Treasure Valley teams dominate state winning, winning all 22 events in 5A

The Boise boys 200-yard medley relay team celebrates a 5A state title at the West Boise YMCA on Saturday. From left: Milo Shu, Tim Wong, Zach Stevens and Nathan Quarterman. kjones@idahostatesman.com

Boise High has dominated Idaho swimming for years. And it continued its run at the second state-sponsored swimming championship Saturday.

The Brave won their seventh straight girls team title and fifth straight in boys at the West Boise YMCA.

Boise junior Nathan Quarterman shined on a record-breaking night. Fourteen state records fell Saturday, but they have only stood for one year as the Idaho High School Activities Association just start sponsoring the state meet a year ago.

Quarterman, however, broke an all-time record in the 100-yard backstroke at 49.05 seconds.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“They were talking about how many records fell, but only one really fell,” Boise coach Jeff Erwin said. “Those old records deserve credit.”

Quarterman also finished first in the 200 freestyle (1:41.69), and he helped his team win both the 200 medley relay (1:38.48) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:17.62). All of those times set new IHSAA records, and he’s won 11 state titles in three years.

Boise’s girls team finished first despite only winning two events — one relay and one individual event. The Brave finished first in the 400 freestyle relay (3:39.07), and Kayla Wieckowski won the 500 freestyle (5:05.68). But Boise utilized its depth to rack up points in all 11 events.

Borah’s Ruby Howell took first in girls 100-yard freestyle in 52.13 seconds at the 5A state swim meet at West Boise YMCA on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Erwin knows it is hard keeping a team motivated after winning so often.

“During the season, I’m always pulling my hair out,” Erwin said. “It’s like raising kids, but you have 60 of them. I’m always trying to figure out what motivates them all. I go home every night worried about at least one of them. In the end, we always get them to come together.”

The 400 freestyle relay finished the night, and the crowd roared as Quarterman swam the anchor leg for Boise, clinching a win by 0.74 seconds.

“It’s a completely different game,” Quarterman said of the state atmosphere. “I got to experience it when there was no advertising and it was more like a club swim meet. It’s awesome that we get the recognition that we deserve.”

Ruby Howell, a Borah senior who won the 200 individual medley (2:04.17) and the 100 freestyle (52.18), agreed with Quarterman.

“I’ve been having a lot of fun with the extra stuff that comes from the sanctioning that we didn’t really do before,” Howell said. “The free sweatshirts, and the big banners. They do the award ceremony. Everyone is excited and pumped up. It’s so fun.”

Across the 5A field, Treasure Valley schools won all 22 individual races and relays. Apart from Quarterman and Howell, multiple champs included Centennial’s Josh Sutton (50 freestyle, 100 fly), Capital’s Paul Shutt (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) and Rocky Mountain’s Molly Jacobson (100 fly, 100 backstroke).

Centennial’s Josh Sutton took first place at 51:32 seconds in the boys 100-yard butterfly at the 5A state swim meet at West Boise YMCA on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

The Southern Idaho Conference took the top eight spots in the girls team race with Skyview finishing second, Centennial third and Eagle fourth. The league also took six of the top eight spots in the boys race, with Timberline finishing second and Eagle third.

In the 4A classification, the Bishop Kelly boys team won their second title in three years, and the girls team finished second for the second time in a row, losing to Sandpoint 217-192.

Bishop Kelly junior Gabe Machado won two individual titles (500 freestyle, 100 backstroke), and the boys team won two relays (200 medley, 400 freestyle). The only girls victory came from Anika Rubocki, who won the 500 freestyle (5:23.05).

Middleton’s Nathan Moore also brought home a pair of first-place medals in the 200 individual medley (1:56.28) and the 100 breaststroke (58.72).

5A State Meet

At West YMCA

Saturday

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1, Boise 235.5. 2, Skyview 143. 3, Centennial 105. 4, Eagle 103. 5, Rocky Mountain 99. 5, Timberline 99. 7, Borah 95. 8, Capital 94. 9, Coeur d’Alene 91. 10, Lake City 70. 11, Mountain View 46. 12, Post Falls 31. 13, Highland 17.5. 14, Meridian 16. 15, Rigby 3.

