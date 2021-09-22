Ask a Utah State writer: Battled-tested Aggies await Boise State in Mountain West opener

After two losses by a combined six points, the Boise State football team goes on the road Saturday to open its Mountain West schedule at Utah State — a team still riding the wave of momentum from a season-opening win over a Power Five opponent.

Utah State (3-0, 1-0 MW) went to Pullman, Washington, for its season opener and knocked off Washington State 26-23. The Aggies went on the road again and held off Air Force 49-45 last Saturday.

Both wins are impressive, especially considering Utah State finished 1-5 last season and has a new coaching staff, led by former Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson.

How Utah State won those games is even more impressive. The Aggies trailed Washington State and Air Force by double digits in the second half before taking the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Washington State had a 23-11 lead with 12:11 to play, but Utah State put together two long scoring drives. The first was 15 plays, covered 70 yards and was capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Calvin Tyler Jr. The second was a 10-play, 78-yard drive that ended in a 7-yard TD pass from quarterback Logan Bonner to wide receiver Deven Thompkins with 13 seconds left in regulation.

Air Force led 45-34 with 10:37 left in the game, but then the Aggies came up with a pair of explosive plays. Thompkins hauled in a pass from backup quarterback Andrew Peasley and took it 72 yards for a touchdown to cut the Falcons’ lead to three, and Tyler Jr. took a handoff and raced 61 yards for the game-winning touchdown with 3:54 left.

Boise State (1-2) led Oklahoma State 20-7 in the second quarter Saturday but suffered a 21-20 loss after a late field-goal attempt from kicker Jonah Dalmas was partially blocked. The Broncos had a 24-14 halftime lead over UCF in the season opener but suffered a 36-31 loss.

Jason Turner, Utah State beat writer for the Herald Journal, sat down with the Idaho Statesman to preview Boise State’s conference opener on Saturday (10 a.m., CBS) in Logan, Utah.

USU football: Starting safety Dominic Tatum did indeed suffer a significant injury against Air Force and it may be of the season-ending variety, head coach Blake Anderson said during his press conference. Tatum will definitely be out for a while. — Jason Turner (@hjtrebek) September 20, 2021

1. Especially with a new coaching staff in place, what has sparked so much early success for Utah State?

I attribute a lot of the success to the culture of the program that the new coaching staff has established. And I think the strength and conditioning aspect has been really good. Anderson, in his first press conference before fall camp, said they prepared very hard with their strength and conditioning over the summer, and gave a lot of credit to new strength and conditioning coach Paul Jackson.

I think you’re seeing that right now, with how they’ve played in the fourth quarter especially. They’ve outscored their first three opponents 51-10 in the fourth quarter. They’ve had two double-digit comebacks in the fourth quarter. They’re well-conditioned and (Anderson has) really changed the culture in the program, and honestly, the beliefs that they can get the job done in these games.

2. Arkansas State transfer Logan Bonner was named the starting QB earlier this year, but Andrew Peasley has also seen time. How is the staff using Peasley?

They definitely were rotating in that game against Washington State, but Bonner was in for the final two possessions and they scored touchdowns on both of those. Peasley didn’t play much against North Dakota. He saw one series at the end of the first half, and he had a 59-yard touchdown run in garbage time in the fourth quarter. He didn’t play against Air Force until Bonner took that vicious hit early in the third quarter and then (Peasley) played all but one possession for the rest of the game.

Since they made the decision to go with Bonner, (Anderson) said all along that they plan on using Peasley in certain packages. But I do think Bonner is the guy moving forward. Bonner is more of a pocket passer. He’s very fearless in the pocket and willing to take hits. Peasley is fast. He’s a legit 4.5 40 guy. He can extend plays with his feet, and he’s honestly pretty tough, too. He threw a 37-yard touchdown against Air Force while getting hit by two players. But certainly you think of Peasley as more of an extend-the-play type that is going to get outside the pocket, and Bonner as more of a pure pocket passer.

