Boise State DC Danielson looking for players to emerge at two key positions

Boise State football players weren’t the only ones learning on the fly this spring.

The players were busy learning new offensive coordinator Tim Plough’s scheme. On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson was adjusting to life as the play caller, and he’s doing so from the booth for the first time in his career.

Danielson spent the Broncos’ spring game in the booth, which meant he had to learn to control the intensity that made him a staple on the sideline.

“Being removed from some of the on-the-field intensity is probably a good thing for me, knowing myself,” Danielson said.

Towering above the stands in Albertsons Stadium’s Stueckle Sky Center, Danielson had a great view as his defense thoroughly dominated the offense April 10 in the spring game.

His unit was credited with seven sacks and snagged three interceptions — matching the number of turnovers the Broncos produced in seven games last fall.

Creating more turnovers was a focus for the Broncos this spring, and Danielson said that began with creating better habits.

“We’re getting our guys catching the ball a ton in practice, and even post-practice,” Danielson said. “I do think there’s a buzz about it, and we just need to keep that going to where you need to be hungry to get that football.”

Danielson said the strengths of the Broncos’ defense this year are the defensive line, led by tackles Scale Igiehon and Scott Matlock, and the safeties, led by JL Skinner, Tyreque Jones and Kekaula Kaniho — a fifth-year senior, who has started at nickel since he was a freshman in 2017.

“I really believe we have the players to be one of the best defenses we’ve had here, but a lot of it is going to hang on where are we with our mentality,” Danielson said. “For me, I want those guys playing with a lot of swag, a lot of intensity and relentlessness. I’m a firm believer that everything you do on defense begins with mentality.”

With all but three starters back from last season, Danielson has plenty of reason to have confidence in his defense, but as the Broncos transition into summer workouts and eventually fall camp, he’s also keeping his eye on two key positions: cornerback and edge (formerly known as STUD).

The Kaniho pipeline

The Broncos’ top candidates to replace cornerbacks Avery Williams and Jalen Walker weren’t on the field this spring.

Junior Markel Reed — the team’s top backup the past two seasons — missed spring ball while he rehabbed from offseason shoulder surgery. Bowling Green transfer Caleb Biggers, who has 19 career starts under his belt, isn’t expected on campus until June.

Their absence opened the door for a long list of young cornerbacks to compete for playing time this spring, and Danielson said he doesn’t expect that competition to end any time soon.

“That is the position we’re looking at the most,” Danielson said. “We’re going to have those guys compete every day because we need to. We’re going to press and play man coverage, and we need those guys to play well.”

A pair of young corners stood out to Danielson this spring in redshirt freshman Kaonohi Kaniho — the younger brother of the Broncos’ longtime starter at nickel — and redshirt junior Tyric LeBeauf.

Kaonohi Kaniho got on the field early in the spring game, and he made what may have been the catch of the day while intercepting a pass thrown by Jack Sears.

“It’s good to see him step into that role and to building the confidence to communicate and play,” Danielson said. “It was cool to see throughout spring that even if he gave up a big play, he was in here grinding with his brother, figuring out what he needed to do better.”

Entering his fourth season with the program, LeBeauf looks more comfortable on the field than ever, Danielson said, and that’s part of why he was among the leaders on the Broncos’ “Takeaway Board” this spring. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder snagged his first career interception in last season’s opener against Utah State.

“He’s got the length, he’s a good athlete, but being consistent in every call and knowing exactly what he has to do is a big step for him,” Danielson said. “In our defense, we do a lot of different things and having him grow in those alignments is a big step.”

Danielson also mentioned redshirt freshman Rodney Robinson as a player to keep an eye on while the coaching staff searches for dependable depth at the position. Robinson made the depth chart last season as Kekaula Kaniho’s backup at nickel, but he could see some time at cornerback, too.

“Everybody’s going to compete,” Danielson said. “If you come out and you’re not on that day, you better watch out because the guy behind you can’t wait to take your spot.”

Boise State quarterback Jack Sears tries to evade nose tackle Scale Igiehon but the Bronco defense is credited with a sack during the 2021 Spring Game Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

A new sack leader

One of the most well-known positions at Boise State is getting a face lift.

STUD (stand-up defensive end) — a position made famous by pass rushers Jabril Frazier and Curtis Weaver — is now called edge, and according to Danielson, the search continues for the Broncos’ next sack leader.

“No one in that position has proven themselves to be the day one starter,” Danielson said.

The name was changed to align with terminology used in the NFL, but Danielson said nothing else about the position has changed. Job No. 1 is still to get after the quarterback.

“You’re not really recruiting one position,” he said. “We want to find the best guys to be elite pass rushers as well as have drop capabilities (in coverage).”

Redshirt junior Demitri Washington, who opened last season at defensive end, may prove to be the top option at edge, but he missed the spring while recovering from a season-ending knee injury suffered last October.

The Broncos were also without one of their top young pass rushers this spring after redshirt sophomore Isaiah Bagnah suffered a hamstring injury just four days before practice began in March.

The opportunity was there this spring for young edge rushers Casey Kline, Dylan Herberg and Gabe Hunter to steal the spotlight, but there’s still work to be done, Danielson said.

“We’re going to find the best two at edge and the best two at defensive end. Those will be our guys,” he said.

In an effort to create a little more pressure on quarterbacks, the Broncos added Oregon transfer Andrew Faoliu a few days after the spring game. He was a pass-rush specialist for the Ducks and joins the Broncos with four career sacks. But Danielson said he sees the native of Santa Ana, California, filling a variety of roles in the Broncos’ scheme.

“I’m counting on him to continue to grow and develop, but nothing is going to be handed to anybody,” Danielson said. “They’re going to compete. That’s true for every position, but especially at edge.”