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

(Top 12 score in individual races, Top 9 in relays)

50-yard freestyle: 1, Tindall, Anna, Skyview, 25.07. 2, Pierce, Hailey, Lake City, 25.29. 3, Breckon, Libby, Centennial, 25.36. 4, McFarland, Ellie, Timberline, 25.39. 5, Bureau, Ella, Boise, 25.60. 6, Carillo, Sarah, Eagle, 25.87. 7, Jones, Jaydn, Capital, 26.23. 8, Goetz, Kaleigh, Coeur d’Alene, 26.41. 9, Robison, Elizabeth, Boise, 26.08. 10, Jenkins, Sammi, Rigby, 26.15. 11, Lomagro, Ava, Boise, 26.20. 11, Jordan, Aliya, Highland, 26.20.

100 butterfly: 1, Jacobson, Molly, Rocky Mountain, 58.36. 2, Jones, Abigayle, Capital, 58.76. 3, McFarland, Ellie, Timberline, 59.65. 4, Buyers, Amelia, Eagle, 59.69. 5, Ruark, Brianna, Skyview, 59.71. 6, Astrauskas, Natasha, Post Falls, 59.76. 7, Bureau, Aubrey, Boise, 59.83. 8, Johnson, Maddie, Meridian, 1:01.61. 9, Moon, Kathyrn, Coeur d’Alene, 1:01.99. 10, Kovalscik, McKenzie, Centennial, 1:02.48. 11, Andree, Charlee, Boise, 1:02.53. 12, Busuladzic-Begic, Mia, Boise, 1:03.35.

100 freestyle: 1, Howell, Ruby, Borah, 52.18. 2, Adams, Gabrielle, Skyview, 54.18. 3, Osborne, Haley, Mountain View, 54.29. 4, Breckon, Libby, Centennial, 54.36. 5, Pittard, Ansley, Rocky Mountain, 54.67. 6, Pierce, Julia, Lake City, 54.83. 7, Schaffer, Analee, Skyview, 55.19. 8, Bureau, Ella, Boise, 55.76. 9, Lanfear, Lauren, Boise, 55.95. 10, Miller, Anne, Eagle, 56.89. 11, Lomagro, Ava, Boise, 57.77. 12, Skelton, Kaycee, Coeur d’Alene, 58.16.

100 backstroke: 1, Jacobson, Molly, Rocky Mountain, 58.29. 2, Jones, Jaydn, Capital, 59.10. 3, Owen, Kailey, Boise, 59.87. 4, Bureau, Aubrey, Boise, 1:00.30. 5, Astrauskas, Natasha, Post Falls, 1:01.01. 6, Pierce, Hailey, Lake City, 1:01.19. 7, Bergman, Lisa, Rocky Mountain, 1:02.15. 8, Shuler, Sofia, Boise, 1:02.33. 9, Thompson, Audrey, Timberline, 1:03.16. 10, Chauhan, Sia, Boise, 1:03.61. 11, Gephart, Avery, Lake City, 1:04.09. 12, Baldrey, Sophia, Eagle, 1:04.72.

100 breaststroke: 1, Moses, Jillian, Timberline, 1:05.85. 2, Kraus, Jessica, Borah, 1:06.14. 3, Tindall, Anna, Skyview, 1:07.60. 4, Johnson, Maddie, Meridian, 1:08.01. 5, Carillo, Isabel, Mountain View, 1:08.34. 6, Newman, Kendra, Coeur d’Alene, 1:09.95. 7, Near, Kendyl, Rocky Mountain, 1:10.27. 8, Schaffer, Analee, Skyview, 1:11.04. 9, Stevens, Kate, Boise, 1:12.11. 10, Andreani, Juliette, Boise, 1:13.11. 11, Heick, Ryan, Lake City, 1:14.36. 12, Cicero, Nicole, Lake City, 1:15.56.

200 freestyle: 1, Adams, Gabrielle, Skyview, 1:55.13. 2, Wieckowski, Kayla, Boise, 1:56.02. 3, Osborne, Haley, Mountain View, 1:57.13. 4, Pittard, Ansley, Rocky Mountain, 1:57.53. 5, Elliott, Molly, Boise, 1:58.63. 6, Whiting, Abbey, Coeur d’Alene, 1:59.50. 7, Pierce, Julia, Lake City, 1:59.86. 8, Walhof, Reagan, Capital, 2:04.10. 9, Myers, Nicola, Boise, 2:03.57. 10, Steele-Kratky, Emily, Eagle, 2:03.59. 11, Zahnow, Taylen, Coeur d’Alene, 2:04.65. 12, Stucky, Abi, Boise, 2:04.85.

