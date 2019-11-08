Still undefeated and still gunning for history, Rocky Mountain football survives scare

Timberline quarterback Andy Peters and Rocky Mountain linebacker Jacob Loveland scramble for a loose ball in the Timberline end zone in the 5A state quarterfinals Friday. But the play was ruled dead with forward progress at the 1-yard line. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Loads of explosive offensive players have come through Rocky Mountain High. But the Grizzlies have built a football juggernaut on the strength of their defense. And they showed why Friday night.

Rocky Mountain’s defense answered the call again and again in the fourth quarter, holding off a Timberline comeback for a 33-20 victory in the 5A state quarterfinals.

The win stretches No. 1-ranked Rocky Mountain’s winning streak to 22 games, and clinches the Grizzlies a spot in the semifinals for the seventh year in a row.

Rocky Mountain (10-0) will host Rigby (8-1) at 7 p.m. next Friday for a spot in the state finals.

Timberline mounted fourth-quarter rallies to upset Eagle and Meridian this season, and the Wolves threatened to string together comeback for the ages Friday. But a pair of stops on fourth-and-goal in the final three minutes prevented Timberline from truly threatening to pull off the upset.

Senior defensive back Brayden Rundell answered the bell first, blitzing and batting down a pass on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line. That gave Rocky Mountain the ball back with 2 minutes, 34 seconds left.

But the Grizzlies couldn’t pick up a first down. And when a shanked punt set Timberline up at the 25 with 2:14 left, Rocky Mountain’s defense came to the rescue again.

This time it was senior defensive end Jacob Piscione. He beat his man on fourth-and-goal with 1:38 left, wrapping up Timberline quarterback Andy Peters as he scrambled and forcing an errant throw to finally end the Wolves’ comeback threat.

