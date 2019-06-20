She was the fastest in the U.S. Now she’s Idaho’s girls track athlete of the year — again.

Mountain View’s Lexy Halladay ran the fastest 1,600 time in the nation this spring at the 5A state track meet. Her time of 4 minutes, 43.74 seconds has since dropped to eighth. kjones@idahostatesman.com

The hardware keeps rolling in for Mountain View junior Lexy Halladay.

The Mavericks’ long-distance runner was named the 2019 Gatorade Idaho Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year for the second time Thursday. She previously won the award as a freshman, and she was the state’s all-class cross country runner of the year as a freshman and a sophomore.

Halladay swept the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter races at the 5A state track meet in May, giving her seven gold medals from the state track meet in her career. Her time of 4 minutes, 43.74 seconds in the 1,600 was the fastest in the nation this spring at the time. It’s since dropped to eighth, according to Athletic.net.

“Lexy is an extremely talented and very determined individual,” Borah cross country coach Tim Severa said in a news release. “She works hard and is amazingly determined.”

Halladay is Idaho’s first two-time girls track athlete of the year since Boise’s Emily Hamlin won the award in 2014 and 2015. Hamlin has since twice qualified for the NCAA national meet in the steeplechase for the University of Washington.

No girls has ever won the award three times, a record-setting opportunity Halladay will chase next spring. She also has a shot to become the state’s first female to win four state cross country titles this fall.

A violinist for Mountain View’s orchestra, Halladay volunteers at an assisted living facility her father runs and donates her time with her church youth group. She owns a 3.77 GPA and has not yet committed to a college scholarship.

Injuries have limited Halladay’s training the past two years, including a stress fracture and multiple stress reactions in her hips and legs. But she’s continued to rack up trophies despite the limitations.

“Funny story, my body doesn’t really let me run,” Halladay told the Idaho Statesman at the state track meet. “So I’ve been cross-training a lot this season. I’ve been running two times a week but cross-training every day, sometimes twice a day, just to try to keep up with the mileage.”

Gatorade plans to announce its boys track athlete of the year next week.