After winning 64 straight games, prolific scorer named Idaho’s top girls soccer player

Bishop Kelly senior forward Lauren Elwer was chosen as the Gatorade Idaho Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Jason Duchow

Bishop Kelly senior Lauren Elwer already owns two 4A girls soccer state player of the year awards. She added an even more exclusive honor to her trophy case Thursday with the Gatorade Idaho Girls Soccer Player of the Year award, which is given to the state’s top player regardless of classification.

The 5-foot-7 senior forward led Bishop Kelly to a perfect season (22-0-0) last fall, stretching the Knights’ winning streak to 64 consecutive games. Elwer had a hand in all of them and lit up the scoreboard as a senior, scoring 48 goals and adding 15 assists to lead Bishop Kelly to its third straight 4A state title.

The Knights outscored their opponents 142-14 on the season for a goal differential of plus-128.

“Lauren knows how to score, and she is fast,” Columbia coach Sam Duke said in a news release. “She reads the game very well in terms of where she needs to be in order to score.”

Elwer, one of three triplets on the Bishop Kelly girls soccer team, has signed to play next season at Gonzaga. She competed in the high school All-American game in December, and TopDrawerSoccer.com rated her the No. 101 recruit in the country in the class of 2019.

She finished her three-year varsity career with 134 goals and 64 assists. The only two games she lost came in the opening weekend of her sophomore season in 2016. She and Bishop Kelly have won every game since.

Elwer also helped Bishop Kelly set a 4A state track record in the 4x200-meter relay in May at 1 minute, 41.99 seconds. She maintains a 3.95 GPA, has served a mission trip to Haiti and volunteers as a youth soccer coach and to assist homeless students.

Idaho plays its high school soccer season in the fall, but Gatorade doesn’t issue its awards until after the spring season, when many states plays.

Elwer is the first girls soccer player from Bishop Kelly to earn the all-class player of the year honor. Other recent winners include Centennial’s Makayla Christensen (2017-18), Weiser’s Lauren Bouvia (2016-17, 2015-16), Boise’s Sophia Kallas (2014-15) and Rocky Mountain’s Raimee Sherle (2013-14).