200 IM: 1, Howell, Ruby, Borah, 2:04.17. 2, Moses, Jillian, Timberline, 2:08.64. 3, Buyers, Amelia, Eagle, 2:09.24. 4, Ruck, Caroline, Centennial, 2:11.88. 5, Owen, Kailey, Boise, 2:12.33. 6, Kovalscik, McKenzie, Centennial, 2:13.31. 7, Jones, Abigayle, Capital, 2:15.61. 8, Near, Kendyl, Rocky Mountain, 2:16.16. 9, Kraus, Jessica, Borah, 2:12.62. 10, Sharples, Micah, Post Falls, 2:16.26. 11, Carillo, Isabel, Mountain View, 2:18.81. 12, Cicero, Nicole, Lake City, 2:21.42.

500 freestyle: 1, Wieckowski, Kayla, Boise, 5:05.68. 2, Ruck, Caroline, Centennial, 5:13.63. 3, Elliott, Molly, Boise, 5:18.73. 4, Whiting, Abbey, Coeur d’Alene, 5:27.15. 5, Stucky, Abi, Boise, 5:29.13. 6, Sharples, Micah, Post Falls, 5:29.22. 7, Myers, Nicola, Boise, 5:34.76. 8, Walhof, Reagan, Capital, 5:45.05. 9, Zahnow, Taylen, Coeur d’Alene, 5:35.10. 10, Thompson, Audrey, Timberline, 5:35.36. 11, Heick, Ryan, Lake City, 5:41.80. 12, Wheeler, Cecelia, Rocky Mountain, 5:48.86.

200 medley relay: 1, Skyview 1:49.39. 2, Borah 1:53.98. 3, Boise 1:54.20. 4, Capital 1:55.24. 5, Centennial 1:56.74. 6, Coeur d’Alene 1:57.64. 7, Eagle 1:58.27. 8, Timberline 1:58.65. 9, Highland 2:08.28.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Skyview 1:40.17. 2, Eagle 1:42.36. 3, Lake City 1:42.67. 4, Boise 1:43.11. 5, Borah 1:44.63. 6, Centennial 1:45.55. 7, Coeur d’Alene 1:48.39. 8, Timberline 1:49.58. 9, Highland 1:49.61.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Boise 3:39.07. 2, Rocky Mountain 3:41.16. 3, Eagle 3:47.93. 4, Capital 3:49.10. 5, Timberline 3:54.46. --, Lake City DQ. 7, Coeur d’Alene 3:53.68. 8, Mountain View 4:03.02. 9, Centennial 4:12.76.

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1, Boise 242. 2, Timberline 162. 3, Eagle 140. 4, Lake City 136. 5, Centennial 119. 6, Coeur d’Alene 113. 7, Meridian 97. 8, Capital 56. 9, Skyview 51. 10, Rocky Mountain 41. 11, Highland 39. 12, Mountain View 34. 13, Borah 23. 14, Thunder Ridge 8.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

(Top 12 score in individual races, Top 9 in relays)

50-yard freestyle: 1, Sutton, Josh, Centennial, 21.41. 2, Sunseri, Tristan, Coeur d’Alene, 22.40. 3, Smith, Xander, Meridian, 22.73. 4, Severson, Jack, Timberline, 22.78. 5, Long, Benjamin, Highland, 22.79. 6, Deim, Hunter, Eagle, 22.80. 7, DeHaas, Clayton, Eagle, 23.10. 8, Shue, Milo, Boise, 23.23. 9, Peterson, Noah, Meridian, 23.53. 10, Rieth, Noah, Centennial, 23.68. 11, Craigie, Cameron, Lake City, 23.81. 12, Castaneda, Zackary, Lake City, 24.22.

100 butterfly: 1, Sutton, Josh, Centennial, 51.32. 2, Cunningham, Josh, Centennial, 54.82. 3, Schaffer, Cade, Skyview, 56.24. 4, Nadler, Max, Eagle, 56.95. 5, Groth, Mason, Coeur d’Alene, 57.07. 6, Chandler, Lance, Meridian, 57.47. 7, Howe, Roland, Mountain View, 58.59. 9, Tapia, Cole, Eagle, 56.82. 10, Matrai, Adam, Timberline, 1:00.29. 11, Opp, Dylan, Lake City, 1:00.42. 12, Kilker, Mason, Rocky Mountain, 1:00.96.

