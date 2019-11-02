A surprise winner, a repeat champ and a 5A SIC team sweep highlight state cross country

Borah junior Nathan Green entered rarefied air Saturday with his second straight 5A state cross country championship. But he’s not done yet.

“It just makes me hungry for a third,” Green said. “I really want to just solidify (my place) as one of the best Borah runners to come through. I really want to get that three-peat and just show that I can do it.”

Green had little trouble wrapping up back-to-back state titles Saturday, conquering the course at Pocatello’s Portneuf Wellness Center in 15 minutes, 13.97 seconds — 21.74 seconds of Eagle’s Derek Litzinger in second place.

Green is already the first Borah runner, boy or girl, to repeat as a state cross country champion. Only six boys in state history had won back-to-back 5A state titles before the weekend. But the junior’s season was nearly over just as it started this fall.

The state’s reigning all-class cross country and track athlete of the year collapsed at the 2-mile mark at the Bob Firman Invite on Sept. 21, leaving the course in an ambulance with chest pains.

Green didn’t run again until the Boise City Meet three weeks later and entered the state meet having finished just three races all season. But he’d won all three, and he made it a clean 4-for-4 Saturday.

“It shows that I can still fight and I can still win, and that injuries aren’t a problem,” Green said. “I mean, they’re not permanent problems. They’re just temporary, and I can keep fighting through them as I did before. I still have it in me.”

Eagle junior Lizzie Dildine was in second place for most of the course, but she rallied to win the 5A girls state cross country championship Saturday in Pocatello. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

EAGLE’S DILDINE WINS 5A GIRLS TITLE

Eagle junior Lizzie Dildine broke through to win her first state championship, setting a personal best by 13 seconds to win the 5A girls race in 17:42.16, 3.66 seconds ahead of Post Falls’ Sydney Shanahan.

“My whole goal during this race was just to try to keep up with Lexy Halladay, who was a previous state champion,” Dildine said. “I stayed pretty close to her the entire time. And then on the backside, I was feeling very strong. So I just ran past her and kept going.”

Dildine has chased Halladay her entire high school career as Halladay racked up first-place finish after first-place finish. Dildine had yet to surpass Halladay, including a second-place to the Mountain View star at last week’s district week.

But she finally scored the first victory on the stage that mattered the most.

“It’s incredible,” Dildine said. “I’m so excited right now.”

Eagle junior Lizzie Dildine gets a congratulatory hug after her surprise first-place finish in the 5A girls state cross country championship Saturday in Pocatello. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

HALLADAY DENIED HISTORY

Mountain View senior Lexy Halladay entered Saturday as the presumptive favorite to win her fourth straight state title, a feat no girl in Idaho history had ever accomplished. But Halladay struggled Saturday morning, finishing 15th at 18:43.71.

“It’s just one of those things,” Mountain View coach Tracy Harris said. “Both of us had a good cry over it. All the ‘what ifs’ and ‘whys,’ we just tossed them out. We just don’t know.

“It’s just one of those things where it just wouldn’t go. We did the same thing we’ve done all year. She prepped great. Her workouts have been phenomenal. Today just wasn’t that day for whatever reason.”

Halladay credited Dildine and all the other runners who passed her Saturday.

“It was horrible for me during the race, but it’s so cute. They would go past me and give me a little pat on the back,” Halladay said. “… Lizzie came up on my shoulder and she’s like, ‘Come on, Lexy,’ and she ended up going off … I’m super proud of her for doing that.

“… I’m super proud of her for coming this far and staying with Ashley (LaJocies) and all those girls. They’re all super supportive and nice, and it sucks to lose them. But I’m proud of them for doing so good today. They clicked on the right day.”

An hour after the race, Halladay turned her attention to the upcoming regional meet in two weeks and December’s national championship in Portland. Halladay has never won either of those races.

“I’m motivated for the upcoming races and I’m just excited to get after it,” Halladay said. “Regionals and then, hopefully, nationals — because I’m mad now.”

BOISE GIRLS REPEAT AS 5A CHAMPS

The Brave placed four runners inside the Top 10 to repeat as the 5A girls team champ.

Junior Rosina Machu led Boise with a sixth-place finish at 18:26.51. Mikella Tobin followed in seventh place (18:28.30), Jamie Hamlin in ninth (18:32.45) and Molly Elliott in 10th (18:33.99). Boise’s fifth and final scoring runner, Annika Zuschlag, took finished 16th (18:49.08).

The five allowed Boise to finish with just 44 points, 28 ahead of Timberline in second place.

TIMBERLINE WINS FIRST STATE TITLE

Twenty-one years after opening its doors, Timberline can hang its first state cross country championship banner.

The Wolves’ boys team edged Meridian on a tiebreaker after both teams finished with 84 points. Junior Hayden Bostrom led Timberline with a third-place finish of 15:37.42, 23.45 seconds behind first place.

Sophomore Sean Janecko was the next Wolf to cross the finish line in 18th place (16:25.65), followed by junior Carson Wright in 21st place (16:28.43).

THREE SMALL-SCHOOL CHAMPS

Liberty Charter senior Caleb Hamblin repeated as the 1A boys champion in 15:31.49, leading the Patriots to their third straight team title.

McCall-Donnelly junior Sophie McManus won the 2A girls title at 18:30.78.

Ambrose senior Britta Holmberg won the 1A girls title at 19:01.43, leading the Archers to second-place finish as a team.