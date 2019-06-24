Borah sophomore completes rare sweep of state runner of the year awards

‘Amazingly fast’ kick assures Borah freshman top mile time Borah High freshman Nathan Green won the mile in 4:15.81 at the Portland Track Festival on June 10. His time is the fastest in the nation this season for a freshman. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Borah High freshman Nathan Green won the mile in 4:15.81 at the Portland Track Festival on June 10. His time is the fastest in the nation this season for a freshman.

Borah sophomore Nathan Green entered rarefied air Monday.

The Lions’ long-distance star was named the 2019 Gatorade Idaho Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year, adding to the award he won as the state’s all-class boys cross country runner of the year in the fall.

Only two other Idaho boys have ever won both awards in the same season — Pocatello’s Elijah Armstrong (2014-15) and Boise’s Fitzpatrick (2007-08).

“Nathan is a one-of-a-kind athlete,” Mountain View assistant coach Tracy Harris said in a news release. “He has unbelievable natural instincts when it comes to racing. He knows what to do and when to do it.”

The 5-10, 138-pound sophomore repeated as the 5A state champion in the 1,600 meters this spring at 4 minutes, 11.76 seconds. He added a gold medal in the 3,200 (9:19.40) and finished second in the 800 (1:56.14) and 4x800 relay (7:56.76).

After the state meet, he finished third in the 1,500 at the prestigious Brooks PR Invite at 4:48.25, the sixth fastest time in the nation by a high schooler this year. His mile time (4:06.20) at the Seattle meet also ranks ninth nationally, according to athletic.net.

Green cruised to the 5A state championship last fall at 15:10.07, 4.98 seconds ahead of second place, to start his season as the state’s athlete of the year in both sports.

Green maintains a 3.36 GPA, volunteers as a youth running coach and is active in his church’s youth group. He joins other recent track athletes of the year like Timberline’s Caleb Stamper (2018), Coeur d’Alene’s Grady Leonard (2017), Rocky Mountain’s Michael Slagowski (2016) and Armstrong (2015).

Green’s honor wraps up the spring sports award season. Mountain View’s Lexy Halladay (girls track), Bishop Kelly’s Lauren Elwer (girls soccer), and Rocky Mountain’s Gabe Hughes (baseball), Kaylan Walker (softball) and Kristian Quiros (boys soccer) were named the state’s all-class player of the year in their sports.