100 freestyle: 1, Shutt, Paul, Capital, 46.51. 2, Sunseri, Tristan, Coeur d’Alene, 48.61. 3, DeHaas, Clayton, Eagle, 49.72. 4, Deim, Hunter, Eagle, 50.17. 5, Stucky, Ben, Boise, 50.38. 6, Yost, Patrick, Boise, 50.64. 7, Severson, Jack, Timberline, 51.35. 8, Hartfield, Caiden, Lake City, 51.56. 9, McCallister, Ender, Rocky Mountain, 52.23. 10, Peterson, Noah, Meridian, 52.31. 11, Chandler, Lance, Meridian, 52.39. 12, Rieth, Noah, Centennial, 52.85.

100 backstroke: 1, Quarterman, Nathan, Boise, 49.05. 2, Sutherlin, Jon, Timberline, 55.25. 3, Smith, Xander, Meridian, 55.34. 4, Cunningham, Josh, Centennial, 55.75. 5, Stucky, Ben, Boise, 55.94. 6, Sawyer, Brayden, Borah, 57.19. 7, Schaffer, Cade, Skyview, 57.43. 8, Markowski, Caleb, Coeur d’Alene, 57.99. 9, McCallister, Ender, Rocky Mountain, 58.02. 10, Quarterman, Tyler, Boise, 59.07. 11, Howe, Roland, Mountain View, 59.48. 12, Green, Spencer, Thunder Ridge, 1:00.12.

100 breaststroke: 1, Shutt, Paul, Capital, 1:00.44. 2, Wolf, Max, Timberline, 1:00.52. 3, Stevens, Zach, Boise, 1:02.22. 4, Cox, Bryant, Meridian, 1:04.91. 5, Mielke, Lance, Lake City, 1:04.98. 6, Severson, Tommy, Timberline, 1:05.16. 7, Hudlet, Josh, Coeur d’Alene, 1:05.94. 8, Shue, Milo, Boise, 1:06.66. 9, Opp, Dylan, Lake City, 1:07.20. 10, Bundy, Holton, Thunder Ridge, 1:10.16. 11, Giffen, James, Timberline, 1:10.23. 12, Detton, Hyrum, Rocky Mountain, 1:11.66.

200 freestyle: 1, Quarterman, Nathan, Boise, 1:41.69. 2, Robillard, Logan, Lake City, 1:46.49. 3, Hartfield, Caiden, Lake City, 1:53.81. 4, Barnes, Lucas, Eagle, 1:55.10. 5, Tolman, Callen, Timberline, 1:56.61. 6, Knutson, Owen, Centennial, 1:57.48. 7, Groth, Mason, Coeur d’Alene, 1:58.07. 8, Ackerman, Rob, Eagle, 1:58.11. 9, Roskelley, Levi, Mountain View, 1:59.98. 10, Richardson, Logan, Rocky Mountain, 2:00.67. 11, Hom, Will, Rocky Mountain, 2:03.19. 12, Jones, Tayson, Thunder Ridge, 2:03.46.

200 IM: 1, Wong, Tim, Boise, 2:00.73. 2, Stevens, Zach, Boise, 2:07.77. 3, Mielke, Lance, Lake City, 2:09.03. 4, Markowski, Caleb, Coeur d’Alene, 2:09.34. 5, Severson, Tommy, Timberline, 2:09.74. 6, Richmond, Josh, Boise, 2:13.94. 7, Hudlet, Josh, Coeur d’Alene, 2:16.74. 8, Long, Ethan, Skyview, 2:19.36. 9, Mitko, Kai, Mountain View, 2:16.17. 10, Green, Spencer, Thunder Ridge, 2:16.38. 11, Ackley, Tyler, Skyview, 2:18.70. 12, Meier, Phillip, Eagle, 2:23.85.

500 freestyle: 1, Sutherlin, Jon, Timberline, 4:42.17. 2, Robillard, Logan, Lake City, 4:49.20. 3, Wong, Tim, Boise, 4:58.47. 4, Long, Benjamin, Highland, 5:00.26. 5, Quarterman, Tyler, Boise, 5:11.38. 6, Richmond, Josh, Boise, 5:15.94. 7, Barnes, Lucas, Eagle, 5:25.72. 8, Long, Ethan, Skyview, 5:32.48. 9, Collins, Dean, Eagle, 5:26.71. 10, Blood, Calvin, Mountain View, 5:33.18. 11, Hom, Will, Rocky Mountain, 5:33.46. 12, Rethy, Sean, Boise, 5:34.72.

