

Corban Fields, Horseshoe Bend: The senior threw a two-hit shutout and struck out eight in a 2-0 win over Rimrock in an elimination game at the 1A District Three Tournament. The Mustangs later qualified for state.

Caden Campa, Columbia: The sophomore threw a one-hit shutout and struck out two to lead the Wildcats to a 3-0 win against Vallivue in the 4A District Three Tournament third-place game. The Wildcats later won a state play-in game.

Zac Rackham, Kuna: The senior carried the Kavemen to the 5A state tournament at the plate and on the mound. In four games, he went 8-for-14 with five doubles, a triple and seven RBIs. He also pitched Kuna to wins in two elimination games, combining to throw 12 innings while scattering five hits and not surrendering an earned run.

SOFTBALL

Kali Branstetter, Weiser: The senior hit two home runs, including the go-ahead home run in the top of the seventh inning, to lead the Wolverines to an 11-7 win over Payette in a winner-to-state game at the 3A District Three Tournament.

Kerissa Rupp, New Plymouth: The senior homered and drove in two runs to lead the Pilgrims to an 11-1, six-inning win over Nampa Christian in the 2A District Three Tournament championship game.

Liz Marshall, Rocky Mountain: The junior delivered Rocky Mountain the 5A District Three championship with a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning, capping a 14-13 win over Mountain View.

Olivia Asumendi, Homedale: The freshman fired a one-hit shutout and struck out nine in the Trojans’ 14-0 win over Payette in the 3A District Three Tournament championship game. She also went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Pilar Cook, Bishop Kelly: The junior threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout and struck out eight in the Knights’ 10-0 win over Nampa that clinched Bishop Kelly a spot at the state tournament. She then held Ridgevue to two unearned runs on five hits in a complete game that Bishop Kelly won 4-2 for the 4A District Three title.

Lexi Cudaback, Notus: The sophomore only allowed one earned run and struck out 25 in 17 innings to lead the Pirates to their third straight 1A District Three Tournament title. She also went 7-for-10 with a double, two triples and three RBIs.

BOYS TRACK

Nathan Green, Borah: The senior set 5A District Three meet records in the 1,600 (4:13.85) and 3,200 (9:07.99). He also ran a leg of the Lions’ district title-winning 4x800 relay team.

Anders Covey, Boise: The senior swept the 110 hurdles (14.67) and 300 hurdles (39.49) at the 5A District Three meet. His 300 time was the best in Idaho this season.

Jarell Lucas, Rocky Mountain: The senior dominated the throwing events at the 5A District Three meet, winning the shot put (54-10.25) and the discus (169-5).

James Onanubosi, Bishop Kelly: The junior won four gold medals at the 4A District Three championships and set meet records in the 100 (10.72) and 200 (21.80).

Landon Helms, Emmett: The junior won three events at the 4A District Three meet, including the pole vault (15-0), 110 hurdles (14.62) and 300 hurdles (40.04).

Cruz Flores, Calwell: The senior swept the distance races at the 4A DIstrict Three meet, winning the 1,600 (4:26.31) and 3,200 (9:34.52).

Trenton Johnson, Columbia: The junior won a 4A district title in 400 (51.55) and finished second in the 800, medley relay and 4x400 relay.

Christopher Aguilera, Homedale: The junior ran the fastest 800 (1:59.27) at the 3A level to win the 3A District Three meet.

Vince Avila, Parma: The junior won three first-place medals at the 3A District Three meet in the 100 (11.27), 200 (22.68) and 4x200 (1:33.02).

Grady Mylander, Nampa Christian: The junior won the 800 (1:58.40), 1,600 (4:33.30) and 3,200 (9:44.32) at the 2A District Three meet. His 800 time is the best among all 2A runners this year.

Conner J. Robbins, Victory Charter: The senior racked up 32 points to lead the Vipers to a 1A District Three team title. He finished first in the 300 hurdles (43.65), third in the 400 (53.13) and led two relay teams to silver medals.

GIRLS TRACK

Sammy Smith, Boise: The freshman won four events at the 5A District Three meet, including the 1,600 (5:02.94) and the 3,200 (10:50.15). She was also part of the winning 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.

Megan Rose, Capital: The senior won the 100 (12.34) and 200 (25.61) at the 5A District Three meet. She also ran a leg of the Eagles’ winning 4x100 team.

Paige Tekippe, Bishop Kelly: The senior won three events at the 4A District Three meet, including the 100 (12.74), 200 (26.17) and long jump (16-10), despite an ailing left Achilles. She also finished second in the triple jump (35-0) on her only attempt.

Cassandra Vasquez, Nampa: The senior set new records at the 4A District Three meet in the 1,600 (5:06.88) and the 3,200 (11:00.89).

Tatum Richards, Emmett: The sophomore broke a district pole vault record that had stood for 19 years by clearing 12-8 for a first-place finish at the 4A District Three meet.

Madison Tesnohlidek, Fruitland: The junior anchored the Grizzlies’ district championship 4x100 relay team (51.25) and qualified for state in three events after being injured all season.

Meya Young, Melba: The sophomore now leads the 2A classification in the 100 (12.62) and long jump (17-3) after her winning performances at the 2A District Three Meet.

Emma Hollon, Tri-Valley: The senior won four first-place medals to lead the Titans to a 1A district team title despite fielding just seven athletes. She won the 800 (2:27), 1,600 (5:43) and 3,200 (12:37) and led the Titans’ winning medley relay team (1:57).

