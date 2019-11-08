Prep football roundup: Treasure Valley’s 4A teams thrive as 5A programs falter

Kuna High quarterback Sean Austin scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 23 seconds left Friday night to lead the Kavemen into the 4A football state semifinals.

Kuna held off Vallivue 21-18 and improved to 11-0.

Austin threw two touchdown passes to build a 14-6 advantage in the third quarter. Vallivue star quarterback Lan Larison answered with touchdown runs of 18 and 37 yards, but the Falcons failed on both two-point tries — plays that proved pivotal.

After Austin’s TD, Vallivue (8-3) extended its drive on a fourth-and-3 run by Larison but he was unable to complete a couple of throws on the next set of downs and the Falcons tried a quarterback draw on fourth-and-14 that didn’t work.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Kuna limited the electric Larison to 197 yards of offense (137 rushing) and 6-for-18 passing.

Austin was 19-for-28 for 157 yards for Kuna, which also got 151 combined rushing yards from Ty Cobb and Jon Edwards. Cobb added 10 tackles and an interception.

Kuna will face Southern Idaho Conference rival Middleton in the semifinals next week.

Middleton 45, Jerome 16

The Vikings blew open the game with four touchdowns in the fourth quarter to set up a date with Kuna in the semifinals.

Trenton Johansen racked up 334 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 33 touches to lead Middleton (8-3). Dallas Hagler threw for 218 yards.

Johansen scored on a 58-yard run, a 45-yard reception and a 2-yard run.

Nampa 35, Bishop Kelly 28

Nampa quarterback Donavon Estrada accounted for all five touchdowns as the Bulldogs overcame a 14-0 deficit to reach the 4A semifinals. Nampa (8-3) faces Blackfoot next week.

Estrada was 7-for-10 for 186 yards and three touchdowns and added 17 carries for 106 yards and two more scores. Jace Mann was his favorite target with six catches for 155 yards and two TDs.

Beau Nelson rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns for BK (7-3), which didn’t allow Nampa to score until midway through the second quarter. The Bulldogs scored three straight times for a 21-14 lead, and also led 28-21. After BK tied it, Estrada tossed a 44-yard touchdown pass to Mann with 5:44 left for the 35-28 edge.

The Knights had a chance to tie or win in the closing seconds but couldn’t complete a pair of throws from the Bulldogs’ 13-yard line. The final pass was broken up by good coverage in the end zone.

Highland 27, Borah 21

The Rams (8-3) kicked two fourth-quarter field goals to break a tie and advanced to face Coeur d’Alene in the 5A semifinals.

Highland won by slowing down Borah star quarterback Austin Bolt, who was held to 52 rushing yards on 18 carries. Bolt also threw for 136 yards and a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass. The Rams outrushed the Lions (7-3) 198-75.

Coeur d’Alene 31, Mountain View 21

The Mavericks (8-3) recovered a fumble on the Vikings’ 33-yard line with 4:05 left, trailing by three points. They just missed a touchdown pass on the first play after the turnover — the ball grazed the receiver’s fingertips — then got stuffed on a fourth-and-2 option play.

Mountain View forced Coeur d’Alene (8-2) into third-and-3 with 1:43 left but couldn’t get the stop. Instead, Coeur d’Alene broke a 67-yard touchdown run to clinch the win.

Gus Elwell scored on a 6-yard fumble return for Mountain View and K.J. Lynch made seven catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. Coeur d’Alene’s Gunner Giulio rushed 13 times for 132 yards, including the game-clinching TD.

Coeur d’Alene faces Highland in the 5A semifinals.

Rigby 56, Eagle 28

Rigby (8-1) dominated Eagle (7-4) and will travel to Rocky Mountain for a 5A semifinal next week. No stats provided.

Homedale 35, Fruitland 7

Homedale quarterback Daniel Uranga threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns as the Trojans advanced to the 3A semifinals. They’ll meet the winner of Saturday’s Timberlake-Weiser game.

Nelson Lomeli made eight catches for 213 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans (10-0), including a 92-yarder. Zack Ziegler rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown for the Grizzlies (5-6).

McCall-Donnelly 48, Declo 7

Quarterback Peter Knudson generated 285 yards and four touchdowns on just 12 completions as the Vandals advanced to the 2A semifinals with a perfect record.

DJ Green was the top receiver with five catches for 150 yards and two scores. Beau Carr added 70 yards and a touchdown on the ground. And the defense limited Declo to 79 yards.

The second-seeded Vandals (10-0) will face third-seeded North Fremont next week in the semifinals.

Melba 36, Bear Lake 20

Easton Bunnell rushed for 258 yards and four touchdowns and Scotty Martinez contributed 106 yards and a TD for Melba, which faces top-seeded West Side in the 2A semifinals.

North Fremont 44, New Plymouth 19

No stats provided.

West Side 43, Cole Valley Christian 22

No stats provided.

Garden Valley 41, Horseshoe Bend 28

Garden Valley (7-3) advances to play Carey in the 1A Division II semifinals. Austin Fry had 154 rushing yards, 111 receiving yards, two interceptions and a touchdown for Horseshoe Bend (7-2).

Oakley 52, Idaho City 18

Oakley will play Prairie in the 1A Division I semifinals. No stats provided.