This Idaho-raised Boise State defender (and blocker) found his ‘why’ via personal tragedy

Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock started all seven of the Broncos’ games last season. He recorded his first sack of 2021 last Thursday at UCF.

Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock isn’t usually the first player celebrating after the offense converts a first down. He’s too used to trying to stop that from happening.

Roles were reversed last Thursday in the Broncos’ season opener at UCF. Boise State found itself in need of converting a fourth-and-1 on what turned out to be a scoring drive in the second quarter, and the Broncos turned to Matlock to help get it done.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound redshirt junior lined up as an extra tight end, between left tackle John Ojukwu and tight end Tyneil Hopper. Running back Andrew Van Buren darted through a running lane that opened between Matlock and Hopper, easily picking up the first down.

Matlock celebrated with an emphatic first-down signal as he walked back to the sideline.

“You could tell, as a defensive guy, that he’s been wanting to do that for so long,” Boise State offensive line coach Tim Keane said.

It was a play the Broncos worked on only at the goal line in practice, head coach Andy Avalos said after a 36-31 loss to UCF.

“It looks a little bit different when him and (Ojukwu) get together and combo (block) on somebody,” Avalos said. “We were able to create a wall, and Andrew Van Buren knows the two guys he needs to get behind on that play.”

For Matlock, delivering a big block instead of shedding one was another way to make an impact for the college football team he grew up following. Because for this longtime Broncos fan, every snap is special.

Matlock spent much of his childhood in Boise, but he lost both of his parents at a young age. His father, Doug, died of testicular cancer when Scott was just 9 years old, and his mother, Lisa, died suddenly when he was 13.

Matlock was left to bounce between foster homes, and he settled in Wilder just before beginning the eighth grade. He starred on both the offensive and defensive lines, and at tight end, at Homedale High, where he also lettered in golf and basketball.

Matlock knows where he comes from, and he’s playing for more than his legacy at Boise State.

“For me, it’s all about having a why,” Matlock said. “That’s something that has elevated me to where I am. It’s all about representing my family name, because there’s not a lot of Matlocks left out there.”

Matlock has been in Albertsons Stadium for big games as a player and a fan more times than he can remember. He’s excited to take the field on Friday (7:30 p.m., FS1) “and hear the roar of the crowd” for Boise State’s home opener against UTEP. That excitement is enhanced, he said, because last season meant running out of the tunnel for games and being greeted by cardboard cutouts, a result of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Boise State announced on Saturday that less than 4,400 seats were left for the UTEP game. A large crowd is expected at Albertsons Stadium for the first time since the 2019 Mountain West championship game against Hawaii, which attracted 23,561 fans.

Hidden Idaho gems

Matlock isn’t the only player from Idaho living out his dream of suiting up for the Broncos. He’s one of 16 players from the Gem State on the roster.

Matlock — a former second-team All-Idaho pick at Homedale — kicker Jonah Dalmas (Rocky Mountain), Ojukwu (Boise High) and long snapper Daniel Cantrell (Bishop Kelly) are the Idaho natives listed as starters on the depth chart, but that doesn’t mean they’re the only local products expected to play a role this season.

Tight end Tyler Eiguren (Fruitland) and running back Tyler Crowe (Skyview) are mainstays on special teams, as is wide receiver Connor Riddle (Timberline) — the son of tight ends coach Kent Riddle — who is the holder on field goal attempts.

Defensive end Aisa Kelemete (Highland) is also back this season after battling through injuries the past couple of years. He saw extensive playing time at UCF as 2020 sack leader Shane Irwin’s backup.

“There’s just an extra level of buy-in and commitment from the guys who grew up in Idaho, supporting Boise State football,” Avalos said. “They understand the history and the tradition of this program, and the work it takes to continue it. It’s not that the rest of the players don’t, but you can tell it really means something to the Idaho guys.”

After Boise State moved the chains on that fourth-and-1 play involving Matlock, Dalmas capped the drive with a 31-yard field goal, which gave the Broncos a 24-7 lead.

