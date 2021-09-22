These walk-ons from local high schools just earned Boise State football scholarships

Boise State running back Tyler Crowe hasn’t had to search far for motivation.

When he needed a boost the past two years, he just looked at his phone. There, set as the home-screen background, is a picture of a Twitter conversation between Crowe and a high school football scout for MaxPreps.com.

“He’s fine. He’s a LB in college, probably Big Sky as the absolute ceiling,” the scout wrote, quoting a recruiting analyst. “Not real fluid. A little stiff. A 2-down backer type if he’s playing at the Big Sky level, but might be better off at D-2 school or NAIA.”

Crowe, a graduate of Skyview High in Nampa, can say he has far exceeded those expectations. He joined Boise State as a walk-on linebacker in 2019 and transitioned to running back last summer.

On Wednesday, he announced on Twitter that he has earned a full scholarship.

“This wasn’t for him or any of the coaches that passed on me,” Crowe wrote on Twitter, referring to the high school scout. “I did this for myself. If you find that you’re in my shoes, bet on yourself.”

This has been my background pic for 2 years. This is what the max preps scouter had to say about me. I got put on full ride scholarship today. This wasn’t for him or any of the coaches that passed on me. I did this for myself. If you find that you’re in my shoes bet on YOURSELF pic.twitter.com/0jTo4DGUj9 — Tyler Crowe (@tcrowe_33) September 22, 2021

Crowe wasn’t the only local product who got big news on Wednesday from Boise State’s football team and first-year head coach Andy Avalos. Pass rusher Dylan Herberg, a graduate of Timberline High in Boise, also announced on Twitter that he had been awarded a scholarship.

Herberg joined the Broncos as a walk-on in 2018. He appeared in 12 games, posting one sack, in 2019, and appeared in all seven games last season, mostly on special teams. The 6-foot-2, 232-pound redshirt junior earned all-state honors after posting 105 tackles, five interceptions and 15 tackles for loss in his final season at Timberline.

This kid living in Weiser, Idaho can say he earned a full ride scholarship for the team he loves. #Gobroncos pic.twitter.com/mNUs9XQuY4 — Dylan Herberg (@DylanHerberg) September 22, 2021

Crowe — a 5-11, 220-pound redshirt sophomore for the Broncos — was named 5A SIC Player of the Year in his final season at Skyview after racking up 69 tackles on defense and posting 1,830 rushing yards, 495 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns on offense.

He doesn’t appear on Boise State’s depth chart this fall, but Crowe led the Broncos with 45 yards rushing in their home opener against UTEP, despite not getting into the game until the second half.

He isn’t likely to contend for starting running back George Holani’s job anytime soon, but Crowe is one of Boise State’s most active players on social media and he’s cashing in with an endorsement deal. In August, he announced a deal with a supplement company called Bucked Up.

College football players can monetize their name, image and likeness after the NCAA passed an interim policy in July as NIL laws went into effect in several states.

Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir and quarterback Taylen Green have also announced endorsement deals this fall.

Three Boise State players from local high schools have now been put on scholarship this fall. Tight end Tyler Eiguren — a former star at Fruitland High — was surprised with one in August during the Broncos’ team hike up Table Rock, which is a tradition that follows the close of fall camp.

BOISE STATE AT UTAH STATE

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Maverik Stadium, Logan, Utah

TV: CBS (Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor, Sherree Burris). That’s channel 2 on Sparklight and DirecTV and channel 2 or 5251 on Dish Network.

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 1-2; Utah State 3-0

Series: Boise State is 20-5 all-time against Utah State. The Broncos have won the last five in a row, including a 42-13 victory last fall in the season opener.

Vegas line: Boise State by 9

Weather: High of 80 degrees, 1% chance of rain, 5 mph winds