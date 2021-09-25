Instant analysis: Boise State offense gets creative, defense bends but doesn’t break

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier slides down after running for a fist down Saturday at Utah State. Bachmeier had 44 yards rushing in the win.

Final score: Boise State 27, Utah State 3

Records: Boise State 2-2. Utah State 3-1.

Why the Broncos won: The Broncos’ coaches found creative ways to get the running game going, and the defense bent but didn’t break. One of Boise State’s best players, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, got involved in the running game early with direct snaps in a wildcat package and jet sweeps.

In the first half, Boise State players not listed as running backs carried the ball nine times. Shakir and Holani both took snaps in the wildcat package, CT Thomas got a couple of early carries, and the Broncos even gave Oregon transfer Cyrus Habibi-Likio a shot in the wildcat package, but the play was negated by a penalty. Wide receiver Octavius Evans got a carry, too. The Broncos finished the game with 148 rushing yards, and 86 came from non-running backs.

The running game wasn’t clicking on all cylinders by any means — the yardage came on 40 carries — but the Broncos got enough going on the ground to keep the offense moving.

Defensively, Boise State gave up 317 yards in the first half but kept Utah State off the scoreboard. The Aggies’ only points came on a short field goal with with 14:03 left in the game, which they kicked while trailing 17-0. The Broncos forced three turnovers — two interceptions and a fumble — and defensive tackle Scott Matlock blocked a field goal. Matlock also caught a late touchdown pass on a trick play.

Main takeaway: There’s still work to be done on both sides of the ball, but Boise State showed Saturday that its offense can be effective, even if it doesn’t get many yards on the ground by traditional means. The Broncos’ coaches did a great job with creative packages and play calls that kept Utah State’s defenders guessing, and Bachmeier spread the ball to nine different receivers, including Matlock. Defensively, the Broncos held a streaking offense in check. The Aggies come into the game leading the Mountain West with 563.3 yards a game and ranked No. 2 in the conference with 41 points per contest.

Player of the game: Shakir. He lined up at quarterback in a wildcat package four times, finished with 16 yards on six carries, and led the team with seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. His two-yard touchdown catch gave the Broncos a 17-0 lead early in the third quarter.

Stat of the game: Utah State’s offense was 6-for-12 on third-down conversions in the first half, but the Aggies couldn’t move the chains on third down in the final two quarters, going 0-for-5.

Play of the game: Trailing by 10 points early in the third quarter, Utah State inexplicably attempted a fake punt from its own 26-yard line. The Broncos snuffed it out and got the ball on Utah State’s 18. Three plays later, Bachmeier found Shakir for a score.

What’s next: The Broncos return to Albertsons Stadium next week to continue Mountain West play against Nevada, which also has one of the most explosive offenses in the conference. The Wolf Pack (2-1) opened the season with a win over Pac-12 program Cal. They’re coming off a 38-17 loss to Kansas State, but they were off this week, giving them extra time to prepare for the Broncos.