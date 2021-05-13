Boise State needed depth at TE. The Broncos just added a big target from the Big Ten.

Former Nebraska tight end Kurt Rafdal announced Thursday that he is transferring to Boise State. He’ll join the Broncos with two years of eligibility remaining.

One day after Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough mentioned tight end as a position where quality depth was still needed, the Broncos went out and signed a big target from the Big Ten.

Tight end Kurt Rafdal announced his commitment Thursday afternoon on Twitter, and Boise State confirmed it shortly thereafter. The 6-foot-7, 245-pound graduate transfer spent the past four seasons at Nebraska, where he took a redshirt year in 2017 and appeared in 26 games at tight end and on special teams between 2018-20.

He wasn’t all that active in the Cornhuskers’ passing game and will join the Broncos with just six career catches for 77 yards. But his size suggests he could be an asset as a run blocker.

Coming out of Carmel High in Indiana, Rafdal was a three-star prospect and the No. 8 overall recruit in the state, according to the 247Sports.com composite ratings. He chose Nebraska over a long list of Power 5 programs, including Auburn, Iowa, Maryland and Indiana.

Rafdal will join the Broncos with two years of eligibility remaining, and he joins a position group led by former quarterback Riley Smith. The 6-5, 236-pound redshirt junior caught 15 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown last season. He caught two passes for eight yards April 10 in the Broncos’ spring game.

Boise State has to replace former tight end John Bates this season after he was picked in the fourth round of the NFL Draft last month by the Washington Football Team.

Redshirt junior Tyneil Hopper, redshirt sophomore Tyler Eiguren and freshmen Russell Corrigan and Austin Bolt round out the Broncos’ tight end position, and they signed three-star prospect Matthew Lauter as part of their 2021 class.

Boise State 2021 recruiting class

LB Jai Jones, 5-11, 230, South Oak Cliff High (Dallas, Texas)

WR Jalen Richmond, 6-0, 175, Chandler (Arizona) High

QB Taylen Green, 6-5, 215, Lewisville (Texas) High

WR Kaden Dudley, 5-11, 190, Palmer Ridge High (Monument, Colorado)

TE Matthew Lauter, 6-4, 222, Torrey Pines High (Encinitas, California)

LB Rejhan Tatum, 6-2, 224, Del City High (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)

OT Cord Kringlen, 6-5, 275, Holy Family High (Broomfield, Colorado)

LB Marco Notarainni, 6-3, 195, Torrey Pines High (Encinitas, California)

LB James Wilborn Jr., 6-3, 235, Avon Old Farms (Avon, Connecticut)

WR Eric McAllister, 6-3, 180, Azle (Texas) High

OL Joseph Amos, 6-3, 325, Lancaster (Texas) High

OL Mason Randolph, 6-4, 280, Yorba Linda (California) High

S Seyi Oladipo, 5-11, 175, Eaglecrest High (Centennial, Colorado)

S Zion Washington, 6-2, 200, Frisco (Texas) High

DL Ahmed Hassanein, 6-2, 270, Loara High (Anaheim, California)

WR Ben Ford, 5-11, 190, Eagle High

RB Cyrus Habibi-Likio, 6-1, 215, Oregon (Palo Alto, California)

CB Caleb Biggers, 5-11, 195, Bowling Green (Baltimore, Maryland)

LB Andrew Faoliu, 6-3, 255, Oregon (Santa Ana, California)

LB Andrew Simpson, 6-1, 220, St. John Bosco (Norwalk, California)

TE Kurt Rafdal, 6-7, 245, Nebraska (Carmel, Indiana)