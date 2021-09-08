Idaho ties in the NFL: Former Boise State LB Vander Esch ‘itching’ to face QB Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch played for Salmon River High in Riggins and Boise State. Vander Esch finished third on the team last season with 73 tackles despite missing six games because of injuries. AP

Week 1 of the NFL regular season begins this week, and there are 27 players with Idaho ties on rosters throughout the league.

The season kicks off at 6:20 p.m. Mountain time Thursday on NBC when the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium.

At least three players with Gem State ties are likely to take the field in Thursday’s opener, and there are six former Boise State standouts in all between the two squads.

Kellen Moore, the beloved former quarterback who is in the Boise State Hall of Fame, is the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator, while DeMarcus Lawrence (DE), Leighton Vander Esch (LB) and Cedrick Wilson (WR) are on the team’s active roster, and Darian Thompson (S) is on the practice squad.

The Bucs signed offensive lineman John Molchon as an undrafted free agent in 2020, but Molchon is currently on the injured/reserve list.

Vander Esch, who graduated from Salmon River High in Riggins, is entering his fourth season in the league. But this will be his first time facing quarterback Tom Brady. The Cowboys did not play the Bucs last season, and Vander Esch was out with an injury when Dallas lost to New England in 2019.

“I’m so pumped to play against him, and to play against him for what will be my first time,” Vander Esch told The Dallas Morning News. “I’m looking forward to it. I know all `the guys are. We have a good energy going.”

Vander Esch started 10 games at linebacker in 2020 and finished third on the team with 73 tackles despite missing six games because of injuries. He was chosen as the 2020 Ed Block Courage Award winner by his teammates.

“I mean, everybody wants to play against Tom Brady,” Vander Esch told The Dallas Morning News. “And I’m looking forward to playing against Gronk (Rob Gronkowski), too. It’s my first chance to do that.

“I’ve been itching ever since my second year here when I missed that game. I’m looking forward to it. I’m extremely excited. I know all of the guys are.”

There are 14 NFL games Sunday, followed by the Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders (6:15 p.m., ESPN) on Monday Night Football.

Below is a list of players with Idaho ties on either an NFL 53-man roster or practice squad.

BOISE STATE

TE, John Bates, No. 87 Washington Football Team

G, Ezra Cleveland, No. 72 Minnesota Vikings

CB, Dont’e Deayon, No. 21 Los Angeles Rams (practice squad)

WR, John Hightower, No. 82 Philadelphia Eagles (practice squad)

DE, DeMarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys

OT, Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Washington Football Team

RB, Alexander Mattison, No. 25 Minnesota Vikings

RB, Jeremy McNichols, No. 28 Tennessee Titans

DT, David Moa, No. 96 New York Giants (practice squad)

G, John Molchon, No. 75 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (reserve/Injured)

C, Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Carolina Panthers

QB, Brett Rypien, No. 4 Denver Broncos (practice squad)

S, Darian Thompson, No. 23 Dallas Cowboys (practice squad)

ILB, Tanner Vallejo, No. 51 Arizona Cardinals

LB, Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys

DE, Curtis Weaver, No. 59 Cleveland Browns (practice squad)

CB, Avery Williams, No. 35 Atlanta Falcons

WR, Cedrick Wilson, No. 1 Dallas Cowboys

IDAHO

WR, Jeff Cotton, No. 88 Jacksonville Jaguars (practice squad)

G/T, Jesse Davis, No. 77 Miami Dolphins

LB, Kaden Elliss, No. 55 New Orleans Saints

DE, Benson Mayowa, No. 10 Seattle Seahawks

RB, Elijhaa Penny, No. 39 New York Giants

HIGH SCHOOLS

DE, Porter Gustin (Emmett High), No. 94 Cleveland Browns (practice squad)

QB, Taysom Hill (Highland High), No. 7 New Orleans Saints

DT, Tommy Togiai (Highland High), No. 93 Cleveland Browns

DL, Jonah Williams (Rocky Mountain High), No. 92 Los Angeles Rams