3. Utah State added 14 transfers this year. Other than Bonner, which transfers have made the biggest impact so far?

There’s a slew of them who have been playing a lot, but the most impactful has to be Justin Rice, the former Fresno State and Arkansas State linebacker. Honestly, if there’s a better defensive player in the Mountain West, that guy is a phenomenal player. I think he’s one of the top candidates to win (Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year).

You have slot receiver Brandon Bowling. He followed Coach Anderson from Arkansas State and he’s had back-to-back 100-plus-yard receiving performances, so he’s a big weapon in the offense. Calvin Tyler Jr. is their first-string running back — a transfer from Oregon State. He’s averaging nearly 100 yards a game and 6.1 yards a carry.

Two of their best defensive linemen are transfers. Patrick Joyner Jr. came from Miami (Fla.), and he had a safety against Washington State, and Byron Vaughns is a transfer from Texas. You have two Michigan transfers: Hunter Reynolds, a safety, and Phillip Paea, a defensive tackle, and those guys see a lot of action as well. Plus your starting right guard is Quazzel White, a transfer from TCU.

4. Utah State ranks No. 2 in the Mountain West with 41 points a game. What is clicking so well on the offensive side of the ball?

There are a few different factors. One is there are a lot of weapons in the passing game. Bonner and Peasley have a lot of different guys they can throw to. There are speedy guys in the slot. You have Justin McGriff, who is 6-6, on the outside. Derek Wright, who I felt has been a good player here since he walked on a couple years ago from Snow (junior college), and he’s getting more of an opportunity this year.

They’ve got a stable of capable running backs. They’ve recruited well at that position, and Tyler Jr. has really been a difference maker since transferring from Oregon State. He’s strong. I think he’s listed at 215, and he also has speed. He showed that on a 61-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against Air Force.

I think a big factor is the offensive line, which is one of the most thin positions on the team but has allowed three sacks in three games. I think part of that is Logan Bonner has a quick release and he’s fearless, and Peasley can extend plays with his feet. But for most people, the offensive line has been a pleasant surprise.

5. With a win over a Power Five program and a 3-0 start, how confident are the players at Utah State and what would a win over Boise State mean?

This team is clearly confident. I don’t see how you can overcome a pair of double-digit deficits on the road without having that inherent belief that you can win football games. And certainly any time you can beat Boise State, it’s going to instill a lot of confidence and going be a big shot of momentum. Of course, the last time the Aggies beat Boise State, in that turnover-laden game in 2015 in Logan, the Aggies laid an egg the next week. There is something to be said about that, but I do think the dynamic of this team is different.

Utah State avoids most of the best teams in the West Division this year. They don’t have to play Fresno State. They don’t have to play San Diego State. They’ve got the more favorable schedule than Boise State, frankly, so a win in this game puts them in a really good spot to contend for a (Mountain) division title.

6. What is going to decide this game?

Boise State has blown out Utah State so many times over the last 20 years, with a couple of exceptions. Even that 2018 game when the Aggies came into Albertsons Stadium with a 10-1 record, Boise State still won that game. Until it actually happens, it’s hard to believe the Aggies are going to beat the Broncos. It just is. I do expect a close game. I think this Utah State offense is going to score points, which is funny after last year where they struggled mightily in that department.

I’m expecting a high-scoring game. I still give a slight edge to the Broncos, especially considering these guys have their backs against the wall right now. But I will say this, with the way Utah State has played in the fourth quarter while Boise State has struggled in the second half, I do think the Aggies might have the advantage if it’s a really tight game in the fourth quarter.

BOISE STATE AT UTAH STATE

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Maverik Stadium, Logan, Utah

TV: CBS (Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor, Sherree Burris). That’s channel 2 on Sparklight and DirecTV and channel 2 or 5251 on Dish Network.

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 1-2; Utah State 3-0

Series: Boise State is 20-5 all-time against Utah State. The Broncos have won the last five in a row, including a 42-13 victory last fall in the season opener.

Vegas line: Boise State by 9

Weather: High of 80 degrees, 1% chance of rain, 5 mph winds