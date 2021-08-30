Fans guide: How to watch the Boise State football game vs. UCF

The Boise State football team opens the 2021 season Thursday in a much-anticipated matchup against UCF. It is the first meeting between two of the most successful Group of Five programs in college football, and the Broncos’ first trip east of the Mississippi River since they beat Florida State 36-31 in 2019 in Tallahassee.

The game will air on ESPN. That’s channel 133 on Sparklight, 206 on DirecTV and 140 on Dish Network.

BOISE STATE AT UCF

When: 5 p.m. Mountain time on Thursday

Where: Bounce House (45,301, grass), Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN (Matt Barrie, Rodd Jones, Harry Lyles Jr.).

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Series: This is the first game between the programs

Vegas line: UCF by 5.5

Weather: 75 degrees at game time, 24% chance of rain, 9 mph winds, 86% humidity

