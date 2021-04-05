Boise State’s secondary is in search of new starters at cornerback, a few more turnovers

Boise State defenders Tyreque Jones (21), Kekaula Kaniho (28) and Scale Igiehon (90) celebrate a goal-line stop on fourth down during the 2019 Mountain West championship game against Hawaii at Albertsons Stadium. For The Idaho Statesman

The Boise State defense is focused on creating more turnovers this spring, and the Broncos are keeping track of each one.

Senior nickel Kekaula Kaniho told reporters on Monday that the defensive backs alone have forced 19 turnovers this spring. That’s as many takeaways as the Broncos created in 14 games in 2019.

“It’s been a lot of fun flying around with the guys and getting everybody back on the same page,” Kaniho said.

After the first of the Broncos’ 15 spring practices, Kaniho said the goal was to create at least three turnovers every time they took they field. The Broncos have struggled to force turnovers the past couple seasons. In seven games last fall, they snagged just three interceptions and didn’t recover a fumble.

Kaniho said the defensive backs open every position meeting with video of guys making plays on the ball from the previous day’s practice, and coaches are keeping track of who creates the most turnovers with a “takeaway board.”

Safeties JL Skinner and Seyi Oladipo and cornerback Tyric LeBeauf are leading the way this spring, Kaniho said. Oladipo is one of four freshmen who enrolled early and arrived on campus in January.

Kaniho attributed the secondary’s improved production to some changes in technique and scheme, but mostly it’s about a new mentality, which will be on display Saturday (3:30 p.m.) during the spring game at Albertsons Stadium.

“From a mentality and identity standpoint, I think you’re going to see a lot more relentless defense, one that swarms around and plays a lot more aggressive and physical,” Kaniho said. “If we get more guys to the ball, we’ll have more opportunities to get the ball back.”

The Broncos’ defensive backs are trying to improve their turnover numbers under the direction of new coaches. Former Boise State safety Jeron Johnson was hired in January to coach the cornerbacks, and former Montana State defensive coordinator Kane Ioane joined the staff as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

“It’s going to take all 11 on the field to get the ball,” Johnson said during his introductory press conference. “We have to rely on the front four, and on the back end, they have to rely on us. We’ve got to work together as a unit and capitalize on our opportunities.”

Kaniho said one of the biggest changes in practice has been that every drill ends with the ball in someone’s hand — whether it’s an unexpected pass after a backpedal drill or a coach rolling it on the ground to simulate a fumble.

“That’s just getting us comfortable so we aren’t surprised when the ball comes our way,” he said.

The prize for the defensive back who finishes the spring with the most turnovers is a lavish meal, said Kaniho, adding that he will continue to split time between coverage and helping on the edge against the run this fall, but he may also also see time at safety, like he did last season at Air Force.

Complicating the Broncos’ quest to create more turnovers is the fact that they’re also searching for two new starters at cornerback after Avery Williams declared for the NFL Draft and Jalen Walker opted not to return for the extra season offered by the NCAA.

Further complicating matters, Boise State’s most experienced cornerback, Markel Reed, is out this spring while he recovers from shoulder surgery, and transfer Caleb Biggers won’t join the team until this summer.

There’s still fierce competition at the position this spring, Kaniho said, adding that LeBeauf, former wide receiver Damon Cole and Kaniho’s younger brother, Kaonohi, have all stood out in a race that also includes redshirt freshmen Jaylen Clark and Donovan Clark and junior college transfer Jonathan Earl.

“Day in and day out, the cornerbacks have to show up, compete and be able to make plays,” Kaniho said. “A lot of those guys have been getting the ball in their hands.”

CB depth chart

Boise State co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson echoes Kaniho’s sentiments when it comes to the battle at cornerback.

“I told the guys: ‘It’s an open slate. Come out and compete every single day. No excuses,’” Danielson told the Statesman a couple days before spring practice began. “Whether you’ve played one rep or never played, we’re going to compete. With everything we do, we want to be relentless competitors.”

Here’s a look at the players expected to compete at cornberback this fall.

The starters

Markel Reed, Jr., 6-0, 185 — Reed has appeared in 18 games the past two seasons as the top backup for Williams and Walker, including all seven games last fall. He hasn’t recorded an interception, but he has good size and has proven to be a solid tackler.

Caleb Biggers, Jr., 5-11, 195 — A transfer from Bowling Green, Biggers joined the Broncos’ 2021 recruiting class in March, but he won’t be on campus until this summer. He’s coming in with 19 career starts, including all five of the Falcons’ games last fall. He doesn’t have an interception in his career, but he finished fourth on the team last fall with 26 tackles.

OR

Tyric LeBeauf, R-Jr., 6-2, 180 — LeBeauf is going to have to fend off Biggers to win the starting job opposite Reed this fall, but for now, he’s one of the veterans in a young unit. He has appeared in 18 games the past two seasons, including five last fall, and he snagged his first career interception in the season opener against Utah State.

Next in line

Damon Cole, R-Sr., 6-0, 175 — A former wide receiver, Cole transitioned to cornerback last spring and impressed the coaches with a few acrobatic interceptions, but he only saw the field on special teams during the season. He totaled 1,640 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior at El Cerrito High in California and joined the Broncos as a three-star recruit in 2017.

Jonathan Earl, R-Jr., 6-2, 200 — Earl spent his first season at Golden West College as a wide receiver before moving to cornerback in 2019. He racked up 43 tackles and two interceptions before transferring to Boise State last year and joining the team in the summer.

Players to watch

Donovan Clark, R-Fr., 6-2, 182 — Clark was rated as the No. 14 overall prospect in Washington last year by ESPN and No. 15 by 247Sports. He was only at Lincoln High School for one year and he played with a torn ACL, which required surgery following the season, but he still managed to return his only interception of the year for a touchdown. As a junior at Sumner High in 2018, he snagged six interceptions.

Jaylen Clark, R-Fr., 6-2, 195 — He’s not related to Donovan, but Jaylen Clark also played at Lincoln High in Washington, where he was a standout on both sides of the ball. As a senior, he caught 52 passes for 776 yards and 11 touchdowns as a wide receiver and racked up 19 tackles and an interception as a cornerback. He was rated the No. 12 overall prospect in Washington last year by 247Sports.