Live: Boise State football at UCF; lightning interrupts warmups (pregame)

The Boise State football team exits the Bounce House field after warmups to a chorus of booing from UCF students on Thursday in Orlando, Fla. Soon after, the stadium was emptied due to approaching lightning. doswald@idahostatesman.com

The weather made yet another season opener in Florida very interesting for the Boise State football team.

About an hour before kickoff of Thursday’s season opener at UCF, lightning struck within 8 miles of the Bounce House in Orlando, forcing the stadium to be cleared.

It’s too early to tell if this will affect kickoff, but a spokesperson for UCF said the teams can’t begin to warm up on the field until 30 minutes after the most recent lightning strike within 8 miles of the stadium.

In 2019, Boise State’s scheduled season opener against Florida State at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville was moved to Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee because of Hurricane Dorian.

Follow along with our live scoring summary, news and notes, and breaking news:

GAME DETAILS

The Boise State football team opens the 2021 season Thursday in a much-anticipated matchup against UCF. It is the first meeting between two of the most successful Group of Five programs in college football, and the Broncos’ first trip east of the Mississippi River since they beat Florida State 36-31 in 2019 in Tallahassee.

The game will air on ESPN. That’s channel 133 on Sparklight, 206 on DirecTV and 140 on Dish Network. Radio coverage of the game is available in the Boise area on 93.1 FM or 670 AM.

When: 5 p.m. Mountain time on Thursday

Where: Bounce House (45,301, grass), Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN (Matt Barrie, Rodd Jones, Harry Lyles Jr.).

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Series: This is the first game between the programs

Vegas line: UCF by 6.5

Weather: 87 degrees at game time, 48% chance of rain with thunderstorms, 10 mph winds, 65% humidity

