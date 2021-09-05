Boise State looks to extend winning streak in home openers; injury update on top receiver

Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir pushes into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Broncos' 36-31 loss at UCF. doswald@idahostatesman.com

The last time the Boise State football team played the University of Texas El Paso, Broncos head coach Andy Avalos was still suiting up as a player.

Avalos was a linebacker at Boise State from 2000 to 2004 — which also happens to be when the Broncos and UTEP were both in the Western Athletic Conference. They met five times during Avalos’ playing career and the Broncos won every game, including a 47-31 shootout in El Paso, Texas, in 2004.

“It was an extremely physical game, and there were a few special teams plays that played a big part,” Avalos told reporters on Sunday. “Back in the old WAC days, we had some unbelievable matches and they had some really good players. As we look at what they look like this year, they have some explosive players on both sides of the ball.”

Boise State is scheduled to host UTEP Friday (7:30 p.m., FS1) in the Broncos’ home opener. An up-to-capacity crowd is expected, despite an email Boise State President Dr. Marlene Tromp sent last week warning that large gatherings and sporting events could be canceled if cases of COVID-19 continue to climb on campus.

The season opener on Thursday at the Bounce House in Orlando, Florida, was the first time the Broncos played in front of a large crowd since the Las Vegas Bowl in 2019. Boise State opened last season in front of an empty stadium, and only about 1,100 fans were admitted to two of the Broncos’ home games because of COVID-19 protocols.

It’s been so long since Boise State played in front of a packed crowd at home that co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said he’s going to have to go back and watch some old clips on YouTube to remember what it feels like.

“I’m excited for our guys to experience a full stadium with a fan base that loves them,” Danielson said. “It’s going to be rocking.”

The last time Avalos remembers being in Albertsons Stadium for a packed game was Boise State’s 21-16 win over BYU in 2018, which attracted 35,241 fans. That was his final season as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator before he left to fill the same position at Oregon. Avalos was hired as the head coach at his alma mater in January.

“The atmosphere is unique,” Avalos said. “It’s not the biggest stadium, but it’s one of the loudest venues I’ve ever played or coached in, and that’s including SEC and NFL stadiums.”

Albertsons Stadium has been a tough place to play in recent years. Crowd noise contributed to 44 false starts by opposing offenses between 2018 and 2019, which is the most of any stadium in the country. The last time the stadium was close to capacity was in late 2019 when regular season games against Wyoming and New Mexico attracted 33,018 and 31,492 fans, respectively.

The Broncos last played in front of a large home crowd in the 2019 Mountain West championship game against Hawaii. It attracted 23,561 fans. The stadium can seat more than 36,000 fans, and the Broncos’ home attendance record is 36,902, which was set in early 2019 when Hawaii came to town for a regular season game.

Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey said last week that there are fewer that 5,000 tickets available for Friday’s game, and Avalos is excited to hear the roar of a packed Albertsons Stadium.

“We’re looking forward to bringing some of that chaos in the stadium,” Avalos said.

The Broncos are going to need some of that chaos if they’re going to extend their streak of winning 19 consecutive home openers. The last home opener they lost was against Washington State in 2001.

Return of a star

Neither Avalos, Danielson or offensive coordinator Tim Plough gave much away Sunday about which players on a long list of injured starters will be available this week. But Avalos did share a nugget that should make Boise State fans pretty happy.

He said wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who was limited with an injury on Thursday, is back to 100% and should be a full go on Friday.

Shakir was on the sideline for Boise State’s first offensive possession Thursday at UCF, but he made an impact as soon as he stepped on the field. He caught an 18-yard pass on his first series, converted a third down with a jet sweep on his second and finished that drive with back-to-back catches — the second of which went for a 19-yard touchdown.

Shakir finished the game with a team-high five catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

“He was on a play count. Otherwise, he would have been in there a lot more (on Thursday),” Avalos said. “He made the most of those plays he was in on, and he’s back to 100% and we’re really excited.”

Banged up Broncos

There was no word on Sunday about running back George Holani’s availability this week. He was a late scratch in the season opener, and just like last fall, Boise State’s offense was not the same without him on the field.

The Broncos managed just 20 net rushing yards against UCF. They were led by Andrew Van Buren’s 26 yards and Oregon transfer Cyrus Habibi-Likio’s 23. UCF had little trouble running the ball and racked up 255 yards.

Boise State also lost right guard Jake Stetz to an injury in the second quarter, and Avalos said that played a big part in the Broncos’ struggles to run the ball.

“When Stetz went down, it was a little difficult to handle the personnel (UCF) had inside,” Avalos said. “That’s football. We’ve got to respond, we’ve got to have answers and we’ve got to adjust.”

There was no word Sunday on if Stetz will be back for the UTEP game, and his replacement, Garrett Curran, has also been dealing with nagging injuries the past couple weeks, offensive coordinator Tim Plough said.

Who will start at center for Boise State this week is also up in the air. Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez missed the season opener with undisclosed injuries. Sixth-year center Donte Harrington started in his place.

Boise State was also without one of its top defensive linemen for much of Thursday’s game. Nose tackle Scale Igiehon didn’t see the field until the third quarter, and he didn’t make much of an impact. He was limited in practice last week because of undisclosed injuries, and Danielson wouldn’t comment on his availability this week.

Utah transfer Jackson Cravens filled in for Igiehon and finished the season opener with one tackle. Scott Matlock led the defensive line with five tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Missing a captain

Boise State had to finish the season opener without one of its captains, and the Broncos will have to play the first half without him on Friday.

Boise State nickel Kekaula Kaniho — one of seven super seniors back on the field this year — was ejected midway through the fourth quarter after he was called for targeting. According to NCAA rules, he also has to sit out the first half of the following game, which happens to be the Broncos’ home opener.

He’ll be replaced in the starting lineup by redshirt freshman Rodney Robinson, who has made a name for himself on the Broncos’ kickoff and punt units.

“He provides a spark with the momentum and the effort he gives, flying down the field on kickoff,” Avalos said. “He’s going to have to do a really good job preparing, and we’re going to have to do a really good of getting him ready to step up this week in the first half.”

Robinson was a late addition to Boise State’s 2020 recruiting class. He was a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports and ESPN, and he finished his senior season at Cajon High in California with 80 tackles and four interceptions.

“When I think of Rodney, I think of juice,” Danielson said. “He is fun to be around. He is always bringing energy to whatever situation. He’s fast, he’s explosive and he’s very smart, and he understands how to use his body to make plays.”

UTEP AT BOISE STATE

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Albertsons Stadium

TV: FS1 (Alex Faust, Petros, Papadakis). That’s channel 146 on Sparklight, 219 on DirecTV and 150 on Dish Network.

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 0-1; UTEP 2-0

Series: Boise State leads the all-time series 5-0, with three wins in Albertsons Stadium. The former WAC rivals haven’t played since 2004.

Vegas line: Boise State by 26.5

Weather: 61 degrees at game time, 10% chance of rain, 7 mph winds