200 medley relay: 1, Boise 1:38.48. 2, Timberline 1:40.84. 3, Centennial 1:42.49. 4, Meridian 1:43.57. 5, Coeur d’Alene 1:46.92. 6, Lake City 1:47.31. 7, Capital 1:49.96. 8, Skyview 1:52.59. 9, Rocky Mountain 1:53.66.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Eagle 1:29.62. 2, Centennial 1:30.63. 3, Timberline 1:32.20. 4, Boise 1:33.55. 5, Lake City 1:33.95. 6, Highland 1:40.94. 7, Borah 1:40.31. 8, Skyview 1:40.66. 9, Rocky Mountain 1:41.75.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Boise 3:17.62. 2, Eagle 3:18.36. 3, Lake City 3:25.00. 4, Meridian 3:28.07. 5, Coeur d’Alene 3:29.82. 6, Timberline 3:30.62. 7, Mountain View 3:17.62. 8, Capital 3:18.36. 9, Rocky Mountain 3:25.00.

4A State Meet

At West YMCA

Saturday

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1, Sandpoint 217. 2, Bishop Kelly 192. 3, Idaho Falls 129. 4, Kimberly 102. 5, Wood River 93. 6, Minico 87. 7, Century 81. 8, Twin Falls 77. 9, Skyline 57. 10, Moscow 52. 11, Columbia 39. 12, Bonners Ferry 25. 13, Canyon Ridge 24. 14, Vallivue 22. 15, Lakeland 21. 16, Burley 12. 17, Cole Valley Christian 10. 17, Mountain Home 10. 19, Nampa 7. 20, Rimrock 5. 21, Hillcrest 3. 22, Middleton 1.

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

(Top 12 score in individual races, Top 9 in relays)

50-yard freestyle: 1, Shelley, Kaitlyn, Century, 24.36. 2, Schoening, Mikayla, Sandpoint, 25.02. 3, Cummings, Julia, Bonners Ferry, 25.53. 4, Thomson, Tyree, Minico, 25.78. 5, Thueson, Courtney, Columbia, 26.13. 6, Casperson, Alyvia, Idaho Falls, 26.22. 7, Larson, Naomi, Skyline, 27.00. 8, Johnson, Bailey, Kimberly, 27.97. 9, Wright, Kaya, Sandpoint, 27.08. 10, Rebholtz, Lucy, Bishop Kelly, 27.53. 11, Boyce, Sarah, Kimberly, 27.64. 12, McHenry, Hannah, Cole Valley 28.17.

100 freestyle: 1, Schoening, Mikayla, Sandpoint, 54.66. 2, Puetz, Karlee, Idaho Falls, 55.92. 3, Dorland, Taylor, Wood River, 57.19. 4, Ballard, Emily, Sandpoint, 58.85. 5, Brown, Hannah, Mountain Home, 59.56. 6, Black, Laila, Sandpoint, 59.82. 7, Boyce, Sarah, Kimberly, 1:00.09. 8, Bretas, Holley, Rimrock, 1:04.08. 9, Friedhof, Ryen, Minico, 1:03.30. 10, Zirker, Emma, Hillcrest, 1:03.69. 11, Suko, Wen, Lakeland, 1:05.09. 12, Loutzenhiser, Melody, Lakeland, 1:06.00.

100 butterfly: 1, Shelley, Kaitlyn, Century, 58.23. 2, Hall, Olivia, Canyon Ridge, 1:00.89. 3, Moylan, Sophie, Bishop Kelly, 1:02.62. 4, Larson, Naomi, Skyline, 1:02.98. 5, Bokowy, Kate, Sandpoint, 1:04.02. 6, Morgan, Autumn, Sandpoint, 1:06.56. 7, Johnson, Bailey, Kimberly, 1:08.15. 8, Thomson, Gabrielle, Minico, 1:08.55. 9, Tate, Anna, Bishop Kelly, 1:08.95. 10, Carbajal, Tiana, Skyline, 1:09.59. 11, Painter, Ashley, Moscow, 1:10.34. 12, Pope, Ashley, Moscow, 1:11.58.

