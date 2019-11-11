Vote now for the Treasure Valley athletes of the week (Nov. 4 to Nov. 10)

As the fall sports season winds down, Treasure Valley athletes continue to step up on the largest stage in the state football playoffs and at the state swimming meet.

Help up choose the performers from those events in our latest Treasure Valley Athlete of the Week contest

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

FOOTBALL

Peter Knudson, McCall-Donnelly: The senior quarterback completed 12-of-18 passes for 285 yards and four TDs to lead the Vandals to a 48-7 win over Declo in the 2A state quarterfinals. He also ran for 74 yards on five carries.

Easton Bunnell, Melba: The senior running back turned 30 carries into 258 yards and four TDs to lead the Mustangs to a 36-20 win over Bear Lake in the 2A state quarterfinals. In two playoff games, he’s run for 499 yards and nine TDs.

Devon Fox, Rocky Mountain: The senior running back ran for 171 yards and a TD to lead the Grizzlies to a 33-20 win over Timberline in the 5A state quarterfinals. He did most of his damage in the second half out of the Wildcat formation, running for 131 yards on 12 carries.

Sean Austin, Kuna: The junior quarterback dove for a game-winning, 6-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 23 seconds left to lift the Kavemen to a 21-18 victory over Vallivue in the 4A state quarterfinals. He led Kuna to its first 4A state semifinal by completing 19-of-28 passes for 157 yards and two TDs.

Trenton Johansen, Middleton: The senior running back racked up 334 yards of total offense and three TDs to lead the Vikings to a 45-16 win over Jerome in the 4A state quarterfinals. He ran for 283 yards and three TDs on 30 carries, adding three catches for 51 yards.

Donavon Estrada, Nampa: The senior had a hand in all five touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat Bishop Kelly 35-28 to advance to the 4A state semifinals for the second straight year. Estrada completed 7-of-10 passes for 186 yards and three TDs, adding 106 yards and two TDs on 17 carries.

Nelson Lomeli, Homedale: The senior receiver caught eight passes for 213 yards and three TDs as the undefeated Trojans rolled past Fruitland 35-7 in the 3A state quarterfinals.

Norman Gonzalez, Wilder: The senior receiver caught 10 passes for 188 yards and two TDs to carry the Wildcats to a 15-6 win over Potlatch in the 1A Division I state quarterfinals.

SWIMMING

Nathan Moore, Middleton: The junior won a pair of state titles at the 4A boys state meeting, winning the 100-yard breaststroke (58.72 seconds) and the 200-yard individual medley (1:56.28). Both times set new IHSAA records.

Ruby Howell, Borah: The senior won a pair of 5A girls state swimming titles Saturday. She finished first in the 200 individual medley (2:04.17, a new IHSAA record) and the 100 freestyle (52.18). She also helped the Lions finish second in the 200 medley relay and fifth in the 200 freestyle relay.

Nathan Quarterman, Boise: The junior won four first-place medals at the 5A boys state meet. He won two individual events: the 200 freestyle (1:41.69) and set an all-time record in the 100 backstroke (49.05). He also led the Brave to titles in the 200 medley relay (1:38.48) and 400 freestyle relay (3:17.62).

Gabe Machado, Bishop Kelly: The junior won four first-place medals at the 4A boys state meet. He won individual titles in the 100 backstroke (51.65) and the 500 freestyle (4:38.99), and led the Knights to titles in the 200 medley (1:43.10) and 400 freestyle relays (3:19.85).

Josh Sutton, Centennial: He took first in a pair of events at the 5A boys state meet, winning the 50 freestyle (21.41) and 100 butterfly (51.32).

Paul Shutt, Capital: He won a pair of individual titles at the 5A boys state meet, finishing first in the 100 freestyle (46.51) and 100 breaststroke (1:00.44).

Molly Jacobson, Rocky Mountain: She won two individual events at the 5A girls state meet, taking home first-place medals in the 100 butterfly (58.36) and 100 backstroke (58.29).

