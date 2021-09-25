Live updates: Boise State opens MW play at Utah State without starting offensive lineman

Boise State will be without one starting offensive lineman Saturday against Utah State, and the Broncos don’t have any players out because of COVID-19, the program announced a little before kickoff.

Center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez will miss his fourth straight game for undisclosed reasons. Sixth-year center Donte Harrington will start in his place.

Defensive tackle Divine Obichere, who joined the program last year as a junior college transfer, is also out for undisclosed reasons.

Pass rusher Aisa Kelemete (Highland High) is also on the inactive list. He announced on social media earlier this week that after the fifth surgery of his career, he’s stepping away from football.

Nose tackle Scale Igiehon also remains absent after taking a leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.

The Boise State football team has won 21 consecutive conference openers.

The Broncos will try to make it 22 when they play Utah State at 10 a.m. Saturday in Logan, Utah. And they will be seeking their sixth straight win against the Aggies in Mountain West action.

Boise State’s most recent loss in a league opener was a 17-10 setback against North Texas in 1999, when the Broncos were a member of the Big West. The Broncos are 38-13 all-time in conference openers.

WHERE TO FIND THE TV BROADCAST

Saturday’s game will air on CBS. That’s channel 2 on Sparklight and DirecTV and 5251 on Dish Network.

BOISE STATE AT UTAH STATE

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Maverik Stadium (25,513, AstroTurf), Logan, Utah

TV: CBS (Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor, Sherree Burris)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 1-2; Utah State 3-0

Series: Boise State is 20-5 all-time against Utah State. The Broncos have won the past five, including a 42-13 victory last fall in the season opener.

Vegas line: Boise State by 9

Weather: 56 degrees at kickoff, sunny, 0% chance of rain, 3 mph winds

NEWS & NOTES

Crowe, Herberg announce NIL deals

A pair of Boise State players from local high schools have had a pretty good week.

Running back Tyler Crowe (Skyview) and pass rusher Dylan Herberg (Timberline) — both of whom joined the Broncos as walk-ons — announced Wednesday that they earned full scholarships.

On Friday, they both announced endorsement deals with Ridley’s Family Markets.

Crowe was named 5A SIC Player of the Year in his final season at Skyview after racking up 69 tackles on defense and posting 1,830 rushing yards, 495 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns on offense.He led Boise State with 45 rushing yards against UTEP.

Herberg earned all-state honors after posting 105 tackles, five interceptions and 15 tackles for loss in his final season at Timberline.

College football players can monetize their name, image and likeness after the NCAA passed an interim policy in July as NIL laws went into effect in several states.

Shakir adds another deal

Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir also announced his latest endorsement deal on Friday.

Shakir announced a deal with Crave Delivery by posting a photo on Instagram of him and his teammates seated around a picnic table for a meal.

Shakir announced his first endorsement deal with Pro Image Sports last week.