100 backstroke: 1, Harris, Aspen, Columbia, 59.41. 2, Cummings, Julia, Bonners Ferry, 59.99. 3, Wright, Kaya, Sandpoint, 1:02.22. 4, Conger, Emma, Bishop Kelly, 1:04.35. 5, Dansereau, Hannah, Lakeland, 1:06.39. 6, Painter, Ashley, Moscow, 1:07.04. 7, Cluff, Lillian, Twin Falls, 1:07.92. 8, Lund, Jaycee, Kimberly, 1:10.84. 9, Black, Laila, Sandpoint, 1:07.85. 10, Ramos, Clancie, Nampa, 1:10.03. 11, Carbajal, Tiana, Skyline, 1:10.63. 12, Weybright, Analise, Century, 1:11.42.

100 breaststroke: 1, Thomson, Tyree, Minico, 1:09.80. 2, Rubocki, Anika, Bishop Kelly, 1:10.07. 3, Thomson, Gabrielle, Minico, 1:12.94. 4, Morgan, Autumn, Sandpoint, 1:14.30. 5, Rebholtz, Lucy, Bishop Kelly, 1:14.43. 6, McHenry, Hannah, Cole Valley 1:14.93. 7, Narum, Analiese, Twin Falls, 1:16.05. 8, Knipe, Megan, Bishop Kelly, 1:16.27. 9, Wilson, Sabrina, Sandpoint, 1:16.54. 10, Casperson, Alyvia, Idaho Falls, 1:16.87. 11, Gibby, Abbi, Burley, 1:17.56. 12, Pope, Ashley, Moscow, 1:18.95.

200 freestyle: 1, Liddle, Tayla, Idaho Falls, 1:59.92. 2, Harris, Aspen, Columbia, 2:01.18. 3, Moylan, Sophie, Bishop Kelly, 2:03.47. 4, Cervantes, Gianna, Vallivue, 2:06.88. 5, Dorland, Taylor, Wood River, 2:09.46. 6, Jensen, Bryli, Twin Falls, 2:09.79. 7, Narum, Analiese, Twin Falls, 2:11.68. 8, Cluff, Lillian, Twin Falls, 2:13.04. 9, Ramos, Clancie, Nampa, 2:12.98. 10, Prevost, Ayiana, Sandpoint, 2:17.76. 11, Richards, Nadia, Skyline, 2:18.52. 12, Friedhof, Ryen, Minico, 2:19.79.

200 IM: 1, Puetz, Karlee, Idaho Falls, 2:14.82. 2, Conger, Emma, Bishop Kelly, 2:15.77. 3, Bokowy, Kate, Sandpoint, 2:19.24. 4, Hall, Olivia, Canyon Ridge, 2:21.60. 5, Larson, Addison, Kimberly, 2:24.03. 6, Frost, Brinn, Bishop Kelly, 2:27.92. 7, Deal, Maggie, Wood River, 2:28.42. 8, Crossland, Megan, Moscow, 2:31.81. 9, Ballard, Emily, Sandpoint, 2:29.70. 10, Koonce, Averey, Idaho Falls, 2:34.35. 11, Lynch, Elleanor, Bishop Kelly, 2:34.57. 11, Stanton, Gabriella, Bishop Kelly, 2:34.57.

500 freestyle: 1, Rubocki, Anika, Bishop Kelly, 5:23.05. 2, Liddle, Tayla, Idaho Falls, 5:34.01. 3, Larson, Addison, Kimberly, 5:39.93. 4, Cervantes, Gianna, Vallivue, 5:42.10. 5, Jensen, Bryli, Twin Falls, 5:43.19. 6, Frost, Brinn, Bishop Kelly, 5:53.79. 7, Deal, Maggie, Wood River, 5:57.75. 8, Prevost, Ayiana, Sandpoint, 6:04.17. 9, Kriesien, Dana, Wood River, 6:03.96. 10, O’Leary, Brenann, Wood River, 6:16.64. 11, Clark, Emma, Minico, 6:26.78. 12, Ockerman, Elli, Middleton, 6:27.14.

