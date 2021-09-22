Fans guide: How to watch Boise State’s football game against Utah State

The Boise State football team has won 21 consecutive conference openers.

The Broncos will try to make it 22 when they play Utah State at 10 a.m. Saturday in Logan, Utah. And they will be seeking their sixth straight win against the Aggies.

Boise State’s most recent loss in a league opener was a 17-10 setback against North Texas in 1999, when the Broncos were a member of the Big West. The Broncos are 38-13 all-time in conference openers.

WHERE TO FIND THE TV BROADCAST

Saturday’s game will air on CBS. That’s channel 2 on Sparklight and DirecTV and 5251 on Dish Network.

BOISE STATE AT UTAH STATE

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Maverik Stadium (25,513, AstroTurf), Logan, Utah

TV: CBS (Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor, Sherree Burris)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 1-2; Utah State 3-0

Series: Boise State is 20-5 all-time against Utah State. The Broncos have won the past five, including a 42-13 victory last fall in the season opener.

Vegas line: Boise State by 9

Weather: High of 80 degrees, 1% chance of rain, 6 mph winds

