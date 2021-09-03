Boise State quarterback uses lightning delay at UCF to hit the books; Shakir limited

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier looks for receivers in the Broncos’ season opener against UCF at the Bounce House on Thursday in Orlando, Florida. doswald@idahostatesman.com

While thunderstorms forced two evacuations of the Bounce House on Thursday night, Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier used the unexpected down time to catch up on some school work.

A screen shot posted on Twitter from @BarstoolBoise shows Bachmeier in uniform logged into a Zoom call for a class with Dr. Ray Fang, an assistant professor in the department of management at Boise State.

“Rain delay,” reads a comment attributed to Bachmeier in another screen shot. “Thought I’d join to say hello.”

Boise State’s season opener against UCF in Orlando, Florida, was scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. Mountain time. But the start was pushed back nearly 3 hours — to 7:45 p.m. — because of continued lightning strikes within an 8-mile radius of the stadium.

The Broncos eventually got off to a fast start, but gave up three touchdowns and a safety in the second half to allow UCF to rally for a 36-31 victory in the first-ever clash between the two Group of Five powers.

During the delay, the Broncos found varying ways to keep themselves entertained.

“It was all over (the place),” Boise State cornerback Tyric LeBeauf said. “We had some guys taking naps, eating, staying hydrated and stuff like that. Listening to music and staying in the zone.”

LeBeauf couldn’t confirm whether Bachmeier had indeed tuned in to class.

“I didn’t hear about that, but I believe it, though,” LeBeauf said. “Knowing Hank, there’s no telling what comes out of him, so I believe it.”

Thursday’s kickoff delay wasn’t the first weather-related disturbance the Broncos have dealt with in the Sunshine State. In 2019, Boise State’s scheduled season opener against Florida State at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville was moved to Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee because of Hurricane Dorian.

“Coming down here, there’s obviously the possibility of weather,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said. “... We had a good plan, and the players were able to stay relaxed, not overexert themselves, and we brought in some food to feed them, make sure they had enough to eat when we realized that it was going to be a while before we got the game going.

“They responded well, we were able to start fast, just obviously got to do a better job as we work through it in finishing the game.”

Holani ruled out against UCF

The Broncos played their season opener without starting running back George Holani.

Holani made the trip to Orlando and was on the field for warmups, but he had been limited in practice all week.

“It was an injury. He just wasn’t ready to go this week,” Avalos said. “As much as we wanted him to play, he was not ready to go and we’re not gonna jeopardize him for the season.”

Oregon transfer Cyrus Habibi-Likio got the start at running back, finishing with 12 carries for 23 yards. Senior Andrew Van Buren added 26 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, but the Broncos only collected 20 net rushing yards as a team.

Holani missed much of last season after suffering a knee injury at Air Force, but he was healthy this spring and earned rave reviews from the coaches during fall camp. Avalos said he expects Holani to be ready to go next week against UTEP.

Backup center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez was also out Thursday. Donte Harrington, a sixth-year senior, got the start at center.

Boise State didn’t have any players miss the game because of positive COVID-19 tests, the program announced.

Shakir wasn’t at full go

Senior receiver Khalil Shakir led the Broncos in receptions (52), receiving yards (719) and receiving touchdowns (six) in 2020, earning first-team All-Mountain West honors.

Although Avalos revealed Shakir was on a rep count for Thursday’s opener, he still led the Broncos with five receptions for 91 yards and a pair of TDs.

“Looking forward to getting Shak back to 100% next week and being able to get him the football,” Avalos said, “because we all saw what he did when he got it.”

Targeting penalty costly for BSU captain

Fifth-year senior nickelback Kekaula Kaniho received the nod as the Broncos’ defensive leader when he was chosen as a team captain.

But the Broncos will have to play the first half of their home opener next week against UTEP without him on the field.

Kaniho was called for targeting on a tackle of UCF running back Isaiah Bowser about midway through the fourth quarter. The disqualification forced him to sit the remainder of the game, plus the first half next week.

Bowser brought down a 22-yard reception from UCF QB Dillon Gabriel on the play, which put the ball on the BSU 41-yard line. With the 15-yard targeting penalty, the ball moved all the way to the BSU 26 and eventually resulted in UCF’s game-winning TD.

Quick hits

Team captains Shakir and Kaniho were joined by Riley Smith and Riley Whimpey as game captains. ... UCF won the coin toss and deferred. ... Boise State was led onto the field by long snapper Daniel Cantrell, who carried the Dan Paul Hammer, which was specially crafted by his father. ... OL John Ojukwu carried the American flag and DT Scott Matlock carried the Bleed Blue flag. ... Junior safety JL Skinner led the Broncos with a career-high 13 tackles. ... Redshirt sophomore edge Isaiah Bagnah recorded two sacks and has five in Boise State’s last three games dating back to 2020.