200 medley relay: 1, Sandpoint 1:54.95. 2, Bishop Kelly 1:55.78. 3, Kimberly 2:04.57. 4, Wood River 2:05.91. 5, Moscow 2:06.05. 6, Twin Falls 2:06.48. 7, Century 2:06.74. 8, Skyline 2:07.02. 9, Lakeland 2:11.95.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Idaho Falls 1:45.15. 2, Sandpoint 1:45.58. 3, Century 1:49.30. 4, Kimberly 1:49.87. 5, Bishop Kelly 1:51.85. 6, Minico 1:54.30. 7, Moscow 1:53.58. 8, Burley 1:58.34. 9, Wood River 1:58.71.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Sandpoint 3:48.20. 2, Bishop Kelly 3:49.08. 3, Idaho Falls 3:52.01. 4, Skyline 4:04.31. 5, Wood River 4:06.15. 6, Minico 4:15.15. 7, Twin Falls 4:12.26. 8, Century 4:15.91. 9, Kimberly 4:19.11.

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1, Bishop Kelly 181. 2, Century 175. 3, Moscow 168. 4, Sandpoint 134. 5, Idaho Falls 122. 6, Burley 73. t-7, Jerome 61. t-7, Kimberly 61. 9, Skyline 56. 10, Riverstone 48. 11, Twin Falls 39. 12, Middleton 32. 13, Canyon Ridge 31. 14, Lakeland 29. t-15, Wood River 13. t-15, Declo 13. 17, Minico 8. 18, Vallivue 7. t-19, Oakley 5. t-19, Kuna 5. 21, Bonneville 3. 22, Mountain Home 2.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

(Top 12 score in individual races, Top 9 in relays)

50 freestyle: 1, Sandy, Coleman, Century, 22.41. 2, Rasmussen, Jackson, Burley, 23.49. 3, Luaces, Alejandro, Idaho Falls, 23.73. 4, Wolbrecht, Micah, Moscow, 23.93. 5, Nenov, Niko, Riverstone,23.98. 6, Aitken, Jake, Sandpoint, 24.16. 7, Nielsen, Aidan, Sandpoint, 24.19. 8, Stewart, Ben, Kuna, 24.57. 9, Geffros, Aiden, Riverstone,23.88. 10, Herway, Zane, Idaho Falls, 24.22. 11, Adam, Jacob, Mountain Home, 24.63. 12, Buehler, Hayden, Moscow, 24.67.

100 butterfly: 1, Nielsen, Aidan, Sandpoint, 56.92. 2, Knowles, Austin, Declo, 58.62. 3, Case, Parker, Twin Falls, 59.55. 4, Hale, Bryce, Burley, 59.67. 5, Hendricks, Treyson, Canyon Ridge, 1:00.07. 6, Cofre, Edgardo, Moscow, 1:00.17. 7, Young, Reece, Vallivue, 1:01.46. 8, Grzincic, Jack, Sandpoint, 1:01.83. 9, Clifford, Matthew, Century, 1:02.30. 10, Johnson, Reid, Moscow, 1:02.86. 11, Perry, Talmage, Jerome, 1:03.50. 12, Schlater, Ian, Moscow, 1:06.72.

100 freestyle: 1, Sandy, Coleman, Century, 49.56. 2, Fouse, Robert, Century, 50.26. 3, Miura, Simon, Moscow, 50.77. 4, Martinez, Jake, Bishop Kelly, 50.93. 5, Smith, Luke, Idaho Falls, 51.11. 6, Geffros, Aiden, Riverstone,51.77. 7, Norling, Caleb, Sandpoint, 52.00. 8, Gudmestad, Ryan, Bishop Kelly, 52.72. 9, Luaces, Alejandro, Idaho Falls, 53.16. 10, Baird, Ethan, Moscow, 53.43. 11, Aitken, Jake, Sandpoint, 53.68. 12, Buehler, Hayden, Moscow, 53.88.

100 backstroke: 1, Machado, Gabe, Bishop Kelly, 51.65. 2, Fouse, Robert, Century, 57.68. 3, Grimes, Ethan, Idaho Falls, 59.38. 4, Baird, Ethan, Moscow, 1:00.00. 5, Schlater, Ian, Moscow, 1:00.48. 6, Rasmussen, Jackson, Burley, 1:00.79. 7, Grzincic, Jack, Sandpoint, 1:01.58. 8, Jones, Ben, Oakley, 1:02.83. 9, Emerich, Joe, Bishop Kelly, 1:04.07. 10, Herway, Zane, Idaho Falls, 1:04.24. 11, Clifford, Matthew, Century, 1:05.35. 12, Thomas, Brec, Canyon Ridge, 1:05.64.

