Boise State Football
Fans guide: How to watch the Boise State football game vs. UCF
The Boise State football team opens the 2021 season Thursday in a much-anticipated matchup against UCF. It is the first meeting between two of the most successful Group of Five programs in college football, and the Broncos’ first trip east of the Mississippi River since they beat Florida State 36-31 in 2019 in Tallahassee.
The game will air on ESPN. That’s channel 133 on Sparklight, 206 on DirecTV and 140 on Dish Network.
BOISE STATE AT UCF
When: 5 p.m. Mountain time on Thursday
Where: Bounce House (45,301, grass), Orlando, Florida
TV: ESPN (Matt Barrie, Rodd Jones, Harry Lyles Jr.).
Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)
Series: This is the first game between the programs
Vegas line: UCF by 5.5
Weather: 75 degrees at game time, 24% chance of rain, 9 mph winds, 86% humidity
LINKS
Ask a UCF writer: Heisman candidate, Malzahn’s offense, Bounce House await Boise State
From bleacher runs (ugh) to Bronco Olympics (fun), Boise State football traditions thrive
Boise State’s Andy Avalos wasn’t sure he wanted to coach. What changed his mind?
Boise State hasn’t played in front of a large crowd since 2019. The Bounce House awaits.
Heisman candidate set to welcome Boise State to the Bounce House. ‘He can do it all.’
Comments