Boise State adds experience on back end of defense with transfer from Bowling Green

Former Bowling Green cornerback Caleb Biggers has joined Boise State’s 2021 recruiting class.

Boise State football coach Andy Avalos said on National Signing Day in February that he was open to adding transfers at a number of positions, and it didn’t take him long to do just that.

Former Bowling Green cornerback Caleb Biggers announced Thursday on Twitter that he has joined the Broncos’ 2021 class. The native of Baltimore, Maryland, started 19 games at Bowling Green since 2018 and appeared in 25.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound junior started 15 consecutive games for the Falcons: 10 in 2019 and five last year in a season that was shortened because of COVID-19. He hasn’t recorded an interception in his career, but he finished fourth on the team last fall with 26 tackles.

In 2019, Biggers tied a Bowling Green program record with a 100-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

The addition of Biggers addresses a major need for the Broncos, who have to replace starting cornerbacks Avery Williams and Jalen Walker this season.

Williams announced last December that he was declaring for the NFL Draft and Boise State confirmed in February that Walker was not one of eight seniors returning for the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA.

Sophomore Markel Reed and redshirt sophomore Tyric LeBeauf are the most experienced cornerbacks left on the roster. Both have appeared in 18 games the past two seasons, with Reed acting as the top back-up for Williams and Walker. LeBeauf nabbed his first career interception in last fall’s season opener, but neither has started a game in their career.

Boise State also went heavy on defensive backs in its 2020 recruiting class, signing seven. That group included junior college transfer Jonathan Earl and San Bernardino, California, native Rodney Robinson, who saw some playing time at nickel last season.

Biggers is the second transfer to join the Broncos’ 2021 class, following former Oregon running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio, who committed on National Signing Day.

2021 RECRUITING CLASS

LB Jai Jones, 5-11, 230, South Oak Cliff High (Dallas, Texas)

WR Jalen Richmond, 6-0, 175, Chandler (Arizona) High

QB Taylen Green, 6-5, 215, Lewisville (Texas) High

WR Kaden Dudley, 5-11, 190, Palmer Ridge High (Monument, Colorado)

TE Matthew Lauter, 6-4, 222, Torrey Pines High (Encinitas, California)

LB Rejhan Tatum, 6-2, 224, Del City High (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)

OT Cord Kringlen, 6-5, 275, Holy Family High (Broomfield, Colorado)

LB Marco Notarainni, 6-3, 195, Torrey Pines High (Encinitas, California)

LB James Wilborn Jr., 6-3, 235, Avon Old Farms (Avon, Connecticut)

WR Eric McAllister, 6-3, 180, Azle (Texas) High

OL Joseph Amos, 6-3, 325, Lancaster (Texas) High

OL Mason Randolph, 6-4, 280, Yorba Linda (California) High

S Seyi Oladipo, 5-11, 175, Eaglecrest High (Centennial, Colorado)

S Zion Washington, 6-2, 200, Frisco (Texas) High

DL Ahmed Hassanein, 6-2, 270, Loara High (Anaheim, California)

WR Ben Ford, 5-11, 190, Eagle High

RB Cyrus Habibi-Likio, 6-1, 215, Oregon (Palo Alto, California)

CB Caleb Biggers, 5-11, 195, Bowling Green (Baltimore, Maryland)