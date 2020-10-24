Prep football roundup: A three-peat in 3A. And the 5A SIC sets its playoff seeds

Hayden Kincheloe flies through Fruitland defenders for positive yards. Kincheloe scored two of Homedale’s four touchdowns Friday as the Trojans beat Fruitland 28-14 to win their third straight 3A SRV title on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Homedale. kjones@idahostatesman.com

Homedale captured its third consecutive 3A Snake River Valley regular-season championship with a 28-14 victory over Fruitland on Friday night at Homedale High School.

The Trojans (6-1, 5-0) were forced to punt on their first possession of the game, but Homedale’s John Breshears intercepted quarterback Luke Barinaga on Fruitland’s opening drive. The pick set up Homedale’s first touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run by Hayden Kincheloe.

Kincheloe finished with 190 rushing yards and two TDs on 31 carries. Quarterback Jaxon Dines was 5-for-12 passing with one TD toss to Mason Strong in the second quarter. Dines also rushed for 57 yards and another score.

Willie White led the Trojans’ defensive effort with eight total tackles, including one sack.

Jacob Walker scored both of Fruitland’s touchdowns in the fourth quarter on a 61-yard reception and a 2-yard run.

By winning the league title, Homedale gets a bye into the 3A state quarterfinals. Fruitland will play in a first round against an unknown opponent. Those matchups will not be set until the MaxPreps rankings are finalized Sunday.

Eagle 57, Centennial 6

Eagle (5-1) beat Centennial in back-to-back games by nearly identical scores to wrap up the SIC’s No. 4 seed in the 5A state playoffs. The Mustangs will host the yet-to-be-determined No. 11 seed next week in the first round.

Quarterback Ben Ford led the Mustangs’ offensive onslaught, going 7-for-13 passing for 119 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Jaxon Buck. Ford also rushed for 38 yards and another score.

Jackson Stampfli need just seven carries to rack up 155 yards and two touchdowns, and Brett Tomansini highlighted Eagle’s defensive dominance with five total tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

No stats were reported for Centennial (0-6, 0-5).

Mountain View 39, Timberline 14

The Mavericks knocked off Timberline in a must-win game for their playoff chances, clinching a spot in the 5A playoffs for the eighth straight year.

No details were reported.

Mountain View (3-3) will travel to Post Falls (5-3) for a first-round matchup next week as the SIC’s No. 6 seed. Timberline (2-3) must wait and hope for an at-large berth.

Skyview 34, Kuna 14

Down 14-13 with 8:09 remaining until halftime, Skyview scored the final three touchdowns of the game to clinch a spot in the 5A playoffs as the SIC’s No. 3 seed.

Cade Salois scored two of the Hawks’ final three TDs on runs of 2 and 6 yards. Quarterback Clayton Franssen had a hand in three Skyview (4-2) touchdowns. He went 17-for-26 through the air for 212 yards and two TDs to Camden Young.

Quarterback Sean Austin threw a pair of touchdown passes to Koltin Teater and Brayden White to lead Kuna (1-6), whose season ended with the loss.

Skyview will host the yet-to-be-determined final at-large team in the first round next week.

Meridian 33, Borah 0

The Warriors (4-2) qualified for the 5A state playoffs after a one-year absence. They will travel to face Highland (7-2) in the first round next week as the SIC’s No. 5 seed.

No details were reported from this game.

Bishop Kelly 54, Ridgevue 7

Bishop Kelly kept Ridgevue out of the end zone until late in the fourth quarter.

The Knights scored eight unanswered touchdowns over the first three quarters, highlighted by Seth Knothe’s 100 rushing yards and three scores on 16 carries. Quarterback Keegan Croteau connected on a pair of TD passes with Jason Buss.

Gavin Day, Alex Sanford and Buss also scored rushing touchdowns for the Knights (6-1, 6-1 4A SIC).

Jesus Valdivia scored the only touchdown for Ridgevue (2-7, 1-6) on a 1-yard run with 1:25 left in the game.

Middleton 41, Columbia 14

Middleton cashed in on a variety of offensive weapons to end the regular season with a resume-building win.

Jake Vickhammer totaled four carries for 25 yards, but two of those touches went for TDs. Brock Phillip added rushing and receiving touchdowns for the Vikings (6-3, 4-3), and quarterback Ky McClure was 17-for-38 passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyler Medaris also connected on a TD pass for Middleton, finding Hayden Gibbs on a 40-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Columbia (2-5, 2-5) tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Davis to Isaac Phillips.

Middleton is all but ensured an at-large berth in the 4A state playoffs but will have to wait until the MaxPreps rankings are finalized Sunday afternoon.

Weiser 42, Parma 0

The Wolverines (4-4, 3-2 3A SRV) closed the regular season with a win. No details were reported.

Melba 35, Grangeville 20

Melba polished off its regular-season schedule with a nonconference victory over Grangeville.

Quarterback Henry Clark completed 7-of-14 passes for 116 yards with touchdown passes to Zane Helm and Dillon Stosich. Helm also teamed up with Trace Stimpson to get the Mustangs’ ground game going. The pair combined for 233 rushing yards and three TDs.

Melba (6-1) has a bye through the first round of the 2A playoffs and will host a quarterfinal game in two weeks.

Nampa Christian 36, Cole Valley Christian 26

Nampa Christian rallied from a 26-22 halftime deficit to top Cole Valley Christian in the 2A Western Idaho Conference regular-season finale for both teams.

The Trojans (4-5, 2-2) held the Chargers (3-4, 1-3) scoreless in the second half while totaling 483 yards on the ground.

Dane Bradshaw accounted for 259 of those rushing yards and three TDs on 20 touches. Landon Cheney added 115 yards and two more scores.

No stats were reported for Cole Valley Christian.

New Plymouth 50, Marsing 23

New Plymouth averaged 9.7 yards per play to cruise past Marsing in a 2A WIC matchup.

Erin Vian (127 yards, 1 TD) and Spencer Lyman (119 yards, 2 TDs) helped the Pilgrims (5-3, 3-1) amass 326 yards on the ground.

Kolton Scott and Jordan Blas each scored a rushing touchdown for Marsing (2-5, 0-4), and Cody Floyd returned an interception for score.

Idaho City 54, Greenleaf 22

No details were reported.

Horseshoe Bend 44, Council 12

The Mustangs (6-2) clinched the second seed in the 1A Division II playoffs. Council (3-4) will be the third seed.

No details were reported.

Tri-Valley 62, Salmon River 44

No details were reported.