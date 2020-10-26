Vote now in the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (Oct. 19 to 25)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

A first state title, historic district championships and season-saving performances top the latest list of the Treasure Valley’s top high school performers.

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman athlete week of the contest, sponsored by Edmark Toyota.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

FOOTBALL

Jarret Mink, Tri-Valley: The senior led the Titans to their first win of the season (62-44 vs. Salmon River) with eight total touchdowns. He threw for 226 yards and six TDs, and ran for 100 yards and a TD on offense. On defense, he made eight tackles and forced and recovered a fumble he returned for a score.

Hayden Kincheloe, Homedale: The junior ran for 190 yards and two TDs on 31 carries to lead the Trojans to their third straight 3A SRV title with a 28-14 victory over Fruitland.

Caseyn Pearson, Emmett: The junior intercepted two passes, broke up two more and made seven tackles as the Huskies rallied to beat Vallivue 21-17 and win their first 4A SIC title. He racked up 92 all-purpose yards, including a 74-yard punt return deep into Vallivue territory.

Dane Bradshaw, Nampa Christian: The junior ran for 257 yards and three TDs on 20 carries to lead the Trojans’ come-from-behind, 36-26 win over Cole Valley Christian.

Kobe Warr, Rocky Mountain: The senior completed 15-of-22 passes for 236 yards and four TDs as Rocky Mountain routed Capital 49-13 to win its third straight 5A SIC title.

Ben Ford, Eagle: The senior racked up 157 total yards and four TDs in a 57-6 rout of Centennial. He was 7-of-13 for 119 yards and three TDs through the air, running for 38 yards and another TD.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Jake Farris, Mountain View: The senior led the Mavericks to a 39-14 win over Timberline in a win-or-go-home game. He finished 19-of-26 for 216 yards and two TDs through the air, adding 68 yards and two TDs on the ground.

Mike Nanney, Rimrock: The senior ran for 346 yards and six TDs to lead the Raiders to a season-ending, 58-20 win over Wilder.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly browser.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hayden Wilsey, Timberline: The junior scored a golden goal in the 95th minute to lift the Wolves to a 2-1 win over Lake City in the first round of the 5A state tournament.

Kelsey Oyler, Rocky Mountain: The senior scored twice and added three assists in the Grizzlies’ 12-0, first-round win over Madison. She now owns the program’s career record for assists with 65.

Logan Smith, Boise: The Stanford-bound junior scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Highland in the 5A state semifinals in a snowstorm. The goal lifted the Brave to their third straight appearance in the state finals.

Peyton Dion, Columbia: The senior led the Wildcats to their second state tournament trophy in program history. She scored twice in a 4-1 win over Skyline in the first round of the 4A state tournament, then added the only goal in a 1-0 win over Middleton in the third-place game.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly browser.

BOYS SOCCER

Raoul Barragan, Vallivue: The senior scored five goals to lead the Falcons to their first state championship. Those five goals include a golden goal in the 93rd minute of the state semifinals.

Gabriel Juarez, Weiser: The senior converted the deciding penalty kick in the ninth round of a shootout victory over Sugar-Salem in the first round of the 3A state tournament. The Wolverines finished as the state runner-up.

Chuy Gonzalez, Caldwell: The senior netted a hat trick and two assists in a 6-0 win over Bishop Kelly that earned the Cougars the 4A consolation title, their fourth straight state tournament trophy.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly browser.

VOLLEYBALL

Sophia Aguila, Bishop Kelly: The senior setter racked up 75 assists, 12 aces, 11 digs, six kills and five blocks in two district tournament matches last week.

Eden Bower, Skyview: The junior totaled 23 kills, 13 digs and three aces in the Hawks’ four-set victory over Eagle to win the 5A District Three tournament championship. It’s the 10th straight district title for Skyview.

Brooke Johnson, Parma: The senior posted 15 kills and nine blocks to lead the Panthers to a four-set win over Fruitland for the 3A District Three tournament title.

Keylee Wilson, Melba: The sophomore racked up 15 kills and five aces to lead the Mustangs to their first district title since 1993. Melba beat perennial power Nampa Christiain in four sets for the 2A District Three crown.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly browser.

CROSS COUNTRY

Ian Stockett, Victory Charter: The sophomore set a school record of 16 minutes, 1.3 seconds to win the 1A Division I boys district title.

Atticus Anderson, Fruitland: The junior won the 3A district boys individual title in 17:57.03.

Sam Fish, Vallivue: The sophomore set a personal record to finish second in the 4A district boys race at 16:04.52 — .02 seconds behind first place.

Nathan Green, Borah: The senior won his third straight 5A district title in 15:41.9 — nearly 25 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

Liz Dildine, Eagle: The senior and defending state champion won her first 5A district title at 17:59.41.

Cassandra Vasquez, Nampa: The senior eked out a win in the 4A district girls race at 18:58.8.

Cameron Moore, Ambrose: The sophomore finished atop the podium in the 2A girls district race at 19:19.91.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly browser.