100 breaststroke: 1, Moore, Nathan, Middleton, 58.72. 2, Geffros, Gavin, Riverstone,1:02.07. 3, Troescher, Jacob, Bishop Kelly, 1:02.70. 4, Brown, Asher, Kimberly, 1:03.14. 5, Kaiser, John, Century, 1:03.44. 6, Miura, Simon, Moscow, 1:04.01. 7, Mcgovern, Quin, Lakeland, 1:05.26. 8, Wolbrecht, Micah, Moscow, 1:11.09. 9, Barrus, Cordell, Jerome, 1:10.67. 10, Sabatke, Soren, Lakeland, 1:11.06. 11, Jarnagin, Karsten, Bonneville, 1:11.97. 12, Hendricks, Treyson, Canyon Ridge, 1:12.49.

200 freestyle: 1, Dustin, Gavin, Skyline, 1:48.79. 2, Pimentel, Isaac, Moscow, 1:49.90. 3, Martinez, Jake, Bishop Kelly, 1:52.03. 4, Kaiser, John, Century, 1:52.20. 5, Brown, Asher, Kimberly, 1:55.20. 6, Leavitt, Hayden, Sandpoint, 1:56.40. 7, Smith, Luke, Idaho Falls, 1:58.73. 8, Dixon, Carter, Canyon Ridge, 2:00.55. 9, Norling, Hayden, Sandpoint, 1:57.52. 10, Boicourt, Paul, Bishop Kelly, 2:06.46. 11, Johnson, Jack, Jerome, 2:08.57. 12, Edelblute, Alex, Lakeland, 2:09.10.

200 IM: 1, Moore, Nathan, Middleton, 1:56.28. 2, Troescher, Jacob, Bishop Kelly, 2:00.71. 3, Geffros, Gavin, Riverstone,2:06.52. 4, Norling, Caleb, Sandpoint, 2:10.31. 5, Pittock, Tylar, Jerome, 2:11.50. 6, Case, Parker, Twin Falls, 2:14.76. 7, Gudmestad, Ryan, Bishop Kelly, 2:15.47. 8, Heberlein, JD, Century, 2:21.10. 9, Grimes, Ethan, Idaho Falls, 2:16.39. 10, Hansen, Ethan, Wood River, 2:16.42. 11, Barrus, Cordell, Jerome, 2:17.55. 12, Jarnagin, Karsten, Bonneville, 2:21.78.

500 freestyle: 1, Machado, Gabe, Bishop Kelly, 4:38.99. 2, Pimentel, Isaac, Moscow, 4:57.82. 3, Dustin, Gavin, Skyline, 4:58.24. 4, Pittock, Tylar, Jerome, 5:10.85. 5, Johnson, Reid, Moscow, 5:15.12. 6, Heberlein, JD, Century, 5:18.57. 7, Leavitt, Hayden, Sandpoint, 5:20.82. 8, Dixon, Carter, Canyon Ridge, 5:25.09. 9, Norling, Hayden, Sandpoint, 5:19.91. 10, Adams, Casey, Idaho Falls, 5:31.48. 11, Lybbert, Kotter, Idaho Falls, 5:44.68. 12, Harm, Colson, Canyon Ridge, 5:46.50.

200 medley relay: 1, Bishop Kelly 1:43.10. 2, Century 1:45.59. 3, Moscow 1:46.54. 4, Sandpoint 1:48.31. 5, Jerome 1:52.41. 6, Kimberly 1:53.68. 7, Idaho Falls 1:54.68. 8, Wood River 1:55.95. 9, Minico 1:58.14.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Moscow 1:34.07. 2, Century 1:34.37. 3, Sandpoint 1:35.15. 4, Idaho Falls 1:35.78. 5, Burley 1:37.58. 6, Bishop Kelly 1:38.46. 7, Skyline 1:40.29. 8, Jerome 1:40.72. 9, Twin Falls 1:41.45.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Bishop Kelly 3:19.85. 2, Idaho Falls 3:34.42. 3, Century 3:40.26. 4, Kimberly 3:41.76. 5, Burley 3:46.03. 6, Lakeland 3:46.87. 7, Skyline 3:44.38. 8, Twin Falls 3:47.12. 9, Canyon Ridge 3:48.33.