Still undefeated and still gunning for history, Rocky Mountain football survives scare
Loads of explosive offensive players have come through Rocky Mountain High. But the Grizzlies have built a football juggernaut on the strength of their defense. And they showed why Friday night.
Rocky Mountain’s defense answered the call again and again in the fourth quarter, holding off a Timberline comeback for a 33-20 victory in the 5A state quarterfinals.
The win stretches No. 1-ranked Rocky Mountain’s winning streak to 22 games, and clinches the Grizzlies a spot in the semifinals for the seventh year in a row.
Rocky Mountain (10-0) will host Rigby (8-1) at 7 p.m. next Friday for a spot in the state finals.
Timberline mounted fourth-quarter rallies to upset Eagle and Meridian this season, and the Wolves threatened to string together comeback for the ages Friday. But a pair of stops on fourth-and-goal in the final three minutes prevented Timberline from truly threatening to pull off the upset.
Senior defensive back Brayden Rundell answered the bell first, blitzing and batting down a pass on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line. That gave Rocky Mountain the ball back with 2 minutes, 34 seconds left.
But the Grizzlies couldn’t pick up a first down. And when a shanked punt set Timberline up at the 25 with 2:14 left, Rocky Mountain’s defense came to the rescue again.
This time it was senior defensive end Jacob Piscione. He beat his man on fourth-and-goal with 1:38 left, wrapping up Timberline quarterback Andy Peters as he scrambled and forcing an errant throw to finally end the Wolves’ comeback threat.
This is a breaking news post. Check back for the full story later.
