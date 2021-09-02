Instant analysis: Boise State shows potential in opener, but offense has work to do

Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir avoids a tackle attempt by UCF linebacker Bryson Armstrong and continues to the end zone Thursday at the Bounce House in Orlando, Florida. Shakir finished the game with five catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Final score: UCF 36, Boise State 31

Records: Boise State 0-1. UCF 1-0.

Why the Broncos lost: Missed opportunities and poor tackling. Tight end Riley Smith dropped a pass in the end zone that would have put the Broncos up 21 points in the second quarter. Tyreque Jones dropped a sure interception that would have ended what turned out to be a UCF scoring drive at the end of the first half, and wide receiver CT Thomas dropped a pass that would have kept a drive alive in the third quarter.

Whether it was UCF tight end Alex Holler running through a tackle attempt from Boise State safety JL Skinner, or Knights running back Isaiah Bowser running through defenders, the Broncos struggled to bring anyone down Thursday night. The Knights finished with 573 yards of offense.

Main takeaway: The Broncos showed flashes of what this offense can be. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier completed passes to nine different receivers in the first half, and running back Andrew Van Buren ran with power early in the game. But the offense fell off a cliff in the second half. The Broncos went three-and-out on all three of their possessions in the third quarter and finished the frame with minus-7 yards of offense. They only managed 87 yards of total offense in the second half and finished the game with just 39 rushing yards.

The Broncos didn’t get much help from offensive coordinator Tim Plough, whose play calling in the second half was questionable at best. After having success with a fast-paced passing attack before halftime, Boise State slowed things down and kept trying to get the running game going. It just wasn’t working. Third-quarter running plays that went nowhere on third-and-19 and third-and-10 even drew a smattering of boos from the Boise State fans in attendance.

Player of the game: UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel. After throwing a pick six on the Knights’ first offensive possession, Gabriel bounced back and finished the game 25-of-37 for 318 yards and four touchdowns. He was as accurate of a passer as advertised, and he did a masterful job of avoiding pass rushers and extending plays with his legs.

Stat of the game: UCF finished with 255 rushing yards. Running back Isaiah Bowser led the way with a career-high 172 yards and a touchdown.

Play of the game: UCF drove down the field on its first offensive possession and looked like it was going to take an early lead, but Boise State cornerback Tyric LeBeauf intercepted a pass in the end zone and took it 100 yards for a touchdown. LeBeauf intercepted another pass in the fourth quarter, which led to wide receiver Khalil Shakir’s second touchdown of the night.

What’s next: Boise State welcomes UTEP to Albertsons Stadium for the season opener on Sept. 10. The Broncos are 5-0 all-time against the Miners, but the teams haven’t played since 2014, when Boise State went to El Paso, Texas, and won 47-31.

