5A SIC baseball district tournament scores, bracket

The district baseball and softball tournaments determine the Treasure Valley’s representatives at the state tournament. Idaho Statesman

The 5A SIC high school baseball tournament determines the Boise, Idaho, league’s spots at the 5A state tournament.

The league has four guaranteed spots at the state tournament at the College of Idaho. A fifth team can qualify through a play-in game.

Rocky Mountain and Timberline qualified for the district championship series, already clinching their spot at state.

Check back for all the latest updates from the District 3 tournament.

[Related: 5A to 1A district baseball, softball tournament brackets]

Can’t see the below bracket on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly browser.