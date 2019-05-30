Slugging shortstop named Idaho’s best softball player after another monster season

Mountain View baseball wins state title for Riley Harrison Mountain View baseball honored Riley Harrison after winning the program's first state championship. Harrison took a line drive to the head in the district championship, sidelining him for state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mountain View baseball honored Riley Harrison after winning the program's first state championship. Harrison took a line drive to the head in the district championship, sidelining him for state.

Rocky Mountain senior Kaylan Walker led the Grizzlies to a second-place finish at the 5A state tournament, tying a program record. The shortstop picked up another award Thursday, and made more history in the process.

The 5-foot-7 senior was named the first Gatorade Idaho Softball Player of the Year in program history after finishing her career with another monster season.

Walker hit .515 with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs, and slugged .989 to lead the Grizzlies to a 19-11 record. She also was named the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year after making the all-conference first team as a junior and a sophomore.

She has signed a letter of intent to play for Dixie State, which will move up to Division I starting in the 2020-21 school year.

“Kaylan Walker is the best defensive shortstop I’ve ever seen in the SIC,” Capital coach Shane Alder said in a press release. “She’s also an excellent hitter with a lot of power who rarely strikes out. She’s probably the best all-around player I’ve seen in the 13 years I’ve been coaching in this league.”

Walker graduates from Rocky Mountain with a 3.7 GPA, and she volunteered for food donation drives and a softball program supporting special-needs children.

The Gatorade award recognizes the state’s top softball player, regardless of classification. Other recent winners are Middleton’s Lainey Lyle (2018), Meridian’s Lexi Knauss (2017), Eagle’s Bradie Fillmore (2016, 2015) and Lake City’s Vanessa Shippy (2014).