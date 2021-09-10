Live: UTEP at Boise State football; Broncos to Big 12 report resurfaces (pregame)

As Boise State was preparing for its home opener Friday (7:30 p.m., FS1) against UTEP, conference expansion talk heated up once again.

A report from Dennis Dobbs of CBS Sports surfaced Friday afternoon, suggesting that the Big 12 isn’t done expanding, and Boise State and Memphis are its next targets. A second round of expansion isn’t likely to happen before 2024, though.

The Big 12 Board of Directors voted unanimously Friday morning to extend invitations of membership to UCF, BYU, Houston and Cincinnati. All four accepted, and Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Friday that BYU is expected to join in 2023, and the other three by 2024.

The Big 12 was left with eight members after Oklahoma and Texas announced at the end of July that they’re leaving for the SEC. A second round of expansion would leave the conference with at least 14 teams.

Having BYU — an FBS Independent since 2011 — be part of the initial wave of expansion is probably a good thing for Boise State. The Broncos joining would give the Cougars a regional rival, and at least one conference game that didn’t require extensive travel.

The football teams at Boise State and BYU have developed a strong rivalry, having faced each other nine years in a row. The Broncos are 5-4 in those games, but they’ve lost the past two, including a 51-17 setback in Albertsons Stadium last season.

WHERE TO FIND THE TV BROADCAST

Boise State is on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) this week. That’s channel 146 on Sparklight, 219 on DirecTV and 150 on Dish Network.

Follow along with our live scoring summary, news and notes, and breaking news:

UTEP AT BOISE STATE

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,387, turf), Boise

TV: FS1 (Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State is 0-1 overall; UTEP 2-0

Series: Boise State leads 5-0 (last meeting: Boise State won 47-31 in 2004 in El Paso, Texas)

Vegas line: Boise State by 25.5

Weather: 68 degrees at game time, mostly cloudy, 15% chance of rain, 7 mph winds.