“It was definitely a weird experience, being in an offensive huddle, hearing a play called and breaking,” Matlock said. “I felt so out of place, but it was pretty fun and I was pretty amped.”

Bigger, stronger, faster Matlock becomes BSU leader

Matlock won’t be the only Idaho native on the field Friday, but he’ll play a larger role than most of the local recruits.

That’s especially true since Boise State defensive line coach Frank Maile said Tuesday that former Utah transfer Jackson Cravens is the starter at nose tackle — not senior Scale Igiehon. No reason was given for Igiehon’s absence in the first half at UCF, but he didn’t play until the third quarter and finished with just one tackle.

“Our guys are going to compete, and the best players are going to play,” Boise State co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said. “(Igiehon) is a really good football player, and when he’s doing what he should be doing and playing with good fundamentals and technique, he’s one of the best. I’m excited to see him keep growing in that.”

Without Igiehon on the field, Matlock is the most experienced player on the defensive line, and the rest of the unit looks to him as its vocal and emotional leader.

Fortunately, he’s been preparing to assume a larger role. Matlock started all seven of Boise State’s games last season — finishing with 22 tackles and two sacks — and he put on 13 pounds since last fall.

“Experience is the best teacher,” said Matlock, who also appeared in 12 games in 2019. “It took time for me to develop and learn how things are supposed to be done, especially at this elite level. But eventually you learn, and now I’m in a position where I can help other people and be an example for younger players.”

Boise State defensive linemen Scott Matlock (99), Scale Igiehon (90) and Shane Irwin (55) run drills during fall camp. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Matlock led the Broncos’ defensive linemen with five tackles in the season opener, and he showed off his newfound strength on his first sack of the season. He drove UCF right tackle Samuel Jackson several yards backward before wrapping up Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel as he stepped up in the pocket.

“No matter what, you know what you’re going to get from him. He’s going to get here early and stay late,” Danielson said. “He understand it’s not just working hard between the whistles. If he stays at it, he’s going to be an elite D-lineman for us.”

Matlock’s growth hasn’t been lost on his teammates. Former Texas Tech offensive lineman Will Farrar joined the Broncos in July, and he said Matlock is the defensive lineman who pushed him the most in fall camp.

“He’s strong, he’s quick and he just knows the game,” Farrar said. “Based on my stance, he already knows what I’m doing.”

Giving up 255 rushing yards last week at UCF didn’t sit well with Matlock, and that’s a sentiment he shares with the rest of the defense. Boise State is going to face another talented rushing attack on Friday, and he knows the Broncos can’t afford a repeat performance.

“Basically everything was self-inflicted,” Matlock said when asked about the Broncos’ struggles to stop the run at UCF. “We know we didn’t play up to our standards, and there’s a lot of stuff we can learn and grow from and that we can fix ourselves.”

Boise State players from Idaho

QB Andy Peters (Timberline), Boise

LS Daniel Cantrell (Bishop Kelly), Boise

Edge Dylan Herberg (Timberline), Boise

OT John Ojukwu, Boise High

TE Austin Bolt (Borah), Boise

WR Connor Riddle (Timberline), Boise

WR Ben Ford, Eagle High

TE Tyler Eiguren, Fruitland High

DT Scott Matlock (Homedale), Boise

LB Tyler Visser (Rocky Mountain), Meridian

K Jonah Dalmas (Rocky Mountain), Meridian

S Jordan Erickson (Rocky Mountain), Meridian

LB Ty Tanner (Rocky Mountain), Meridian

NT Keeghan Freeborn (Rocky Mountain), Meridian

RB Tyler Crowe (Skyview), Nampa

DE Aisa Kelemete (Highland), Pocatello

UTEP AT BOISE STATE

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Albertsons Stadium

TV: FS1 (Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis). That’s channel 146 on Sparklight, 219 on DirecTV and 150 on Dish Network.

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 0-1; UTEP 2-0

Series: Boise State leads the all-time series 5-0, with three wins in Albertsons Stadium. The former WAC rivals haven’t played since 2004.

Vegas line: Boise State by 26

Weather: 55 degrees at game time with scattered thunderstorms, 43% chance of rain, 8 mph winds.